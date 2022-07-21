Latest News
US interferes in Afghanistan’s affairs contrary to Doha agreement, says Khalid Hanafi
The acting Minister of Virtue and Vice, Shaikh Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, said Thursday that the United States and its allies are interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs contrary to the Doha Agreement.
In his trip to Paktia province, Hanafi emphasized in a religious scholars’ gathering that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports the rights of the people of the country and tries to create a completely Islamic system, adding that new decrees will be issued in this regard in the future.
“Our major priority is to establish an Islamic system in which we spend our lives in such environment,” said Khalid Hanafi.
He has stressed that according to the Doha Agreement, Afghanistan’s soil has not been used against any country and will not be used in the future.
“Americans in Doha agreement vowed not to interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs; unfortunately, interfering in the country’s affairs is still going on,” said Hanafi.
However, the tribal elders of Paktia province have a different request from the IEA, saying the government should reopen girls’ secondary schools.
“Islamic Emiarte made us promise that it will reopen girls’ schools in the framework of Sharia law once the supreme leader issues the order,” said Malik Bahram, a tribal elder.
According to experts, Ministry of Vice and Virtue is considered one of the influential institutions in the new government, which can pave the way for the reopening of girls’ schools above the sixth grade.
Latest News
AWCC opens its biggest sales and internet services in Ghazni province
The largest sales and internet services of Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company (AWCC) has started its operations in order to facilitate and provide better telecommunication services in Ghazni province, AWCC officials said Thursday.
The officials of AWCC have emphasized on providing more telecommunication and internet services in this province, adding that they would provide high quality telecommunication and internet services in Ghazni districts as well.
“We inaugurated the largest sales and services of Afghan Wireless agency that can provide services at a time to 60 customers in Ghazni province,” said Suleiman Khorram, a AWCC director.
According to AWCC officials, small agencies of this company will soon be established in the districts of the province.
“Afghan wireless is one of the networks which has wide coverage in Ghazni province and also in the districts of the province and we always tried to provide better services to the residents of this province and its districts,” Khorram added.
Residents of Ghazni province, however, urge the AWCC officials to activate 4G internet services in this province.
“We ask the officials of Afghan Wireless to activate 4G services for us,” said Shah Mohammad, a resident.
Officials of AWCC said they are committed to providing better and more telecommunications and internet services for the residents of this province in the center and in the districts.
Meanwhile, Afghan Wireless is one of the networks which provides telecommunications and internet services across Afghanistan.
Latest News
Acting Defense Minister visits Durand Line during Paktia trip
Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, the acting Minister of Defense, visited areas along the Durand Line with Pakistan during his trip to Paktia province on Wednesday.
A statement released by Mansouri Army Corps today (Thursday) said that the acting minister visited the border posts along the Durand Line in Zazai Aryoub district of Paktia province.
Mullah Muhammad Yaqub said that their government wants good relations with all neighboring countries, read the statement.
The acting Minister also called on the neighboring countries to have good relations with Afghanistan.
According to the acting minister, Afghanistan does not encroach on the territory of others and does not allow others to encroach on the territory of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Russia delivers 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Russia handed over 24 tons of humanitarian assistance to officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday.
The consignment includes both food and non-food items which are intended to be provided to the victims of recent earthquakes and floods.
Russia’s deputy ambassador in Kabul, Anton Lavrov, said at the airport that Moscow wants good political and economic relations with Afghanistan.
He said that Russia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
The aid comes a day a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, injuring 40 people and damaging hundreds of homes in Paktika and Khost provinces. Nearly a month ago, over a thousand people were killed in a 5.9-earthquake in the same region.
Ghulam Ghaws Naseri, the acting minister of state for disaster management, welcomed the Russian assistance as he emphasized that the victims of recent national disasters are in need of international aid.
US interferes in Afghanistan’s affairs contrary to Doha agreement, says Khalid Hanafi
AWCC opens its biggest sales and internet services in Ghazni province
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to enhance bilateral trade ties
Acting Defense Minister visits Durand Line during Paktia trip
Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
Pakistan’s central banks tells staff to work from home to save fuel
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
UAE launches $817 million fund for the development of space program
-
Regional5 days ago
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
-
Featured5 days ago
Massive forest fires cause deaths, force evacuations in scorching southwest Europe
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three new dams to be built in Kandahar to ease water shortage crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani urges the world to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
India crosses 2 billion COVID vaccine milestone
-
World3 days ago
Iran, Russia, Turkey leaders to discuss Syria war in Tehran