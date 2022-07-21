AWCC opens its biggest sales and internet services in Ghazni province

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2022)

The largest sales and internet services of Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company (AWCC) has started its operations in order to facilitate and provide better telecommunication services in Ghazni province, AWCC officials said Thursday.

The officials of AWCC have emphasized on providing more telecommunication and internet services in this province, adding that they would provide high quality telecommunication and internet services in Ghazni districts as well.

“We inaugurated the largest sales and services of Afghan Wireless agency that can provide services at a time to 60 customers in Ghazni province,” said Suleiman Khorram, a AWCC director.

According to AWCC officials, small agencies of this company will soon be established in the districts of the province.

“Afghan wireless is one of the networks which has wide coverage in Ghazni province and also in the districts of the province and we always tried to provide better services to the residents of this province and its districts,” Khorram added.

Residents of Ghazni province, however, urge the AWCC officials to activate 4G internet services in this province.

“We ask the officials of Afghan Wireless to activate 4G services for us,” said Shah Mohammad, a resident.

Officials of AWCC said they are committed to providing better and more telecommunications and internet services for the residents of this province in the center and in the districts.

Meanwhile, Afghan Wireless is one of the networks which provides telecommunications and internet services across Afghanistan.