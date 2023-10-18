Helmand officials expect 47,000 children to enroll in school this year

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2023)

Helmand education department officials say that about 47,000 children are expected to enroll in schools in the province this year.

“The enrollment process is ongoing. We have reached the level of last year and the process will continue for another two months. God willing, it is hoped that 47,000 learners will be enrolled in schools this year,” Mohammad Ismail Saadat, deputy director of education in Helmand, says.

According to officials, during the 20-year-war, the education sector of Helmand province was also affected, in addition to other sectors, and now that security has been ensured, they will pay more attention to education in the province.

Helmand residents also stressed the importance of education in the province and say that there will be great achievements if education is supported.

“The educational system is developing. Our teachers also work very hard and are very experienced and provide new information every day from their experience,” Farhad Ahmad, a resident of Helmand province, says.

After the takeover of the Islamic Emirate, many public schools that had been closed due to war have reopened.