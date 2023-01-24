Latest News
Deputy PM Hanafi meets top UN aid official
The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, said Tuesday in a meeting with Martin Griffiths the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs that it is very important to help Afghans no matter what the circumstances.
In a meeting with Deputy PM Hanafi, Griffiths said the aim of his visit to Afghanistan was to focus on the humanitarian mission.
According to him, the UN has appealed for $4.6 billion in aid to assist 28 million Afghans – the largest aid appeal in the world.
Griffiths said however it was necessary for women aid workers to deliver aid to women and children.
For his part, Hanafi hailed the UN’s efforts to secure aid for Afghans and said that Afghanistan has suffered many years of war over the past 43 years, many women have become widows, and countless families have lost loved ones. He said the infrastructure in this country was destroyed and basic facilities were not rebuilt.
He stressed the importance of helping Afghans.
Hanafi said that many positive achievements have been made under the Islamic Emirate, including the provision of national security, a general amnesty, banning the cultivation, processing and trafficking of drugs, independent functions of the courts, helping families of martyrs and the disabled, and treating drug addicts, and removing beggars from the streets.
Hanafi talked about the status and value of women in the holy religion of Islam, and said that women have special rights and status in Islam.
“We hope that the issues that exist in this respect will be addressed with understanding,” he added.
7th ‘Kindness Train’ carrying aid from Turkey arrives in Afghanistan
The seventh “Kindness Train” that departed from Ankara with the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reached Afghanistan’s Herat province on Monday.
Sinan Ilhan, Turkey’s consulate general to Herat, welcomed the train with AFAD and Turkish Red Crescent officials.
AFAD officials told Anadolu Agency the train carried over 500 tons of humanitarian aid, which would be distributed to families in need in various provinces over the next few days.
The aid includes food materials, winter clothing, shoes, carpets, blankets, hygiene products, wheelchairs and sewing machines, among other items.
Previously six Kindness Trains have transported 7 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghan people.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has assigned the AFAD to coordinate the work to respond to the deepening humanitarian crisis. The AFAD spearheaded the aid campaigns carried out by Turkish charities across the country. In a short time, trains were brimming with humanitarian aid, from food to hygiene kits.
Turkey’s assistance will help tens of thousands of families get through the harsh winter and includes blankets, winter clothes, flour, sugar, cooking oil and basic foodstuffs. The trains also carried aid for orphanages, schools, hospitals, centers for disadvantaged people and places of worship, from stationary to carpets and wheelchairs, from medicine to medical equipment.
US reviewing its approach to engagement with IEA
The US is reviewing its approach and engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the context of women’s and human rights violations taking place in the country, the US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
Speaking at a press briefing, Price said while Washington continues to help the people of Afghanistan it is actively evaluating with its allies and partners what its next steps will be in the wake of recent decisions, including the ban on women working for NGOs.
He said the US continues to be the world’s leading humanitarian provider to the people of Afghanistan and has provided about $1.1 billion worth of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
This comes after the United Nations (UN) warned recently that the IEA would be further isolated if it continues to suppress its women.
UN agency warns of ‘real risk’ of human catastrophe in Afghanistan
Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with a very real risk of systemic collapse and human catastrophe, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated Monday.
In 2023, a staggering 28.3 million people (two thirds of Afghanistan’s population) will need urgent humanitarian assistance in order to survive as the country enters its third consecutive year of drought-like conditions and the second year of crippling economic decline, while still reeling from the effects of 40 years of conflict and recurrent natural disasters, OCHA said in a new report.
“Afghanistan’s economic crisis is widespread, with more than half of households experiencing an economic shock in the last six months,” OCHA stated adding that 17 million people face acute hunger in 2023, including 6 million people at emergency levels of food insecurity, one step away from famine – and one of the highest figures worldwide.
The report stated that within the broader humanitarian access environment, participation in the humanitarian response has deteriorated for Afghan women staff since August 2021. Amid a growing set of restrictions curtailing their basic rights and freedoms, women humanitarian workers face increasingly restrictive challenges affecting their ability to travel to beneficiaries.
“The 24 December 2022 directive barring women from working for national or international NGOs will have a devastating humanitarian impact on millions of people across the country and will prevent millions of vulnerable women and girls from receiving services and life-saving assistance,” OCHA said.
There are needs in every province of the country, with extreme need in 33 out of 34 provinces and 27 out of 34 major cities/provincial capitals with the rest in severe need, indicating how widespread the crisis is across the country, the report stated.
