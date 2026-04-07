Millions of Afghans continue to rely on humanitarian health services

On April 7, World Health Day 2026, attention has once again turned to the serious challenges facing Afghanistan’s healthcare system, where years of conflict, economic difficulties, natural disasters, and resource shortages have left millions with limited access to essential health services.

Despite these challenges, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has reported that its support for 46 Basic Health Clinics and one district hospital of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has played a crucial role in improving healthcare access for local communities.

According to the ICRC, in 2025 around 1.2 million patients, most of them women and children, received preventive care and early treatment at these facilities. Providing care at the earliest stages of illness has helped reduce pressure on larger hospitals.

The United Nations also highlighted World Health Day by praising the efforts of healthcare workers in Afghanistan, noting that strengthening the health sector and improving access to quality care remains an urgent necessity.

Meanwhile, Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, expressed concern over restrictions on women’s access to healthcare, warning that limits on the training and work of female health staff could weaken the country’s health system.

At the same time, Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate, announced the establishment of over 400 health centers in remote areas, aiming to expand healthcare coverage and improve medical services across the country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that in 2026 more than 14.4 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian health assistance. Experts note that the country’s health system remains heavily dependent on international support, as many families cannot afford private healthcare services.

In addition to general healthcare, programs addressing malnutrition have been strengthened in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Food Programme, providing therapeutic food to children suffering from malnutrition in clinics across Afghanistan.

The ICRC has also supported emergency departments in provincial hospitals during 2024–2025 to enhance emergency response, upgrade medical equipment, and train staff. Furthermore, through the Basic Emergency Care (BEC) program, 256 healthcare workers, including 115 women, received life-saving training to strengthen emergency medical services.

The continued support from humanitarian organizations plays a vital role in saving lives and ensuring vulnerable communities across Afghanistan have access to essential health services.