Baradar addresses Kandahar police recruits at graduation ceremony 

The Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said on Saturday police forces need to behave in public and represent the ruling system responsibly.

Addressing more than 500 police recruits at their graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Baradar said there was a big responsibility on the shoulders of the security forces because the governance of the whole country was in their hands.

Baradar addressed these forces and said the territorial integrity of the country should be properly protected and the people should be treated well.

A number of interior ministry officials at the event said these forces have been well trained and could bring people closer to the government. They also said they would respect the Islamic system responsibly.

“Present what you have learned to the society, represent the Islamic system well, distinguish between friend and enemy, and do not neglect [your job] when you are guarding and when you are at a checkpoint,” said Amin Jan Fateh, general chief of education at the interior ministry.

At another graduation ceremony in Nangarhar province, hundreds of security forces also graduated from a training course.

These forces, who received professional training, say they will try to apply what they have learned in the field of action and will spare no efforts to ensure the safety of the people.

Earlier, more than 700 IEA police force members graduated from the educational center of the western zone, and will be appointed to perform duties in different provinces.