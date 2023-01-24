Latest News
US reviewing its approach to engagement with IEA
The US is reviewing its approach and engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the context of women’s and human rights violations taking place in the country, the US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
Speaking at a press briefing, Price said while Washington continues to help the people of Afghanistan it is actively evaluating with its allies and partners what its next steps will be in the wake of recent decisions, including the ban on women working for NGOs.
He said the US continues to be the world’s leading humanitarian provider to the people of Afghanistan and has provided about $1.1 billion worth of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
This comes after the United Nations (UN) warned recently that the IEA would be further isolated if it continues to suppress its women.
UN agency warns of ‘real risk’ of human catastrophe in Afghanistan
Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with a very real risk of systemic collapse and human catastrophe, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated Monday.
In 2023, a staggering 28.3 million people (two thirds of Afghanistan’s population) will need urgent humanitarian assistance in order to survive as the country enters its third consecutive year of drought-like conditions and the second year of crippling economic decline, while still reeling from the effects of 40 years of conflict and recurrent natural disasters, OCHA said in a new report.
“Afghanistan’s economic crisis is widespread, with more than half of households experiencing an economic shock in the last six months,” OCHA stated adding that 17 million people face acute hunger in 2023, including 6 million people at emergency levels of food insecurity, one step away from famine – and one of the highest figures worldwide.
The report stated that within the broader humanitarian access environment, participation in the humanitarian response has deteriorated for Afghan women staff since August 2021. Amid a growing set of restrictions curtailing their basic rights and freedoms, women humanitarian workers face increasingly restrictive challenges affecting their ability to travel to beneficiaries.
“The 24 December 2022 directive barring women from working for national or international NGOs will have a devastating humanitarian impact on millions of people across the country and will prevent millions of vulnerable women and girls from receiving services and life-saving assistance,” OCHA said.
There are needs in every province of the country, with extreme need in 33 out of 34 provinces and 27 out of 34 major cities/provincial capitals with the rest in severe need, indicating how widespread the crisis is across the country, the report stated.
Efforts underway for remaining Afghan prisoners in Pakistan to be released: MoRR
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says efforts are underway for the remaining Afghans without documents who are still being held in Pakistan’s prisons to be released.
Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesman for the MoRR, said on Monday that the Ministry of Refugees will try to get the remaining prisoners released from Pakistani prisons.
“As a result of efforts, hundreds of Afghan refugees have been released and returned to the country, and a number of Afghans still remain in prisons, and the Ministry of Refugees is trying [to get] the remaining prisoners released and to return home,” said Haqqani.
According to statistics, out of three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, about 700,000 of them do not have legal documents.
“If people have jobs, if people have good economic conditions and if they are treated in Afghan hospitals, there is no need to flee,” said Sara Rahmani, refugees analyst.
“In addition to the fact that the refugees are in a bad situation, their visas have expired and they have been applying for visa extensions for months, but the Pakistani government has not given them visas yet,” said Rafiullah Nikzad, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan.
Power outage plunges parts of Afghanistan into darkness
Many residents of Kabul and some other major cities in Afghanistan complain about longer and more frequent power outages, saying that they have electricity for about two hours a day.
Kabul, with a population of more than five million, needs more than 700 megawatts of electricity. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the country’s national power utility, currently supplies only 30% of the capital’s electricity needs.
The electricity imported from Uzbekistan was cut off about two weeks ago due to technical problems.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs on Sunday asked Uzbekistan to reconnect the electricity.
“I request the esteemed officials of Uzbekistan to uphold their commitment and supply electricity to Afghanistan in accordance with the contract. People need electricity both during winter and summer. Afghanistan is in dire need of electricity in terms of agriculture and water extraction,” Amir Khan Muttaqi said.
Power outage has also affected factories.
“Unfortunately, after the power cut from Uzbekistan, industrial parks have been without power for the past 15 days, and 90 percent of our factories have stopped operations, which has a negative impact on our domestic production. We hope that we will have an alternative and use domestic resources,” said Sakhi Ahmad Peyman, the deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Residents of Kabul also complain about the increase in power outages and want the problem to be solved soon.
“We request the officials of Breshna Company to give priority to solving the electricity problem because the weather is very cold,” said Habibullah, a resident of Kabul.
“Every year, problems appear during winter. Why don’t they build dams in our country? How long will we depend on others,” said Abdul Sami, a resident of Kabul.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Company says that efforts are underway to solve the electricity problem.
“We assure the people that the leadership of Da Afghanistan Breshna Company and the leadership of the Islamic Emirate are working day and night to solve the electricity problem,” said Hikmatullah Akhundzadeh, head of DABS for Kabul.
Imported electricity from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan was cut two weeks after the electricity contract between the two countries was extended for another year.
