Regional
UNICEF creates 140 classes for children in Paktika and Khost
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Sunday that it has created 140 community-based educational classes for children in Khost and Paktika provinces.
UNICEF said in a tweet that this project will provide 4,000 children with the opportunity to learn and learn lessons.
On Saturday IEA officials shut down girls schools above the sixth grade that had briefly reopened after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals.
Earlier this month, four girls schools above grade 6 in Gardez, the provincial capital, and one in the Samkani district began operating without formal permission from the Education Ministry.
On Saturday, all five schools were once again closed.
Following the closure, some female students protested against the closure of their schools.
The students chanted slogans regarding the right to education in front of the provincial directorate of education of Paktia province.
Last week, reports from Paktika emerged that a few schools had been reopened for girls based on residents’ demands in Gardiz city.
However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said at the time he was not aware of details regarding the move.
“I don’t have detailed information about this yet, and investigations are underway to find out under what measures the schools are opened and to whose guidance,” he said.
Regional
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
Authorities in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Paktia said girls’ high schools had opened in recent days, though the move had not been officially approved.
Most girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan have been closed since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over in August 2021 after the group made a sudden U-turn on promises to open them in March.
“The schools have opened some days ago, the rules about Islam, culture and customs are observed, the principal of schools asked the students to come back to school and the girls’ high schools are open,” Mawlawi Khaliqyar Ahmadzai, head of Paktia’s culture and information department, told Reuters.
However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Tuesday told an Ariana News journalist that he does not have any details on this reported move.
“I don’t have detailed information about this yet, and investigations are underway to find out under what measures the schools are opened and to whose guidance,” he said.
A spokesperson for Paktia’s education department confirmed that girls’ high schools have opened but said his department was not informed in advance and they had sent a letter to the national education ministry and were waiting for a response.
Regional
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake at 2.27am Monday in Kunar province has left at least 10 people dead or injured, officials said.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the 5.3 magnitude quake struck 34 km north east of Jalalabad at a depth of only 10km.
Kunar officials said that as a result of the earthquake in Nurgol district, dozens of houses were also destroyed.
Officials said the casualty toll could rise as search operations were still underway.
The quake was felt across a wide area, including Kabul. Residents reported they were woken up by the seismic event.
Regional
Kunduz women meet with Vice and Virtue officials
For the first time, a face-to-face meeting was held on Tuesday between women and the Department of Vice and Virtue in Kunduz province.
The women called on the officials to ensure the directorate treats them well and that they make it possible for them to get an education and to work.
The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz says that the overseers of the directorate have no right to insult nor humiliate women and the Islamic Emirate does not deny women their right to education and work.
Meanwhile, there are women who are happy with the Islamic Emirate’s approach and say that some of their problems are being solved and they expect schools will be reopened for girls above the sixth grade.
“We are really in favor of the hijab. There is no problem for women. Today, our women go to work and school, and we have not faced any problems in the past year,” said one women’s rights activists in Kunduz.
The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz province says that women and girls can work and study.
Mohammadullah Akhundzadeh still asks his subordinates not to behave offensively towards anyone, especially women.
He emphasized that if women are treated inappropriately, they can file a complaint.
“We promise women, whether they are women or men, we do not have the authority to punish and insult women, we and our employees, no one has this authority, on this basis, we ask them file a complaint if they are treated inappropriately,” said Mufti Mohammadullah Akhundzadah, head of the Vice and Virtue directorate.
