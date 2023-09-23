US envoy for Afghan women urges ‘unity’ in dealing with IEA

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2023)

US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri on Friday called on IEA opponents to be united on how to deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Amiri made the remarks in a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly titled “Combating Gender Apartheid: The Situation of Women & Girls in Afghanistan.”

“There is a lot of pain and trauma among Afghans. Do not turn it against each other even when you disagree. There will be disagreements. In a desperate situation like Afghanistan people have different ideas as to how to move forward. Some believe that there is a necessity to sit and talk with the Taliban (IEA) and some don’t, but toxicity in that discussion is only going to help the Taliban (IEA)” Amiri.

“Those who are advocating for the rights of Afghans need to come together.”

She stressed on the importance of engaging with non-IEA Afghans.

“When you are engaging with the Taliban, where is the engagement with the non-Taliban? The 40 million Afghans, who are their representatives?” Amiri asked

“Afghans inside and outside the country need to be engaged in a very meaningful way,” she said.

UAE representative, Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, said that the restrictions on Afghan women cannot be justified through religion or the teachings of Islam.