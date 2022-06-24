Featured
US releases Guantanamo prisoner, hands him over to IEA officials in Kabul
The United States has released an Afghan national, Assadullah Haroon, detained in the Guantanamo prison and handed him over to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Kabul.
According to a statement issued by IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Friday, Haroon was released after 15 years in the prison as a result of “efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] and its direct and positive interaction with the United States”.
“IEA considers this as its duty to release Afghans detained in other countries and strives to ensure that no Afghan remains oppressed in any country of the world,” the statement said.
“We are currently in contact with some of the countries where Afghans have been detained and efforts are underway to release them soon,” the statement read.
Mujahid also thanked Qatar for “paving the ground” for the release of Haroon.
He also said the IEA is hopeful that the last remaining Afghan prisoner, Muhammad Rahim Sekundar, held at Guantanamo is also freed and able to rejoin his family in his homeland.
The prison has drawn worldwide condemnation for holding large numbers of prisoners without charging them or holding trials. Its population peaked at about 800 inmates, then declined sharply during the 2009-2017 Obama administration.
At least 37 detainees remained at Guantanamo Bay, as per a statement by the US Defence Department in April.
Featured
Talking to the IEA is the ‘only way forward’, UNAMA official
The devastating earthquake on Wednesday is just one of several emergencies facing Afghanistan, and continued dialogue with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities remains the only way to address ongoing challenges in the country, the UN Security Council heard on Thursday.
Before being briefed by Ramiz Alakbarov, Acting Special Representative at the UN’s Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and Martin Griffiths, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator ambassadors stood and observed a minute of silence for the victims of Wednesday’s deadly earthquake.
Alakbarov provided an update on the earthquake, before turning to the ongoing human rights, economic and humanitarian challenges the country is facing.
He said despite difficulties, “we firmly continue to believe that a strategy of continued engagement and dialogue remains to be the only way forward for the sake of the Afghan people, as well as for the sake of regional and international security.”
He also said the human rights situation in Afghanistan remains precarious.
He stated that the economic crisis is perhaps the single most important issue in Afghanistan, and a potential driver of conflict and misery. It is estimated the economy contracted by up to 40 percent since August last year.
Unemployment could reach 40 percent this year, up from 13 percent in 2021, while the official poverty rate could climb as high as 97 percent he said.
“If the economy is not able to recover and grow meaningfully and sustainably, then the Afghan people will face repeated humanitarian crises; potentially spurring mass migration and making conditions ripe for radicalization and renewed armed conflict,” he warned.
According to him, Afghanistan also remains highly vulnerable to future climate and geopolitical shocks. Drought, floods, disease outbreaks affecting both people and livestock, as well as natural disasters like the earthquake, are further deepening vulnerabilities.
Alakbarov stressed the need to prioritize rural areas, with focus on agricultural and food systems to prevent hunger. This will also help to reduce child labour, improve health outcomes, and create the environment that will enable social development and change.
“It will also pave the way for substitution agriculture to replace the poppy cultivation, allowing us to capitalize on the de facto authority’s recent ban on poppy and narcotic cultivation,” he said.
“While doing so we need to continue to provide adequate attention to clearance of widely unexploded ordnance of war. This bottom-up approach to economic recovery is shared by the de facto authorities and would help the most vulnerable.”
He said armed opposition attacks against the de facto authorities doubled in May, compared to the previous month and that while the number of Daesh attacks has generally decreased, their geographic scope has widened from six to 11 provinces.
“We cannot exclude the possibility of increased instability if peoples’ rights are denied and if they do not see themselves in their government,” he said.
Alakbarov said in the coming month, the UN will seek to promote political consultation and inclusion, and engagement with the IEA will continue.
Addressing humanitarian response, Alakbarov highlighted how aid partners have reached some 20 million Afghans between January and April this year alone, including nearly 250,000 returnees and some 95,000 people affected by floods and weather-related events.
However, the humanitarian crisis persists, and sustained support will be needed through next year, he said.
Griffiths, the UN’s relief chief meanwhile reported that more than 190 aid organizations are operating in Afghanistan, where nearly half the population, 19 million people, are facing food insecurity.
This includes more than six million people at emergency level – the highest number of any country in the world at risk of famine-like conditions, he said.
Griffiths also underscored the pressing need for funding. A $4.4 billion humanitarian plan for Afghanistan is only one-third funded, despite pledges of $2.4 billion made at the launch in March.
Featured
In major security shakeup, Iran replaces IRGC intelligence chief
Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of the armed forces, has replaced its intelligence chief Hossein Taeb in a surprise shakeup.
The major shakeup in the IRGC’s intelligence apparatus comes after a series of recent incidents inside Iran, including sabotage and cyberattacks, assassinations, and the mysterious killings of IRGC members as well as scientists and engineers, RFE/RL reported Friday.
Tehran has blamed some of the incidents on Israel, its regional foe.
The IRGC said Taeb would be replaced by General Mohammad Kazemi, who was previously in charge of the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Unit, which focuses on surveillance within the force.
The IRGC did not say why Taeb, who had held the post since 2009, was removed. It added that Taeb had been appointed as an adviser to IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami, suggesting he was demoted, RFE/RL reported.
Featured
IEA welcomes UN decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on 13 officials
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday welcomed the UN’s decision to temporarily exempt sanctions on senior IEA officials but called for the sanctions to be lifted permanently.
In a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the IEA stated that it considers the lifting of sanctions as its right in line with the commitment made in the Doha Agreement, which was signed in February 2020 between the IEA and the United States.
In response to sanctions on two senior IEA officials being revoked, the ministry said: “Unfortunately sanctions have been reimposed on two senior IEA officials. MoFA considers such pressure tactics futile and repetition of failed experiments that do not yield results.”
The IEA called on the UN Security Council “not to pass prejudiced verdicts any longer, but rather to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Afghan people.”
This comes after the UN’s decision Monday to ban two IEA officials from traveling in response to the restrictions imposed on Afghan women.
Travel exemptions permitting 15 IEA officials to go abroad for negotiations were set to expire Monday but the travel exemptions were extended for 13 officials for at least two months, but scrapped for the two education officials.
According to a diplomat who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from traveling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
After difficult negotiations, the UN’s Taliban (IEA) Sanctions Committee compromised on an extension for the 13 IEA leaders for “60 days + 30 days,” diplomats told AFP.
Under the terms of the agreement, the exemption will automatically be extended for the 13 IEA leaders in the third month “unless objected by any Council member,” a diplomatic source said.
Talking to the IEA is the ‘only way forward’, UNAMA official
In major security shakeup, Iran replaces IRGC intelligence chief
Remote villages destroyed, families decimated in eastern Afghanistan
Five killed in Paktika in second quake
Bayat Foundation provides aid to quake victims in Khost and Paktika provinces
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
Coal sector generates over 3 billion Afghanis in three months for national treasury
First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz
Cricket can cement India-Afghanistan ties: Anas Haqqani
25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK govt publicly apologizes to IEA for conduct of 5 freed detainees
-
Regional4 days ago
IED explosion in Nangarhar leaves 2 dead, 28 wounded
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK does not support anyone seeking to change Afghanistan through violence
-
World5 days ago
Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Flood warning issued for parts of Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
G20 targets raising $1.5 billion for global pandemic fund, says host Indonesia
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
-
Latest News3 days ago
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed