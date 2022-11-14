UNAMA says rights of all Afghans who return should be protected

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2022)

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for the protection of the rights of all Afghans who have returned to Afghanistan.

The UN special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, in continuation of her meetings with the officials of the Islamic Emirate, this time met with Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum and the head of Commission for Contact Afghan Personalities.

In a tweet on Monday, Otunbayeva said that those who returned to Afghanistan should be able to contribute to the development of this country.

“UNAMA calls for protection of rights of all Afghans that return so they may contribute to Afghanistan’s development,” UNAMA tweeted.

Delawar meanwhile has stated that all Afghans living abroad can return to their country freely.

At this meeting, he said that the Islamic Emirate tries for the peace and comfort of the people and that all Afghans living abroad can return to the country freely.

On the other hand, experts believe that the UN can play an active role in political reconciliation in Afghanistan, but others say that the lack of scope for political activity and the increasing poverty have caused political figures not to return to the country.

Based on the statistics of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities, about 1,000 Afghan personalities, including former government officials and non-governmental people, have returned to the country so far.

On Monday Daud Gulzar, the advisor of Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, returned to the country after contacting the commission.