UN Special Rapporteurs urge Pakistan to stop planned mass deportation of Afghans
Pakistan should immediately cancel plans to deport 1.4 million Afghan nationals back to their country, UN experts said on Tuesday.
The government of Pakistan, which has hosted millions of Afghans for decades, recently announced that all “undocumented” foreign nationals must leave the country by 1 November or face deportation to their countries of origin.
The UN said these plans would impact in particular over 1.4 million Afghan nationals, including many who fled to Pakistan seeking safety and protection due to serious human rights concerns and a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
“We urge Pakistan to uphold the absolute and non-derogable principle of non-refoulement and prevent collective expulsion and forced return,” the experts said.
“The lack of domestic asylum laws and procedures does not absolve States of their obligations to uphold the principle of non-refoulement under international human rights and customary law,” they said. The prohibition of refoulement is explicitly included in the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to which Pakistan is a State party.
A group of UN experts urged Pakistan to halt deportations of Afghan nationals following the Islamic Emirate takeover, until the circumstances and human rights situation in Afghanistan allow for safe and dignified returns in a letter dated 23 December 2021.
“Pakistan should stop all forced returns and continue to host Afghan nationals who fled for safety,” the experts said. “The government must also ensure their full access to procedures where their individual human rights protection needs and their need for effective protection in line with international human rights and refugee standards, are fully assessed,” they said.
“We are also concerned by reports that Afghans living in Pakistan have been subjected to arrests, exploitation and undignified treatment, including since Pakistan announced its repatriation plans.”
“Priority should be given to those with heightened protection needs; Afghan women, girls, the elderly, as well as former Afghan government officials and security personnel, human rights defenders, other civil society activists and media workers who may have a well-founded fear of persecution based on gender, religious, or ethnic grounds deserve particular attention,” they said.
“We appreciate Pakistan’s hosting of Afghan nationals over many years, noting that they also make a positive contribution to Pakistan, and request the international community and Member States to continue to facilitate the safe resettlement of Afghans at risk in other countries, and ensure their protection.”
The experts urged Pakistan to continue its collaboration with relevant UN entities to ensure protection for those seeking safety in the country.
Condemnation not enough, IEA says after deadly Gaza hospital strike
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday it condemns in the strongest terms the bombardment of a hospital in Gaza by Israel and deems this act “barbaric and a crime against humanity.”
At least 500 people have been killed in Tuesday’s attack on al-Ahli al-Mamdani hospital in Gaza, according to reports.
“The IEA calls on the people & governments of the world, so-called human right bodies, the United Nations & the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to prevent the continuation of Israeli atrocities immediately and not suffice with mere condemnations,” the foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“We underscore that if this brutality & horror is not stopped urgently, the situation in the region may become even more volatile, paving the way to reactions spiraling out of control & ending up adversely affecting the region & beyond.”
The statement said that the “open support of some countries for the Israeli atrocities and the silence of others have spurred the Zionist regime to continue its brutality.”
“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, and with countries and organizations calling for the immediate end of the ongoing genocide and bringing its perpetrators to justice,” it said.
Helmand officials expect 47,000 children to enroll in school this year
Helmand education department officials say that about 47,000 children are expected to enroll in schools in the province this year.
“The enrollment process is ongoing. We have reached the level of last year and the process will continue for another two months. God willing, it is hoped that 47,000 learners will be enrolled in schools this year,” Mohammad Ismail Saadat, deputy director of education in Helmand, says.
According to officials, during the 20-year-war, the education sector of Helmand province was also affected, in addition to other sectors, and now that security has been ensured, they will pay more attention to education in the province.
Helmand residents also stressed the importance of education in the province and say that there will be great achievements if education is supported.
“The educational system is developing. Our teachers also work very hard and are very experienced and provide new information every day from their experience,” Farhad Ahmad, a resident of Helmand province, says.
After the takeover of the Islamic Emirate, many public schools that had been closed due to war have reopened.
IEA approves Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee’s procedures
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, approved Tuesday the Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee’s procedures, the office said in a statement.
At the Economic Commission meeting held in Kabul, it was said that: “This committee’s establishment aims to streamline the process of attracting both domestic and foreign investments, foster coordination among relevant ministries and departments in investment planning stages, create an investment-friendly environment, and ensure effective management while offering essential information to potential investors about projects in Afghanistan.”
According to the statement, following a thorough discussion, the plan for constructing Jahan Park in Kabul’s eleventh district by the public-private partnership received initial approval.
The Kabul Municipality was tasked with reopening negotiations with the contracting company to determine the contract period and address other significant concerns. According to this plan, the private sector will invest 960 million AFN in 150 jeribs of land, with 35 percent of the revenue allocated to the Kabul Municipality. The Park is expected to be completed within three years, in compliance with city regulations and equipped with all necessary amenities, the ministry added.
In addition, the meeting saw a decision to promote domestic salt production to meet the country’s needs. The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum was instructed to reduce the royalty on raw materials for domestic salt production and processing factories.
