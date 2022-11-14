Latest News
UNAMA says rights of all Afghans who return should be protected
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for the protection of the rights of all Afghans who have returned to Afghanistan.
The UN special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, in continuation of her meetings with the officials of the Islamic Emirate, this time met with Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum and the head of Commission for Contact Afghan Personalities.
In a tweet on Monday, Otunbayeva said that those who returned to Afghanistan should be able to contribute to the development of this country.
“UNAMA calls for protection of rights of all Afghans that return so they may contribute to Afghanistan’s development,” UNAMA tweeted.
Delawar meanwhile has stated that all Afghans living abroad can return to their country freely.
At this meeting, he said that the Islamic Emirate tries for the peace and comfort of the people and that all Afghans living abroad can return to the country freely.
On the other hand, experts believe that the UN can play an active role in political reconciliation in Afghanistan, but others say that the lack of scope for political activity and the increasing poverty have caused political figures not to return to the country.
Based on the statistics of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities, about 1,000 Afghan personalities, including former government officials and non-governmental people, have returned to the country so far.
On Monday Daud Gulzar, the advisor of Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, returned to the country after contacting the commission.
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
Nearly 190,000 Afghan refugees have returned home from Iran over the past six months, officials in Nimroz province said.
In a voice message on Monday, Sadiqullah Nasrat, head of the provincial department of Refugees and Repatriation, said the refugees included single returnees and families.
“The refugees total 188,178, including single people and families,” said Nasrat, adding that more than 86,000 received cash and non-cash assistance.
According to the official, between 1,500 and 2,000 return from Iran daily through Nimroz border, most of them voluntarily.
IEA leader calls for judicial punishments to be in line with Sharia law
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada met judges in Kandahar and ordered them to carefully investigate cases of robbery, kidnapping and sedition and to implement Hudud if Sharia conditions are fulfilled.
Hudud punishment includes amputation, flogging and the death penalty.
The meeting took place in Kandahar on Saturday evening. Present at the meeting were the deputy chief of the IEA for the Supreme Court, the head of the military court, the Kandahar governor and other officials from courts in the southern zone, according to a statement released by the IEA on Sunday.
“The cases [involving] those charged with robbery, kidnapping and sedition should be assessed thoroughly,” Mujahid said, quoting Akhundzada.
“You are responsible to implement the Hudud and Qisas (death penalty),” Akhundzada said adding “because this is the order of Sharia and it is my order, too, and it is an obligation.”
The IEA has reintroduced Sharia law and restrictions in the country since coming into power in August last year.
Three months ago, the IEA’s supreme leader stated that the government would deal with the international community in line with Sharia law.
During a meeting attended by about 3,000 scholars and IEA officials in Kandahar in August this year, Akhundzada stated: “We will deal with the international community as per Islamic Sharia …if Sharia doesn’t allow it, we will not deal with any other country.”
Restrictions on women in particular have continued to be imposed. However, on Sunday Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that the IEA respects all rights of women in accordance with Islamic principles.
This came in response to remarks by Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women, that the rights of women and girls are protected now more than ever in the country and that the Islamic Emirate respects all their rights in accordance with Islamic Sharia.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to protecting all the rights of women within the framework of Islam, and all the rights that are for them in Islam will be protected,” said Karimi.
This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue last week banned women from entering amusement parks, sports clubs and public baths.
IEA ‘committed to protecting women’s rights within framework of Sharia’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in response to remarks by Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women, that the rights of women and girls are protected now more than ever in the country and that the Islamic Emirate respects all their rights in accordance with Islamic Sharia.
Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said Sunday that IEA respects all the rights of women in accordance with Islamic principles.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to protecting all the rights of women within the framework of Islam, and all the rights that are for them in Islam will be protected,” said Karimi.
Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan girls, women and human rights, criticized the imposed restrictions on Afghan women by the Islamic Emirate in a series of tweets, saying that these restrictions will lead to instability in Afghanistan.
“Those who fear a radicalized Afghanistan should be alarmed by the Taliban’s (IEA) policies against women & girls, denying them education, work in most sectors, even small joys such as the right to go to a park,” Amiri tweeted.
She added that the policies of the Islamic Emirate towards Afghan women are worrying and the continuation of this situation will increase poverty and migration.
“This will lead to instability, poverty & more population flight,” she added.
This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue last week banned women from entering amusement parks, sports clubs and public baths.
