Steel factories need to meet international standards: Baradar

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2022)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, has called on investors and manufacturing companies to make sure their products meet international standards, especially as one of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) priorities is to grow the industrial sector in the country.

In a meeting at the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) on Tuesday, titled “supporting the steel sector of Afghanistan for growth of the national economy”, Baradar said that industrialists can play an important role in strengthening the national economy.

Therefore, the Islamic Emirate has stopped the export and smuggling of scrap metal in order to provide metal needed by domestic manufacturing companies, he said.

“As a responsible person, I call on industrialists and traders to manufacture their products in accordance with global standards,” said Baradar.

“The Islamic Emirate prefers industry for the prosperity of the country and its citizens, quality and standards are most important.”

He also added that the Islamic Emirate will not hesitate to make every effort to grow industry in the country, stating this was a foundation to strengthening the country’s economy.

According to him, the IEA plans to call for bids for tenders to mine iron ore in the near future in order to assist factories.

Ministry of Urban Development and National Standards Authority officials have asked the iron smelting companies to share their views on standardizing production.

The Iron Smelting Union, however, has called on the IEA to work more closely with them. Union officials said there are 50 iron smelting companies in the country with a combined investment of $500 million. They said these 50 companies provide work for 20,000 people.