Lead mining ‘exploration’ starts in Herat

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2023)

Herat local administration has started the survey and exploration of lead mines in this province and the contracting company is supposed to start the process of surveying these mines.

In a meeting, local officials said that about 13 types of minerals have been discovered in Herat; therefore, the central government will have big economic plans for this province.

“Thirteen types of minerals have been discovered in Herat province, and if investment is made in this section, it will solve 90 percent of the country’s economic problems, inshallah, said Fazel Ahmad Munib Khamosh, head of mines and petroleum in Herat.

Meanwhile, Herat’s governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar also said that if the people and officials join hands together and defend the implementation of these projects from the companies that contract with the Islamic Emirate, it will have a positive effect not only on the economic of Herat but also on the economy of the whole country.

Local officials have emphasized that the local people will benefit first from these mining projects.

The contracting companies are obliged to implement social services and public benefit projects in the areas where there are mines, officials said.

The contract company said that it has started the exploration process of lead mines, but it is going to spend about 15 million AFN in Adraskan district to improve social services and build public benefit projects.