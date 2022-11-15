Latest News
75 million euros in aid from EU for Afghan people
The European Union recently announced a new aid package of 210 million euros for fifteen countries, including Afghanistan.
The EU said in a newsletter that 75 million euros, of this amount, has been allocated to address the severe food shortage in Afghanistan.
According to the EU, this monetary aid package is supposed to be spent for the purpose of combating food insecurity, providing assistance to victims of natural disasters and winter needs for the people of Afghanistan.
The newsletter said that the rest of the money was allocated to the countries of Mali, Niger, Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
The newsletter states that 24 million people in Afghanistan do not have access to enough food.
Meanwhile, two days ago, Thomas Niklasen, the EU’s special representative for Afghanistan, said that the EU is committed to continuing its assistance to the people.
Republishing a tweet of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, Niklasen said that the aid of this union continues to this country through international organizations and non-governmental organizations.
Latest News
IEA to investigate Spin Boldak shooting after Pakistani guard killed
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday issued a statement confirming the death of a Pakistani border guard during clashes between security forces at the Spin Bokday-Chaman crossing.
Mujahid said in the statement that “on the road leading from Spin Boldak to Chaman in Kandahar province, an unknown person fired at Pakistani security personnel, as a result of which one Pakistani soldier was killed.”
The IEA has apologized for the incident and said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is sorry for this incident,” Mujahid said, adding that “a high-ranking delegation has been appointed to investigate the incident and find the perpetrators.”
Following the shooting, Pakistan closed the crossing “indefinitely” for trade and all other movements.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zehri told VOA however that Pakistan’s attempts to seek a negotiated settlement to the issue failed to produce an outcome, but there were no clashes on Monday.
The Spin Boldak and the northwestern Torkham border crossings serve as the main trade routes for landlocked Afghanistan for bilateral and transit trade with and through Pakistan.
Residents and traders said Monday scores of trucks transporting Afghan transit trade goods and bilateral shipments were stranded on both sides of the border after Pakistan closed the Chaman crossing.
Latest News
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan after clashes
Pakistan has reportedly called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to hand over a border guard who is suspected of killing a Pakistani Frontier Corps guard at the Spin-Chaman crossing earlier this week.
Pakistan has accused an IEA border guard of crossing over the border and opening fire on Frontier Corps members, killing one and wound two others.
VOA reported that a senior Chaman administration official told VOA by phone that the border crossing was briefly opened late Monday afternoon to allow stranded Afghan and Pakistani pedestrians to return to their native countries, but no trade convoys were permitted to move in either direction.
“The border terminal has now been indefinitely closed for trade and all other movements. It will not be opened until the handing over of the assailant responsible for the martyrdom of the Pakistani soldier,” Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zehri told VOA.
Zehri said Pakistan’s attempts to seek a negotiated settlement to the issue failed to produce an outcome, but there were no clashes on Monday.
The Spin Boldak and the northwestern Torkham border crossings serve as the main trade routes for landlocked Afghanistan for bilateral and transit trade with and through Pakistan.
Residents and traders said Monday scores of trucks transporting Afghan transit trade goods and bilateral shipments were stranded on both sides of the border after Pakistan closed the Chaman crossing.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has warned that Afghan immigrants who are waiting in Pakistan to relocate to other countries and whose visas have expired will be arrested and imprisoned for three years.
But a member of Pakistan’s parliament strongly criticizes the treatment of the Pakistani police with Afghan immigrants.
“It is extremely unfortunate that we do not have any policy for Afghan refugees in Pakistan. They are mistreated. The federal government has to devise a policy to protect their rights,” said Mohsin Dawar, a member of the Parliament of Pakistan.
He further added that: “Our government does not have any kind of policy on how to deal with Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, and including the government of Pakistan, UNHCR and the whole world have remained silent against this wrong treatment.”
On the other hand, the local authorities of Kandahar say that the talks between the Afghan and Pakistani authorities have also started regarding the reopening of the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing.
Latest News
UNAMA says rights of all Afghans who return should be protected
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for the protection of the rights of all Afghans who have returned to Afghanistan.
The UN special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, in continuation of her meetings with the officials of the Islamic Emirate, this time met with Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum and the head of Commission for Contact Afghan Personalities.
In a tweet on Monday, Otunbayeva said that those who returned to Afghanistan should be able to contribute to the development of this country.
“UNAMA calls for protection of rights of all Afghans that return so they may contribute to Afghanistan’s development,” UNAMA tweeted.
Delawar meanwhile has stated that all Afghans living abroad can return to their country freely.
At this meeting, he said that the Islamic Emirate tries for the peace and comfort of the people and that all Afghans living abroad can return to the country freely.
On the other hand, experts believe that the UN can play an active role in political reconciliation in Afghanistan, but others say that the lack of scope for political activity and the increasing poverty have caused political figures not to return to the country.
Based on the statistics of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities, about 1,000 Afghan personalities, including former government officials and non-governmental people, have returned to the country so far.
On Monday Daud Gulzar, the advisor of Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, returned to the country after contacting the commission.
IEA to investigate Spin Boldak shooting after Pakistani guard killed
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan after clashes
75 million euros in aid from EU for Afghan people
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s order to judges discussed
Saar: OIC opening office in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul discussed
Saar: Treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
-
Business4 days ago
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
-
Latest News4 days ago
Restrictions by TAPI member countries delayed the project: ministry
-
World4 days ago
Ukrainian forces advance in south, retake 12 settlements – army chief
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan announce 24-man training squad ahead of Sri Lanka series
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNHCR warns of extreme hardship for forcibly displaced families this winter
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed