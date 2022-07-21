US interferes in Afghanistan’s affairs contrary to Doha agreement, says Khalid Hanafi

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2022)

The acting Minister of Virtue and Vice, Shaikh Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, said Thursday that the United States and its allies are interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs contrary to the Doha Agreement.

In his trip to Paktia province, Hanafi emphasized in a religious scholars’ gathering that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports the rights of the people of the country and tries to create a completely Islamic system, adding that new decrees will be issued in this regard in the future.

“Our major priority is to establish an Islamic system in which we spend our lives in such environment,” said Khalid Hanafi.

He has stressed that according to the Doha Agreement, Afghanistan’s soil has not been used against any country and will not be used in the future.

“Americans in Doha agreement vowed not to interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs; unfortunately, interfering in the country’s affairs is still going on,” said Hanafi.

However, the tribal elders of Paktia province have a different request from the IEA, saying the government should reopen girls’ secondary schools.

“Islamic Emiarte made us promise that it will reopen girls’ schools in the framework of Sharia law once the supreme leader issues the order,” said Malik Bahram, a tribal elder.

According to experts, Ministry of Vice and Virtue is considered one of the influential institutions in the new government, which can pave the way for the reopening of girls’ schools above the sixth grade.