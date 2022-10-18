Latest News
US should stop putting economic pressure on Afghanistan: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) calls on the United States to stop putting economic pressure on Afghanistan and to change its policy towards the country.
Speaking in an interview with a Turkish TV channel Monday, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid said that the method and policy that the US has adopted towards Afghanistan is not a successful policy and warned that America and other countries of the world will not benefit from insecurity and instability in Afghanistan.
“The solution is that America should remove its economic pressures towards Afghanistan and should change its policy for it’s not a successful policy,” said Mujahid.
“People of Afghanistan want to be independent and they don’t want to be in conflict with any nation and they should be left to live the way they want and it would be for the interests of all nations.”
Mujahid has also said that the security, stability and economic prosperity of Afghanistan is for the benefit of all countries, including the United States, and in the same way, the insecurity, instability and weakening of the current government will have negative effects on the security and stability of all countries in the world.
He also noted that the new government of Afghanistan wants to be a reliable and positive member of the international community and live peacefully with other countries of the world.
According to him, the interaction of many countries in the region, including Arab countries, with the Islamic Emirate is official, but no announcement has yet been made.
He added that the Islamic Emirate stands by the commitments it has made to the world and implements all its commitments step by step and does not allow the security of any country to be threatened from Afghanistan.
Mujahid once again urged the Islamic countries to stand by the people of Afghanistan and establish diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and help the country develop economically.
The IEA’s spokesman has assured that the Islamic Emirate will create a responsive and responsible system, a system that will act responsibly towards the laws and accepted norms of the world.
Russia sends over 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul
A shipment of humanitarian aid from Russia has been delivered to Kabul on Russian Defense Ministry flights, Moscow said on Monday, adding that Afghanistan has received over 65 tons of essential goods.
“On October 16, special flights of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered to Kabul humanitarian aid [amounting to] over 65 tons of essential goods. The Afghan side expressed gratitude for the friendly support,” the foreign ministry wrote in a statement on Monday.
Russia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, the statement read.
This comes just days after Russian President Vladimiir Putin called for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets and for compensation to be paid for the damage caused to it by “the years of occupation”.
Speaking at the 6th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Astana last Thursday, Putin said: “Naturally, in order to normalize the situation on the territory of Afghanistan it is necessary to jointly help its economic recovery.”
Five Daesh fighters killed in Kunduz
At least five Daesh fighters were killed Tuesday morning in a clash with security forces in Kunduz city, Kunduz Provincial Police Headquarters’ press office said.
“This morning based on intelligence report security forces conducted an operation and targeted armed group of Daesh who wanted to disturb the security of the people,” read the statement.
According to the statement the operation was conducted in PD2 of Kunduz city where the Daesh members rented a house. After a clash of nearly one hour, five Daesh members were killed in the operation.
Hafiz Obaidullah Abadi, the spokesman of Kunduz Police, said the militants belonged to Daesh and had rented a house in the city.
Abadi said after receiving information, security forces carried out the operation.
DABS to seize and sell off properties if debtors fail to pay for their power
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says that if debtors do not settle their bills, the company will be forced to seize and sell their properties.
Speaking at a news conference Monday, Hekmatullah Maiwandi, the spokesperson of DABS, said that all debtors have been informed that their properties will be seized and sold if they do not pay their debt.
“Not only in Kabul but also we instructed other provinces to establish this commission (commission for collecting money),” said Maiwandi.
According to DABS officials, the total amount owed to DABS is currently at 26 billion afghanis. He said so far they have recovered over 600 million afghanis from Kabul consumers and an additional 675 million afghanis from the different zones in the country.
DABS officials also said that many of the debtors are high-ranking members of the previous government and political figures.
The officials also said that they have taken measures to provide electricity this coming winter.
