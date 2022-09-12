UNICEF creates 140 classes for children in Paktika and Khost

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2022)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Sunday that it has created 140 community-based educational classes for children in Khost and Paktika provinces.

UNICEF said in a tweet that this project will provide 4,000 children with the opportunity to learn and learn lessons.

On Saturday IEA officials shut down girls schools above the sixth grade that had briefly reopened after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals.

Earlier this month, four girls schools above grade 6 in Gardez, the provincial capital, and one in the Samkani district began operating without formal permission from the Education Ministry.

On Saturday, all five schools were once again closed.

Following the closure, some female students protested against the closure of their schools.

The students chanted slogans regarding the right to education in front of the provincial directorate of education of Paktia province.

Last week, reports from Paktika emerged that a few schools had been reopened for girls based on residents’ demands in Gardiz city.

However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said at the time he was not aware of details regarding the move.

“I don’t have detailed information about this yet, and investigations are underway to find out under what measures the schools are opened and to whose guidance,” he said.