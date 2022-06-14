Latest News
UNHCR deputy chief discusses refugee issues with Stanekzai during Kabul visit
The United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly T. Clements and an accompanying delegation met with Afghanistan’s acting Deputy Foreign Minister, Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in Kabul where they discussed the return of refugees and resettlement of IDPs.
Stanekzai said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government intends to prevent further migration and repatriate former refugees. “However, given the decades of war, unemployment and restrictions on banking and economy, doing so is a huge task and the government is in need of the international community,” he said.
He also asked for UNHCR’s support in ensuring observance of global policies on migration in host countries.
Clements meanwhile said that the UNHCR is working to prepare a proper environment for the return of IDPs and refugees and that the organization plans to expand its operations and increase its staff in Afghanistan to attain this goal.
She also said issues faced by refugees will be raised with relevant authorities.
Health ministry signs MoU with Lahore University to support Kabul hospital
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between Pakistan’s Lahore University and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health for ongoing support, both financially and technically, of the Mohammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul.
This hospital, in the west of the capital, has been supported by the Pakistan government for the past few years.
The visiting delegation agreed on Tuesday to not only continue providing the hospital with medical equipment but also turn the hospital into a training facility.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan meanwhile said that the university would help run the hospital.
“Afghan Minister of Public Health H.E. Dr. Qalandar Ebad and a team from University of Lahore signed a Letter of Understanding for assistance in running M. A. Jinnah Hospital Kabul and upgrade its facilities to make it a teaching hospital,” Ahmad Khan tweeted on Tuesday.
He said: “The cost has not been estimated yet because it is an ongoing project, but Lahore University provides monthly assistance with medical equipment, technical equipment and training for the hospital’s doctors.”
The IEA’s Ministry of Public Health welcomed the university’s move to increase the hospital’s technical and human resources’ capacity.
However, Ebad said they did not sign the MoU with the ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul nor with the Pakistan government. He said the MoU was with the university.
“We didn’t sign this agreement with the ambassador of Pakistan but with the hospital delegation from Lahore. The delegation from Lahore wants to make the hospital professional, technical and capable,” Ebad said.
In addition to improving the hospital and its services, the university will also pay the salaries of staff and other expenses.
The non-payment of salaries over the past few months has been a serious cause of concern for staff at the hospital.
According to them, they have faced serious financial pressure due to not having received salaries, which were paid by the former government.
“We are asking the (new)
government to pay us our salaries because we are facing countless problems,” said Abdul Ghafoor, a health worker at the hospital.
According to the IEA officials, this type of cooperation will be extended to a number of other hospitals that were built and supported by Pakistan in the last few years.
FAO, World Bank step up response to Afghanistan’s food security crisis
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) welcomed an unprecedented $150 million contribution from the World Bank to provide critical livelihood and life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable rural populations in Afghanistan.
High levels of acute food insecurity persist across Afghanistan due to a combination of a collapsing economy and continuing drought, the FAO reported.
The ripple effects from the war in Ukraine are exacerbating the food security situation, pushing food prices to new highs, increasing the costs of vital agricultural inputs, especially fertilizer, and placing pressure on countries in the region supplying wheat to Afghanistan to restrict food exports, giving priority to their respective domestic consumption.
The new Afghanistan Emergency Food Security Project will boost the production of food crops for smallholder Afghan farmers and prevent the further deterioration of food security, the FAO stated.
This is the first tranch of a total amount of $195 million, another $45 million will be released within the next 24 months.
“We are grateful to the World Bank and its Members for the generous and timely contribution”, said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu .
“It is a historic moment for poor farmers in Afghanistan, and it represents an important milestone in our collective efforts to deliver results at scale, avert a looming catastrophe and make real transformative differences in the lives of vulnerable people”.
FAO will be the sole implementing partner for the funding and will focus on wheat production, supporting about 2.1 million people, and will provide focussed support on the nutritional needs of children, people with disabilities or chronic illness, and households headed by women by providing seeds and basic tools for backyard kitchen gardening and technical training on improved nutrition and climate-smart production practices.
Almost 1 million people will benefit from this support and these inputs, particularly targeting rural women.
FAO stated that 150,000 women will receive training on improved cultivation techniques and nutrition.
The project will also increase access to irrigation water, and improve soil and water conservation.
Under this component, more than 1.9 million people will benefit from cash for work activities for the restoration of irrigation infrastructure and watershed management.
The FAO food security project is one of the three projects totalling $793 million approved by the World Bank to provide urgent and essential livelihood and health services, in addition to food assistance, to the people of Afghanistan.
Benefits of proper water management of Salma Dam seen across Herat: Officials
Herat officials said Monday that in the wake of proper water management this year, Salma Dam has successfully stored 180 million cubic meters of water, which was also delivered to eight districts and more than 120 water canals.
The Director General of the Harirod-Murghab River Basin, Abdul Salam Mustawafi Agha, said that about 85 dams will be built across the country in the next five years, and that some economic problems will be eased with proper management of dams.
“If we have money in our development budget, it should be spent on building dams because our country is agricultural. If our water is controlled and is used safely, our many economic problems will be solved,” he said.
In the meantime, Herat officials said local farmers have welcomed the improved water management of Salma Dam as they have been able to irrigate their crops.
“The water management has been very good this year and most of the farmers are happy because they irrigated their crops … they benefited from this water, and are now harvesting,” said Ghulam Farooq, one farmer.
Experts have also said that the country’s river systems need to be better managed so as to strengthen the agriculture sector in the country. They have urged the IEA to invest more in this area.
“There needs to be an agreement between us and the neighboring countries that the dams should be built in the right way to control the water. We don’t say that water should be cut off to the neighboring countries, the Islamic Emirate should have an agreement with the neighboring countries so that when a dam is built, it will not be destroyed by the destructive reaction of neighboring countries,” said Ghulam Habib Hashimi, chief of the Water Users Association in Herat.
Saudi Arabia eases mask mandate as first Hajj pilgrims arrive
BMW to test ONE’s advanced battery in its iX electric SUV
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
Cotton factories ‘owed’ $30 million by Pakistan: Kandahar Chamber
Afghanistan looking to get oil, gas from Russia; hoping to send dry fruits to Moscow
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
IEA urge Afghan businessmen, investors abroad to return home
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
