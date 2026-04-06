Afghanistan and Uzbekistan seek stronger ties in health sector

Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, held talks with Abdullah Azizov, head of the pharmaceutical industry development authority of Uzbekistan, and his accompanying delegation in Kabul to discuss expanding cooperation in the health sector.

The meeting focused on strengthening pharmaceutical trade, facilitating travel for Afghan patients seeking treatment in Uzbekistan, enhancing the capacity of health workers, implementing the previously signed memorandum of understanding between the two countries, and encouraging investment in pharmaceutical production in Afghanistan.

Jalali emphasized the importance of ensuring the quality of medicines, providing standardized healthcare services, and improving coordination between the two countries to deliver reliable health services to the public.

He also noted that sustained cooperation could help strengthen health systems and respond more effectively to the needs of the population, stressing that joint efforts should lead to practical and measurable progress.

Azizov expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to expand cooperation with Afghanistan in pharmaceutical production, exports, technical knowledge transfer, and capacity building for healthcare professionals.