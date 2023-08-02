Latest News
UNOCHA dealing with critical funding gaps as winter looms
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a new report that this year’s Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) remains severely underfunded with only US$744 million received as of 31 July, less than half the amount ($1.49 billion) at the same time in 2022.
This has raised concerns given the “short window of opportunity” between now and winter – in addition to worsening poverty and heightened vulnerabilities. “Additional climate shocks, as seen in August 2022 with atypical flooding – a third of which were recorded in the eastern region – may generate additional needs requiring an immediate response over the next few months,” read the report.
As it stands, the Afghanistan humanitarian response is facing substantial “critical funding gaps” amounting to $1.3 billion, with many programmes already closed due to insufficient resources, and several Cluster pipelines (FSAC, Nutrition, Protection and WASH) at risk of imminent rupture between July and September 2023.
The report highlighted the need for urgent funding to procure certain items only available abroad, including Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). The urgent need to distribute vital winter food assistance and other aid comes as many areas are at risk of being cut by heavy snowfalls as early as October.
“At the same time, additional funding is required to enable humanitarian partners to continue reaching women and girls – the most at-risk and vulnerable members of the Afghan population today,” the report read.
More than 2,000 damaged military vehicles repaired in Balkh
The 209th Army Corps of Al-Fath in Balkh province says it has repaired more than 2,000 military vehicles that had been damaged during the withdrawal of foreign troops two years ago.
Officials said 2,432 vehicles have been put back into operation in this time.
The spokesperson of the army Corps says that these vehicles will be distributed to the defense brigades in order to protect the territorial integrity of the country.
These vehicles, which include large and small vehicles, have been restored and ready for use by the engineering team of the 209th Al-Fath Army Corps.
“We repaired and reactivated about 2,432 different vehicles with the few facilities and personnel we have,” said Abdulaziz Kalimullah, the technical manager of the 209th Army Corps of Al-Fath.
“There is no war in Afghanistan now, but due to the needs of different brigades, a number of these vehicles are distributed for the purpose of defending the territorial integrity of the country, and the rest of these vehicles, which are our national capital, will be protected and maintained,” said Sediqullah Nusrat, the spokesman of the 209th Army Corps of Al-Fath.
Authorities, in the 209th Army Command of Al-Fath, says that protection of the borders and the defense of the territorial integrity of the country are stated as one of their most basic goals.
“Your children, your brothers, have maintained the treasury and repaired the vehicles that were destroyed, and in the future, we will defend the territorial integrity of the country and the people of Afghanistan without any concessions,” said Naqibullah Azizi, army commander in 209th Army Corps.
However, according to officials, the process of repairing vehicles is ongoing.
Pakistan urges IEA to prevent militants from staging cross-border attacks
Pakistan’s prime minister is asking the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to do more to prevent militants from crossing the border to stage attacks like the massive suicide bombing earlier this week that killed dozens in a border region.
A suicide bomber struck an election campaign rally of a pro-Taliban cleric on Sunday, killing dozens in the district of Bajur.
The death toll from the bombing rose to 55 on Tuesday, after a critically wounded person died at a hospital. An Afghan-based branch of the Islamic State group (Daesh) has claimed responsibility for the attack, Associated Press reported.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said militants find sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, regroup and rearm there, and subsequently infiltrate Pakistan for anti-government attacks.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday Pakistan could act in “self-defense” against militants hiding in Afghanistan if Afghan authorities failed to take action amid growing attacks in the neighboring country.
Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory.
“Regarding Pakistan going there (to Afghanistan) and taking action against these terrorists, we do not want to be forced to do this, but according to international law, we have the right to self-defense,” Bhutto-Zardari told reporters.
“If we are repeatedly attacked like this, and there is not the appropriate response, we will be forced to do this. But I don’t think it should be amongst the first options for us.”
“Our preference will be that we want the officials there [in Kabul], the interim government, to act against them,” he said.
“If they need any help, then I think Pakistan should be prepared to help them,” Zardari added.
Muttaqi meets with ambassadors and special envoys in Doha
The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said on Wednesday that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, along with his delegation met with ambassadors and special representatives of several countries based in Qatar.
According to the ministry a meeting was attended by representatives of the United States, UK, Spain, South Korea, Holland, Italy, Australia and Canada. Muttaqi in turn had all-round detailed discussions regarding the recent progress IEA made in politics economy, security, good governance, and countering drugs.
He also provided information ooregarding the commencement of hundreds of projects in the country.
Later, the Deputy Director of the Red Crescent of Afghanistan, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi highlighted the activities of the organization. Being an independent body in the country, the needs that Afghan Red Crescent will have in the near future were also mentioned.
“During the meeting, the Director General of Treasury of the MoF Afghanistan, Nusratullah Mahmood, gave information about the financial and economic situation of Afghanistan in the light of facts and figures,” read the statement.
Likewise, Muhammad Abbas Sameh, the General Manager of Afghanistan Bank’s Operations Market, presented information to the participants regarding the transparency, developments and mechanisms in the banking sector of Afghanistan.
Muttaqi and his delegation provided answers in detail to the questions and concerns raised by the ambassadors of various countries, adding that this “centre of representation” should be in Afghanistan rather than carrying out its mission for Afghanistan from far.
