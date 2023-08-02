Latest News
Pakistan urges IEA to prevent militants from staging cross-border attacks
Pakistan’s prime minister is asking the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to do more to prevent militants from crossing the border to stage attacks like the massive suicide bombing earlier this week that killed dozens in a border region.
A suicide bomber struck an election campaign rally of a pro-Taliban cleric on Sunday, killing dozens in the district of Bajur.
The death toll from the bombing rose to 55 on Tuesday, after a critically wounded person died at a hospital. An Afghan-based branch of the Islamic State group (Daesh) has claimed responsibility for the attack, Associated Press reported.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said militants find sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, regroup and rearm there, and subsequently infiltrate Pakistan for anti-government attacks.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday Pakistan could act in “self-defense” against militants hiding in Afghanistan if Afghan authorities failed to take action amid growing attacks in the neighboring country.
Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory.
“Regarding Pakistan going there (to Afghanistan) and taking action against these terrorists, we do not want to be forced to do this, but according to international law, we have the right to self-defense,” Bhutto-Zardari told reporters.
“If we are repeatedly attacked like this, and there is not the appropriate response, we will be forced to do this. But I don’t think it should be amongst the first options for us.”
“Our preference will be that we want the officials there [in Kabul], the interim government, to act against them,” he said.
“If they need any help, then I think Pakistan should be prepared to help them,” Zardari added.
Latest News
Muttaqi meets with ambassadors and special envoys in Doha
The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said on Wednesday that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, along with his delegation met with ambassadors and special representatives of several countries based in Qatar.
According to the ministry a meeting was attended by representatives of the United States, UK, Spain, South Korea, Holland, Italy, Australia and Canada. Muttaqi in turn had all-round detailed discussions regarding the recent progress IEA made in politics economy, security, good governance, and countering drugs.
He also provided information ooregarding the commencement of hundreds of projects in the country.
Later, the Deputy Director of the Red Crescent of Afghanistan, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi highlighted the activities of the organization. Being an independent body in the country, the needs that Afghan Red Crescent will have in the near future were also mentioned.
“During the meeting, the Director General of Treasury of the MoF Afghanistan, Nusratullah Mahmood, gave information about the financial and economic situation of Afghanistan in the light of facts and figures,” read the statement.
Likewise, Muhammad Abbas Sameh, the General Manager of Afghanistan Bank’s Operations Market, presented information to the participants regarding the transparency, developments and mechanisms in the banking sector of Afghanistan.
Muttaqi and his delegation provided answers in detail to the questions and concerns raised by the ambassadors of various countries, adding that this “centre of representation” should be in Afghanistan rather than carrying out its mission for Afghanistan from far.
Latest News
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities
The Ministry of Finance has tested 320 top graduates of public universities in a recruitment campaign to fill vacant positions at the ministry.
Addressing the participants of the test, Acting Finance Minister Mohammad Nasser Akhund said: “The Ministry of Finance wants the Ministry of Higher Education to introduce to us the people who have become top (scorers) in universities. So this is an honor for you. It is the blessing and mercy of Allah Almighty for you that he has given you knowledge.”
The Ministry of Higher Education welcomed the move of the Ministry of Finance and asked the graduates to use their experience and expertise in their jobs.
“Honorable Ministry of Finance asks the Ministry of Higher Education to send its distinguished students from its prestigious universities. It is a matter of pride that our distinguished students do not have to take their application letters and go to one place or another. The Islamic Emirate wants talented students to come and serve,” Lotfollah Khairkhah, deputy minister for academic affairs of the ministry of higher education said.
Finance ministry officials said that their aim is to get qualified people for vacant posts and prevent a brain drain.
“In the leadership meeting, it was decided that students who have graduated with excellent marks in 1401 and 1400, we should invite all of them in an official manner and recruit them in vacant positions,” Ahmad Shah Shaker, head of human resources department of the Ministry of Finance said:
This is the first time that top graduates are competitively recruited for posts in the Ministry of Finance. According to experts, in the past two years, only members of the Islamic Emirate were appointed to high and low level government positions.
Latest News
Factory in Nangarhar produces 50,000 plastic bags a day
A manufacturing company in Nangarhar province is producing 50,000 plastic bags a day which meets the needs of 80% of manufacturing factories in Afghanistan.
The company has also employed more than 100 people, officials said.
Hamid Dawlatzai, the manager of this company, said that the factory was built at a cost of $1 million dollars in Nangarhar’s industrial township.
“We have 40,000 to 50,000 products per day and we send them to all the companies that need bags in most provinces of Afghanistan,” said Dawlatzai.
The company officials meanwhile say the lack of electricity and the late arrival of raw materials from Karachi port in Pakistan are among their main challenges. They ask the Islamic Emirate to cooperate with them to solve this problem.
In addition, the officials at Nangarhar department of industry and commerce still call the lack of electricity a general problem, adding that they have informed the authorities about the problem of trucks carrying raw materials being stopped at Karachi port, which will be resolved soon.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly announced that it wants to support domestic products so that the country can become self-sufficient through private investments.
Pakistan urges IEA to prevent militants from staging cross-border attacks
Muttaqi meets with ambassadors and special envoys in Doha
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final
Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed
Saar: Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UAE’s effort for ensuring peace, prosperity in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Decline in world’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kuwait releases 3 Afghan prisoners
-
Latest News4 days ago
After two-year suspension, US and EU carriers allowed to overfly Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Pamir Stars by 8 wickets
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Melting glacier ice reveals frozen body of climber who vanished 37 years ago
-
Sport4 days ago
KPL2023: Atal smashes jaw-dropping seven sixes in a row
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Most of the 100 million people who signed up for Threads stop using it
-
Sport4 days ago
Kabul Zalmi crush Shamshad Eagles by 73 runs in KPL