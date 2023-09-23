Latest News
US envoy for Afghan women urges ‘unity’ in dealing with IEA
US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri on Friday called on IEA opponents to be united on how to deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Amiri made the remarks in a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly titled “Combating Gender Apartheid: The Situation of Women & Girls in Afghanistan.”
“There is a lot of pain and trauma among Afghans. Do not turn it against each other even when you disagree. There will be disagreements. In a desperate situation like Afghanistan people have different ideas as to how to move forward. Some believe that there is a necessity to sit and talk with the Taliban (IEA) and some don’t, but toxicity in that discussion is only going to help the Taliban (IEA)” Amiri.
“Those who are advocating for the rights of Afghans need to come together.”
She stressed on the importance of engaging with non-IEA Afghans.
“When you are engaging with the Taliban, where is the engagement with the non-Taliban? The 40 million Afghans, who are their representatives?” Amiri asked
“Afghans inside and outside the country need to be engaged in a very meaningful way,” she said.
UAE representative, Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, said that the restrictions on Afghan women cannot be justified through religion or the teachings of Islam.
Latest News
Yes, US drones patrolling in Afghan airspace which is a clear violation: Stanekzai
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, says the ongoing patrolling of US drones in the airspace of Afghanistan is a clear violation being committed by this country.
Speaking in an inclusive interview with ArianaNews, Stanekzai said that Islamic Emirate officials have shared this issue in the negotiations with the American delegations and demanded to stop the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace.
“Yes, there are drones patrolling in Afghanistan’s airspace, and we repeatedly shared this issue with them (the Americans) in the meetings, and they have violated this article,” said Stanekzai.
“According to Doha agreement, after the withdrawal of US forces, this country would have friendly relations with the new Islamic government of Afghanistan and would play an active role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, and encourage other countries in this direction, and definitely not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” he added.
In addition, related to some Central Asian countries’ concern regarding Qosh Tepa canal construction, he said that this canal is an Afghan project and the government will complete its work.
“This canal is an Afghan project and the government will continue to complete it,” Stanekzai said.
Meanwhile, deputy foreign minister assures Afghan women and girls that the process of education will be opened for them and that the IEA is committed to providing their educational and educational rights.
“As an Afghan, I can say that education will not be banned till the end, it should not be banned, and this is the natural and religious right of girls,” he stressed.
Stanekzai stated that schools and universities will be opened to girls once the conditions are prepared.
He once again called on the opponents of the Islamic Emirate to return to the country.
Regarding Pakistan’s concern over TTP, he emphasized that Afghanistan has achieved complete security after a long war and that neighbors should not associate their problems with Afghanistan.
Latest News
Nearly 7,000 poultry farms operating in Afghanistan: ministry
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) officials say they are trying to provide the ground for the expansion of investment in the production of eggs and chicken meat in the country.
The ministry officials say there are currently about 7,000 poultry farms in the country and the number of these farms is increasing every day.
Meanwhile, egg and chicken meat importers union said that domestic producers only supply five percent of eggs and chicken meat in the country’s markets and cannot meet the market’s needs.
They ask the agriculture ministry to provide the necessary facilities in the field of importing eggs to the country.
“It was 10 percent of the product, which has increased by 16 percent. We don’t even have 5 percent of production, if there is production, they should supply our market, we will stop importing at all,” said Sayed Ahmad Kohdamani, head of egg and chicken meat importers union.
A number of egg sellers also say the domestic production is small and most of the eggs are imported from Iran, Uzbekistan and Pakistan and sold in the markets of the country, and their prices have also increased.
“It’s not a problem for us, because we import, we pay our taxes, but raising an egg from six rupees to nine rupees with the lie and conspiracy that we have domestic products, nothing is available at all, said an egg seller with concern.
“Previously, we used to bring the goods and pay ten percent, which we offered to the people for seven and six and a half afghanis, while we sell one egg for approximately eight to eight and a half rupees,” the seller added.
Finance ministry officials meanwhile speak of serious measures that they will control the price of food items in the domestic markets and emphasize that the seasonal tariffs of some items, including eggs, have increased and may be reduced if necessary.
Latest News
Sixty tons of expired food items and medicines destroyed in Balkh
The Directorate of Public Health in Balkh province has burnt nearly 60 tons of poor quality and expired food items and medicines collected over the past four months.
The materials, which include 35 tons of medicines and 24 tons of food items, were collected from the provincial capital Mazar-e-Sharif city and districts.
Officials in Balkh Public Health Directorate said that the burned materials were valued 8 million afghanis.
Government institutions speak of serious fight against the buying and selling of poor quality and expired items.
“God willing, we intend to designate an area for the Public Health Department of Balkh province, and then, God willing, we will set fire in that specific place,” Mohammad Mohammadi, the head of Balkh Environment Protection Department, said.
Officials in the Pharmaceutical Services Union in North Zone said that they are taking serious measures to prevent imports of expired medicines.
“We pledge to the people that we will produce quality medicines according to the people’s demand and sell it to the people under the supervision of the food and drug authority and the Department of Public Health,” Shoaib Safi, the head of the Pharmaceutical Services Union in North Zone, said.
According to official data, nearly 120 tons of expired and poor quality medicines and food items have been collected and destroyed in Balkh in the past one year.
