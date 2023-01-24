US reviewing its approach to engagement with IEA

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2023)

The US is reviewing its approach and engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the context of women’s and human rights violations taking place in the country, the US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Price said while Washington continues to help the people of Afghanistan it is actively evaluating with its allies and partners what its next steps will be in the wake of recent decisions, including the ban on women working for NGOs.

He said the US continues to be the world’s leading humanitarian provider to the people of Afghanistan and has provided about $1.1 billion worth of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

This comes after the United Nations (UN) warned recently that the IEA would be further isolated if it continues to suppress its women.