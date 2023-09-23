Latest News
Lead mining ‘exploration’ starts in Herat
Herat local administration has started the survey and exploration of lead mines in this province and the contracting company is supposed to start the process of surveying these mines.
In a meeting, local officials said that about 13 types of minerals have been discovered in Herat; therefore, the central government will have big economic plans for this province.
“Thirteen types of minerals have been discovered in Herat province, and if investment is made in this section, it will solve 90 percent of the country’s economic problems, inshallah, said Fazel Ahmad Munib Khamosh, head of mines and petroleum in Herat.
Meanwhile, Herat’s governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar also said that if the people and officials join hands together and defend the implementation of these projects from the companies that contract with the Islamic Emirate, it will have a positive effect not only on the economic of Herat but also on the economy of the whole country.
Local officials have emphasized that the local people will benefit first from these mining projects.
The contracting companies are obliged to implement social services and public benefit projects in the areas where there are mines, officials said.
The contract company said that it has started the exploration process of lead mines, but it is going to spend about 15 million AFN in Adraskan district to improve social services and build public benefit projects.
Latest News
Ministry to ‘fully equip’ laboratories and other university faculties
The Ministry of Higher Education says over the next five years, well-equipped facilities, including laboratories, will be built for all academic fields of universities.
In a press conference on Saturday, the scientific deputy minister of higher education Lotfullah Khairkhah said that science laboratories and education faculties will be equipped with the necessary equipment by the end of this year.
Khairkhah said there are no obstacles in the advancement of science and emphasized that universities should meet the adaptive needs of a society, system and country.
More than 350 professors and experts from public and private universities of the country attended this meeting.
They have been asked to draw up lists of supplies and equipment needed so that the ministry can make decisions.
“Certainly, fifty percent of the work that the students of the science department should perform is in the laboratory; by providing this list of materials and equipment, it will certainly be considered a very important and valuable step in the development of science in Afghanistan,” said a university professor who attended the conference.
The meeting of the national program for the revision and development of educational curricula of Afghan universities was held with the aim of developing the university curricula.
The ministry said recently that the curricula of most academic fields have now been revised.
Latest News
Qatari PM urges Muslim scholars to talk to IEA leader
Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has called on Muslim scholars to talk to the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In an interview with CNN, the PM said that in his discussions in Kandahar he clearly said that if the IEA wants to be a part of the international community, it needs to cooperate.
“You need to work with us together in order to have your country as a Muslim modern country as Qatar. Qatar is a Muslim country where women are allowed and are proud. They are active part of the community. They are very productive. They are leaders, ministers, ambassadors. They are in all levels, in the work or schools. They are outnumbering the men in the higher education,” he said.
“I think Muslim scholars have a moral role to engage with him (IEA leader) and to talk to him. I think we have a responsibility as Muslim countries, as countries in the region to be vocal on that and to talk to him, because we are the best people who can explain for them that we are all Muslim countries and we are acting like normal societies,” Mohammad bin Abdulrahman said.
Asked if he is hopeful, he replied “always hopeful.”
Latest News
UN refugee chief discusses Afghanistan in meeting with Qatari PM
U.N.’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met on Thursday with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the margin of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UNHCR.
“I thank Qatar’s Prime Minister for finding time in his busy UNGA schedule to discuss humanitarian challenges in Sudan, Afghanistan and elsewhere. I appealed for Qatar’s leadership and support to remain steadfast as aid agencies strive to respond to growing crises,” Grandi said on X.
