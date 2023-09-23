Qatari PM urges Muslim scholars to talk to IEA leader

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2023)

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has called on Muslim scholars to talk to the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

In an interview with CNN, the PM said that in his discussions in Kandahar he clearly said that if the IEA wants to be a part of the international community, it needs to cooperate.

“You need to work with us together in order to have your country as a Muslim modern country as Qatar. Qatar is a Muslim country where women are allowed and are proud. They are active part of the community. They are very productive. They are leaders, ministers, ambassadors. They are in all levels, in the work or schools. They are outnumbering the men in the higher education,” he said.

“I think Muslim scholars have a moral role to engage with him (IEA leader) and to talk to him. I think we have a responsibility as Muslim countries, as countries in the region to be vocal on that and to talk to him, because we are the best people who can explain for them that we are all Muslim countries and we are acting like normal societies,” Mohammad bin Abdulrahman said.

Asked if he is hopeful, he replied “always hopeful.”