Regional
US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’
The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear programme, release some detained U.S. citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said.
These steps would be cast as an “understanding” rather than an agreement requiring review by the U.S. Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression and its support for proxies that have attacked U.S. interests in the region, Reuters reported.
Having failed to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Washington hopes to restore some limits on Iran to keep it from getting a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel and trigger a regional arms race. Tehran says it has no ambition to develop a nuclear weapon.
The 2015 deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, had capped Tehran’s uranium enrichment at 3.67% purity and its stockpile of this material at 202.8 kg (447 pounds) – limits Tehran has since far exceeded.
U.S. and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran’s nuclear efforts since the breakdown of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks. The willingness to restart discussions illustrates the rising sense of urgency in Western capitals about Iran’s programme, read the report.
The U.S. government has dismissed reports it is seeking an interim deal, using carefully constructed denials that leave open the possibility of a less formal “understanding” that could avoid congressional review.
State Department spokesman Matt Miller denied there was any deal with Iran.
However, he said Washington wanted Tehran to de-escalate tensions and curb its nuclear programme, cease support for regional proxy groups that carry out attacks, halt support for Russia’s war on Ukraine and release detained U.S. citizens.
“We continue to use diplomatic engagements to pursue all of these goals,” he added, without giving details.
An Iranian official said: “Call it whatever you want, whether a temporary deal, an interim deal, or a mutual understanding – both sides want to prevent further escalation.”
In the first instance, “that will involve prisoner exchange and unblocking part of Iran’s frozen assets”, he said.
Further steps might include U.S. sanctions waivers for Iran to export oil in return for ceasing 60% uranium enrichment and greater Iranian cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, he said.
“I’d call it a cooling-down understanding,” said a Western official on condition of anonymity, saying there had been more than one round of indirect talks in Oman between U.S. National Security Council official Brett McGurk and Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani.
U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley has also met Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. after months of Iran refusing direct contact, Reuters reported.
The Western official said the idea was to create a status quo acceptable for all, getting Iran to avoid the Western redline of enriching to 90% purity, commonly viewed as weapons grade, and possibly even to “pause” its enrichment at 60%.
In addition to the 60% pause, both sides are discussing more Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not installing more advanced centrifuges in return for the “substantial transfer” of Iranian funds held abroad, the official said.
The official did not specify whether the pause meant Iran would commit not to enrich above 60% or whether it would stop enriching to 60% itself.
The order of the steps and how they might relate to a release of three detained U.S. citizens held by Iran was also unclear. Officials have previously said freeing them might be connected to the release of frozen funds.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday the two nations could exchange prisoners soon if Washington showed goodwill, saying there were talks through intermediaries, without giving details. Iran’s mission to the U.N. did not immediately respond to a detailed request for comment.
The Western official said the key U.S. objective was to keep the nuclear situation from worsening and to avoid a potential clash between Israel and Iran.
“If (the) Iranians miscalculate, the potential for a strong Israeli response is something that we want to avoid,” he said.
U.S. officials appear to avoid saying they are seeking an “agreement” because of a 2015 law under which Congress must get the text of any accord about Iran’s nuclear programme, opening a window for legislators to review and potentially vote on it.
U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, a Republican, wrote to President Joe Biden on Thursday saying “any arrangement or understanding with Iran, even informal, requires submission to Congress”.
Regional
Seven die as cyclone barrels towards western India, Pakistan
Four boys drowned in rough seas off the western Indian financial hub of Mumbai on Tuesday as India and Pakistan began evacuating people from coastal areas, two days before a cyclone is expected to make landfall, Reuters reported.
Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to land around Thursday evening between Mandvi in India’s Gujarat province and Karachi in southern Pakistan.
Meteorologists predict maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 km (78-84 miles) per hour, gusting to 150 km (93 miles) per hour.
“Four boys drowned at Juhu beach on Monday evening. So far, we have found the bodies of two, and the search is still ongoing to locate the remaining two,” said a police official in Mumbai, south of Gujarat.
High waves in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by heavy rains and gusting winds pounded Gujarat’s coastal areas, uprooting trees and resulting in a wall collapse that killed three people in Kutch and Rajkot districts, authorities said.
Eight districts in coastal Gujarat are expected to be affected, the state government said. Fishing has been suspended until Friday and schools have declared holidays, read the report.
Gujarat is home to many offshore oil installations and major ports in the country and most have been forced to suspend operations.
A 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage in Gujarat, Reuters reported.
Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that more than 20,500 people have been evacuated from coastal districts and the evacuation was expected to be completed by Tuesday evening.
In neighbouring Pakistan, paramilitary troops and local civil authorities also started moving people to shelters and relief camps, which were set up in schools and other government buildings, said Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman.
Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of Pakistan’s coast while hospitals in the region were put on high alert, added Rehman.
About 100,000 people will be evacuated by Wednesday morning, the chairman of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said.
Two of India’s largest ports, Kandla and Mundra, have suspended operations, the state government said. Other ports, including Bedi, Navlakhi, Porbandar, Okha, Pipavav and Bhavnagar, have also closed due to the cyclone, according to shipping sources.
Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), which operates the world’s largest refining complex in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, declared a force majeure, suspending exports of diesel and other oil products from Gujarat’s Sikka port, traders said.
The Adani conglomerate’s ports business, Adani Ports (APSE.NS), said it suspended vessel operations on Monday at Mundra, India’s biggest commercial port that has the country’s largest coal import terminal, and also at Tuna port near Kandla.
The Indian Coast Guard said it evacuated 50 personnel from a jack-up oil rig off Gujarat’s coast named Key Singapore, which is owned by Dubai-based Shelf Drilling (SHLF.OL) and currently working for Cairn Oil & Gas (Vedanta Ltd.) (VDAN.NS), according to Shelf Drilling’s website.
Regional
Cyclone likely to hit India’s west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday
A storm off India’s west coast has strengthened to become a powerful cyclone and could hit India’s western state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan this week, the Indian weather department said on Monday.
The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour, gusting to 150 km per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Nearly a dozen districts in coastal Gujarat will be affected by heavy rainfall and gusting winds although some of these are sparsely populated, which would limit the damage, said a weather office official, who declined to be named, Reuters reported.
Fishermen in Gujarat have been advised against going to sea and those at sea have been called back, with 21,000 boats parked so far, the government said on Monday.
Offshore oil installations have also been asked to ensure immediate return of all manpower, and two of India’s largest ports – Kandla and Mundra – located in Gujarat have been alerted while other ports have been advised for preventive action.
The Adani conglomerate’s ports business, Adani Ports (APSE.NS), said in an exchange filing that it suspended its vessel operations on Monday at Mundra, India’s biggest commercial port that has the country’s largest coal import terminal, and also at Tuna port near Kandla.
The Indian Coast Guard said it was evacuating 50 personnel from a jack-up oil rig off Gujarat’s coast named Key Singapore, which is owned by Dubai-based Shelf Drilling (SHLF.OL) and currently working for Cairn Oil & Gas (Vedanta Ltd.) (VDAN.NS), according to Shelf Drilling’s website.
Shelf Drilling and Cairn Oil & Gas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ten teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 12 of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat, the government said, with three more NDRF teams on standby and another 15 ready to be airlifted from other states on short notice.
“Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby,” it said.
In neighboring Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said instructions were being given to take precautionary measures in southern and southeastern parts that may be affected.
“Its (cyclone’s) evolving impact will only be certain with further development of the situation,” the authority said.
A 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in Gujarat, Reuters reported.
Biparjoy has delayed the onset of the annual monsoon over the southern state of Kerala, but now conditions are favorable for the progress of much-needed rains in more areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu states, India’s weather office said.
Balkh
Italian tourists visit historical sites in Afghanistan’s Balkh province
A group of Italian tourists visiting Balkh’s historical monuments said on Sunday security in Afghanistan has enabled them to visit Bamiyan, Herat and Kabul in the past nine days.
The tourists said they have had positive experiences in the country and have enjoyed their trip so far.
One of the tourists, who was wearing traditional menswear said: “I feel very good, I feel very comfortable in these Afghan clothes, these clothes are very good in hot weather, really these clothes are made for Afghanistan climate, when I go back to Italy again, I will use these clothes there as well.”
“I just came to Afghanistan and I am very happy to visit this beautiful country, really, what I had heard about the beauty of this country is exactly the same, I am really amazed to see this place,” said another tourist.
They said they have visited historical sites and have had the opportunity to experience the culture and customs of the Afghan people.
“I am really very happy to come to this country, a country with very old history and culture, I am really happy to be here,” said another Italian tourist.
Meanwhile, officials in the Balkh Department of Information and Culture report an increase in the number of domestic and foreign visitors.
Abdul Wahid Ahadi, Director of Tourism at the Department of Information and Culture in Balkh said in the first three months of this year, over 190 foreign tourists from around the world visited the province.
“Almost 191 foreign tourists have visited Balkh province, to see ancient tourist sites; they came from nearly 32 different countries of the world,” said Ahadi.
Balkh province has more than a hundred ancient and historical buildings, sites and areas – including the tomb of Hazrat Ali, the Khanqah of the father of Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi, and the tomb of Rabia Balkhi.
Diarrhea kills 6 children in Balkh in last two months
Dubai workshop discusses ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system
Archeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital
US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’
UN in talks about possibly handing over Afghan teaching projects to IEA
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima for ‘talks with friends’
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Tahawol: Efforts for controlling humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Outcome of Oslo Forum on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Oslo Forum on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed
Tahawol: Criticism over world’s sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
