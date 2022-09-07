Regional
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
Authorities in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Paktia said girls’ high schools had opened in recent days, though the move had not been officially approved.
Most girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan have been closed since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over in August 2021 after the group made a sudden U-turn on promises to open them in March.
“The schools have opened some days ago, the rules about Islam, culture and customs are observed, the principal of schools asked the students to come back to school and the girls’ high schools are open,” Mawlawi Khaliqyar Ahmadzai, head of Paktia’s culture and information department, told Reuters.
However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Tuesday told an Ariana News journalist that he does not have any details on this reported move.
“I don’t have detailed information about this yet, and investigations are underway to find out under what measures the schools are opened and to whose guidance,” he said.
A spokesperson for Paktia’s education department confirmed that girls’ high schools have opened but said his department was not informed in advance and they had sent a letter to the national education ministry and were waiting for a response.
Regional
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake at 2.27am Monday in Kunar province has left at least 10 people dead or injured, officials said.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the 5.3 magnitude quake struck 34 km north east of Jalalabad at a depth of only 10km.
Kunar officials said that as a result of the earthquake in Nurgol district, dozens of houses were also destroyed.
Officials said the casualty toll could rise as search operations were still underway.
The quake was felt across a wide area, including Kabul. Residents reported they were woken up by the seismic event.
Regional
Kunduz women meet with Vice and Virtue officials
For the first time, a face-to-face meeting was held on Tuesday between women and the Department of Vice and Virtue in Kunduz province.
The women called on the officials to ensure the directorate treats them well and that they make it possible for them to get an education and to work.
The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz says that the overseers of the directorate have no right to insult nor humiliate women and the Islamic Emirate does not deny women their right to education and work.
Meanwhile, there are women who are happy with the Islamic Emirate’s approach and say that some of their problems are being solved and they expect schools will be reopened for girls above the sixth grade.
“We are really in favor of the hijab. There is no problem for women. Today, our women go to work and school, and we have not faced any problems in the past year,” said one women’s rights activists in Kunduz.
The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz province says that women and girls can work and study.
Mohammadullah Akhundzadeh still asks his subordinates not to behave offensively towards anyone, especially women.
He emphasized that if women are treated inappropriately, they can file a complaint.
“We promise women, whether they are women or men, we do not have the authority to punish and insult women, we and our employees, no one has this authority, on this basis, we ask them file a complaint if they are treated inappropriately,” said Mufti Mohammadullah Akhundzadah, head of the Vice and Virtue directorate.
Balkh
Balkh residents welcome search campaign but unhappy about absence of policewomen
While Balkh residents have welcomed house-to-house searches for illegal weapons, some have raised concerns about the lack of policewomen involved in the operations.
This comes after security institutions in the province launched a 10-day house-to-house search campaign three days ago.
Despite mixed reaction from the public, many residents have said security will improve once weapons have been confiscated.
“We have no problem with this house-to-house effort. We are satisfied with the Islamic Emirate that they have conducted house-to-house searches,” said Ahmad, a resident of Balkh Province.
But others are unhappy about the absence of policewomen, saying male members of households are not always home.
“Women should be with them when they go door-to-door. Second, their time should be clear; those who are employed, their women are alone at home, women should be with them [the police], women should be searched by women and men should be searched by men,” said Rabi, another resident of Balkh province.
Activists in Balkh have said house-to-house searches should be based on law so as to prevent any harassment by police.
But the Balkh police say that the campaign has been launched at the request of the people and that the security forces will not violate people’s rights during the search operation.
“At the request of the people of Mazar-e-Sharif, the security forces decided to form a commission to conduct house-to-house searches in Mazar-e-Sharif through three security agencies,” said Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Province Police Command.
The governor of Balkh, however, asks political opponents of the Islamic Emirate to return to the country.
“NATO and the US on its side, ISAF, were not able to make the mercenary system (republic government) strong or resist or defend themselves against the limited number of Mujahideen,” said Qudratullah Abu Hamza, the governor of Balkh.
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
IEA claims no journalist killed in past year
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Top Afghan cleric Ansari killed in Herat mosque blast
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to engage with countries in the world based on Sharia law: Naeem
-
Latest News5 days ago
It is in the interest of Afghanistan, world to broaden engagement: Pakistan ambassador
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,265
-
Latest News4 days ago
Floods in Pakistan threaten Afghanistan’s food supply: UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former Kyrgyz president becomes UN envoy for Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Gunmen kidnap dozens attending prayers at Nigeria mosque
-
World3 days ago
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally