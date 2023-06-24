IEA is committed to inclusivity in governance: acting PM

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2023)

Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a meeting with the United Nations special coordinator for Afghanistan that the IEA is committed to inclusive governance and in the current system, people from every ethnic group and province work posts, in both low and senior positions.

During the meeting that took place on Friday, Abdul Kabir also said that the government is trying to appoint more experts and people committed to the country.

He emphasized that the IEA seeks positive engagement with the world in an atmosphere of mutual respect and has a neutral position in global rivalries and will never take one side against the other.

On the other hand, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioğlu said that the international community wants to have good relations with the Islamic Emirate and he is trying to strengthen the relations between Afghanistan and the international community, according to a statement released by the PM’s office.

Sinirlioğlu acknowledged that the Islamic Emirate has made significant progress in the fields of security, fighting corruption and eradicating drugs, which the whole world has welcomed and closely monitors these activities.

Earlier, the UN official had met with acting ministers of the interior and foreign affairs of the country, and told them that the international community has concerns that the rulers of Afghanistan should not ignore.