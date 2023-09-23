Latest News
UN refugee chief discusses Afghanistan in meeting with Qatari PM
U.N.’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met on Thursday with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the margin of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UNHCR.
“I thank Qatar’s Prime Minister for finding time in his busy UNGA schedule to discuss humanitarian challenges in Sudan, Afghanistan and elsewhere. I appealed for Qatar’s leadership and support to remain steadfast as aid agencies strive to respond to growing crises,” Grandi said on X.
Qatari PM urges Muslim scholars to talk to IEA leader
Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has called on Muslim scholars to talk to the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In an interview with CNN, the PM said that in his discussions in Kandahar he clearly said that if the IEA wants to be a part of the international community, it needs to cooperate.
“You need to work with us together in order to have your country as a Muslim modern country as Qatar. Qatar is a Muslim country where women are allowed and are proud. They are active part of the community. They are very productive. They are leaders, ministers, ambassadors. They are in all levels, in the work or schools. They are outnumbering the men in the higher education,” he said.
“I think Muslim scholars have a moral role to engage with him (IEA leader) and to talk to him. I think we have a responsibility as Muslim countries, as countries in the region to be vocal on that and to talk to him, because we are the best people who can explain for them that we are all Muslim countries and we are acting like normal societies,” Mohammad bin Abdulrahman said.
Asked if he is hopeful, he replied “always hopeful.”
US envoy for Afghan women urges ‘unity’ in dealing with IEA
US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri on Friday called on IEA opponents to be united on how to deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Amiri made the remarks in a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly titled “Combating Gender Apartheid: The Situation of Women & Girls in Afghanistan.”
“There is a lot of pain and trauma among Afghans. Do not turn it against each other even when you disagree. There will be disagreements. In a desperate situation like Afghanistan people have different ideas as to how to move forward. Some believe that there is a necessity to sit and talk with the Taliban (IEA) and some don’t, but toxicity in that discussion is only going to help the Taliban (IEA)” Amiri.
“Those who are advocating for the rights of Afghans need to come together.”
She stressed on the importance of engaging with non-IEA Afghans.
“When you are engaging with the Taliban, where is the engagement with the non-Taliban? The 40 million Afghans, who are their representatives?” Amiri asked
“Afghans inside and outside the country need to be engaged in a very meaningful way,” she said.
UAE representative, Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, said that the restrictions on Afghan women cannot be justified through religion or the teachings of Islam.
Yes, US drones patrolling in Afghan airspace which is a clear violation: Stanekzai
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, says the ongoing patrolling of US drones in the airspace of Afghanistan is a clear violation being committed by this country.
Speaking in an inclusive interview with ArianaNews, Stanekzai said that Islamic Emirate officials have shared this issue in the negotiations with the American delegations and demanded to stop the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace.
“Yes, there are drones patrolling in Afghanistan’s airspace, and we repeatedly shared this issue with them (the Americans) in the meetings, and they have violated this article,” said Stanekzai.
“According to Doha agreement, after the withdrawal of US forces, this country would have friendly relations with the new Islamic government of Afghanistan and would play an active role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, and encourage other countries in this direction, and definitely not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” he added.
In addition, related to some Central Asian countries’ concern regarding Qosh Tepa canal construction, he said that this canal is an Afghan project and the government will complete its work.
“This canal is an Afghan project and the government will continue to complete it,” Stanekzai said.
Meanwhile, deputy foreign minister assures Afghan women and girls that the process of education will be opened for them and that the IEA is committed to providing their educational rights.
“As an Afghan, I can say that education will not be banned till the end, it should not be banned, and this is the natural and religious right of girls,” he stressed.
Stanekzai stated that schools and universities will be opened to girls once the conditions are prepared.
He once again called on the opponents of the Islamic Emirate to return to the country.
Regarding Pakistan’s concern over TTP, he emphasized that Afghanistan has achieved complete security after a long war and that neighbors should not associate their problems with Afghanistan.
