Seven die as cyclone barrels towards western India, Pakistan
Four boys drowned in rough seas off the western Indian financial hub of Mumbai on Tuesday as India and Pakistan began evacuating people from coastal areas, two days before a cyclone is expected to make landfall, Reuters reported.
Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to land around Thursday evening between Mandvi in India’s Gujarat province and Karachi in southern Pakistan.
Meteorologists predict maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 km (78-84 miles) per hour, gusting to 150 km (93 miles) per hour.
“Four boys drowned at Juhu beach on Monday evening. So far, we have found the bodies of two, and the search is still ongoing to locate the remaining two,” said a police official in Mumbai, south of Gujarat.
High waves in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by heavy rains and gusting winds pounded Gujarat’s coastal areas, uprooting trees and resulting in a wall collapse that killed three people in Kutch and Rajkot districts, authorities said.
Eight districts in coastal Gujarat are expected to be affected, the state government said. Fishing has been suspended until Friday and schools have declared holidays, read the report.
Gujarat is home to many offshore oil installations and major ports in the country and most have been forced to suspend operations.
A 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage in Gujarat, Reuters reported.
Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that more than 20,500 people have been evacuated from coastal districts and the evacuation was expected to be completed by Tuesday evening.
In neighbouring Pakistan, paramilitary troops and local civil authorities also started moving people to shelters and relief camps, which were set up in schools and other government buildings, said Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman.
Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of Pakistan’s coast while hospitals in the region were put on high alert, added Rehman.
About 100,000 people will be evacuated by Wednesday morning, the chairman of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said.
Two of India’s largest ports, Kandla and Mundra, have suspended operations, the state government said. Other ports, including Bedi, Navlakhi, Porbandar, Okha, Pipavav and Bhavnagar, have also closed due to the cyclone, according to shipping sources.
Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), which operates the world’s largest refining complex in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, declared a force majeure, suspending exports of diesel and other oil products from Gujarat’s Sikka port, traders said.
The Adani conglomerate’s ports business, Adani Ports (APSE.NS), said it suspended vessel operations on Monday at Mundra, India’s biggest commercial port that has the country’s largest coal import terminal, and also at Tuna port near Kandla.
The Indian Coast Guard said it evacuated 50 personnel from a jack-up oil rig off Gujarat’s coast named Key Singapore, which is owned by Dubai-based Shelf Drilling (SHLF.OL) and currently working for Cairn Oil & Gas (Vedanta Ltd.) (VDAN.NS), according to Shelf Drilling’s website.
Balkh
Italian tourists visit historical sites in Afghanistan’s Balkh province
A group of Italian tourists visiting Balkh’s historical monuments said on Sunday security in Afghanistan has enabled them to visit Bamiyan, Herat and Kabul in the past nine days.
The tourists said they have had positive experiences in the country and have enjoyed their trip so far.
One of the tourists, who was wearing traditional menswear said: “I feel very good, I feel very comfortable in these Afghan clothes, these clothes are very good in hot weather, really these clothes are made for Afghanistan climate, when I go back to Italy again, I will use these clothes there as well.”
“I just came to Afghanistan and I am very happy to visit this beautiful country, really, what I had heard about the beauty of this country is exactly the same, I am really amazed to see this place,” said another tourist.
They said they have visited historical sites and have had the opportunity to experience the culture and customs of the Afghan people.
“I am really very happy to come to this country, a country with very old history and culture, I am really happy to be here,” said another Italian tourist.
Meanwhile, officials in the Balkh Department of Information and Culture report an increase in the number of domestic and foreign visitors.
Abdul Wahid Ahadi, Director of Tourism at the Department of Information and Culture in Balkh said in the first three months of this year, over 190 foreign tourists from around the world visited the province.
“Almost 191 foreign tourists have visited Balkh province, to see ancient tourist sites; they came from nearly 32 different countries of the world,” said Ahadi.
Balkh province has more than a hundred ancient and historical buildings, sites and areas – including the tomb of Hazrat Ali, the Khanqah of the father of Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi, and the tomb of Rabia Balkhi.
Kazakhstan declares national mourning for wildfire victims June 12
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared June 12 a day of national mourning for people who died in a forest fire in Abai region, akipress reported.
“I declare this Monday a day of national mourning. We will mourn together with you, remembering the names of those who died. I urge you to stay strong and stay calm,” Tokayev said at a meeting with families of the victims as he arrived in Abai.
Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the late forestry workers and stressed that this is “a great tragedy for all our people.”
A natural fire in Abai region in eastern Kazakhstan began on June 8. Its area is 60,000 hectares. More than 1,000 people and 252 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.
According to akipress Tokayev replaced the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations against the backdrop of the fires. 14 people died as a result of a fire, and five of them were identified.
