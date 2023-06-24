Latest News
IEA is committed to inclusivity in governance: acting PM
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a meeting with the United Nations special coordinator for Afghanistan that the IEA is committed to inclusive governance and in the current system, people from every ethnic group and province work posts, in both low and senior positions.
During the meeting that took place on Friday, Abdul Kabir also said that the government is trying to appoint more experts and people committed to the country.
He emphasized that the IEA seeks positive engagement with the world in an atmosphere of mutual respect and has a neutral position in global rivalries and will never take one side against the other.
On the other hand, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioğlu said that the international community wants to have good relations with the Islamic Emirate and he is trying to strengthen the relations between Afghanistan and the international community, according to a statement released by the PM’s office.
Sinirlioğlu acknowledged that the Islamic Emirate has made significant progress in the fields of security, fighting corruption and eradicating drugs, which the whole world has welcomed and closely monitors these activities.
Earlier, the UN official had met with acting ministers of the interior and foreign affairs of the country, and told them that the international community has concerns that the rulers of Afghanistan should not ignore.
IEA approves test run of gas, oil from Turkmenistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate’s Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs tweeted on Saturday that a trial phase to transport gas and oil overland via Afghanistan from Uzbekistan to Pakistan has been approved.
According to the deputy prime minister’s office, this significant undertaking aims to stimulate economic growth and fortify transit capabilities.
“The implementation of this project will facilitate the smooth flow of gas and oil from Central Asia to South Asia, leading to a substantial boost in national revenue,” the office tweeted, adding that the transportation sector of the country will experience development, giving rise to numerous employment opportunities for Afghans.
Baradar addresses Kandahar police recruits at graduation ceremony
The Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said on Saturday police forces need to behave in public and represent the ruling system responsibly.
Addressing more than 500 police recruits at their graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Baradar said there was a big responsibility on the shoulders of the security forces because the governance of the whole country was in their hands.
Baradar addressed these forces and said the territorial integrity of the country should be properly protected and the people should be treated well.
A number of interior ministry officials at the event said these forces have been well trained and could bring people closer to the government. They also said they would respect the Islamic system responsibly.
“Present what you have learned to the society, represent the Islamic system well, distinguish between friend and enemy, and do not neglect [your job] when you are guarding and when you are at a checkpoint,” said Amin Jan Fateh, general chief of education at the interior ministry.
At another graduation ceremony in Nangarhar province, hundreds of security forces also graduated from a training course.
These forces, who received professional training, say they will try to apply what they have learned in the field of action and will spare no efforts to ensure the safety of the people.
Earlier, more than 700 IEA police force members graduated from the educational center of the western zone, and will be appointed to perform duties in different provinces.
EU allocates 12 million euros for aid to Afghanistan
The European Union has announced Thursday it has allocated 12 million euros in support of vulnerable Afghans.
Support includes assistance to ensure sustainable food production, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure, community-based employment, income-generation and savings opportunities, and market-oriented business development, the EU said in a statement.
“In Afghanistan, millions go hungry while climate change is expected to exacerbate the situation for many Afghans, especially women. The European Union – together with its partners – stands by the Afghan people. Investment into sustainable food production, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure makes a real difference to the lives of Afghans today and in the future”, said Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires at the EU Delegation to Afghanistan.
Over a 36-month period, the program targets rural, underserved areas of northern, central highlands and western Afghanistan. Altogether, the action will directly benefit over 70,000 individuals (of which 62% are women) and close to 500,000 household members across seven provinces, including Bamyan, Baghlan, Samangan, Badakhshan, Takhar, Herat and Farah.
The community-based and market-oriented interventions will ensure that beneficiaries remain autonomous and act more sustainably, while also helping them to adapt to and recover from future shocks more swiftly, the EU said.
