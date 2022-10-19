Latest News
ICRC doubles its activities in Afghanistan this year
Eloi Fillion, ICRC’s head of delegation in Afghanistan in a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday said that they have doubled their activities in Afghanistan this year and plan to keep it at the same level in 2023.
According to the foreign ministry during the meeting Fillion elaborated on ICRC activities in Afghanistan, saying that the organization conducts its second-largest operation in Afghanistan after Ukraine.
Fillion said that in addition to providing services related to hospitals, medical institutes and detention centers, they are also looking into expanding their activities to water and energy, agriculture and humanitarian assistance.
In return Stanekzai thanked ICRC for its assistance, calling for continued aid to the Afghan people until economic challenges in the country are addressed.
Stanekzai also said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to providing a suitable environment for the ICRC to operate in.
Steel factories need to meet international standards: Baradar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, has called on investors and manufacturing companies to make sure their products meet international standards, especially as one of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) priorities is to grow the industrial sector in the country.
In a meeting at the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) on Tuesday, titled “supporting the steel sector of Afghanistan for growth of the national economy”, Baradar said that industrialists can play an important role in strengthening the national economy.
Therefore, the Islamic Emirate has stopped the export and smuggling of scrap metal in order to provide metal needed by domestic manufacturing companies, he said.
“As a responsible person, I call on industrialists and traders to manufacture their products in accordance with global standards,” said Baradar.
“The Islamic Emirate prefers industry for the prosperity of the country and its citizens, quality and standards are most important.”
He also added that the Islamic Emirate will not hesitate to make every effort to grow industry in the country, stating this was a foundation to strengthening the country’s economy.
According to him, the IEA plans to call for bids for tenders to mine iron ore in the near future in order to assist factories.
Ministry of Urban Development and National Standards Authority officials have asked the iron smelting companies to share their views on standardizing production.
The Iron Smelting Union, however, has called on the IEA to work more closely with them. Union officials said there are 50 iron smelting companies in the country with a combined investment of $500 million. They said these 50 companies provide work for 20,000 people.
US should stop putting economic pressure on Afghanistan: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) calls on the United States to stop putting economic pressure on Afghanistan and to change its policy towards the country.
Speaking in an interview with a Turkish TV channel Monday, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid said that the method and policy that the US has adopted towards Afghanistan is not a successful policy and warned that America and other countries of the world will not benefit from insecurity and instability in Afghanistan.
“The solution is that America should remove its economic pressures towards Afghanistan and should change its policy for it’s not a successful policy,” said Mujahid.
“People of Afghanistan want to be independent and they don’t want to be in conflict with any nation and they should be left to live the way they want and it would be for the interests of all nations.”
Mujahid has also said that the security, stability and economic prosperity of Afghanistan is for the benefit of all countries, including the United States, and in the same way, the insecurity, instability and weakening of the current government will have negative effects on the security and stability of all countries in the world.
He also noted that the new government of Afghanistan wants to be a reliable and positive member of the international community and live peacefully with other countries of the world.
According to him, the interaction of many countries in the region, including Arab countries, with the Islamic Emirate is official, but no announcement has yet been made.
He added that the Islamic Emirate stands by the commitments it has made to the world and implements all its commitments step by step and does not allow the security of any country to be threatened from Afghanistan.
Mujahid once again urged the Islamic countries to stand by the people of Afghanistan and establish diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and help the country develop economically.
The IEA’s spokesman has assured that the Islamic Emirate will create a responsive and responsible system, a system that will act responsibly towards the laws and accepted norms of the world.
Russia sends over 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul
A shipment of humanitarian aid from Russia has been delivered to Kabul on Russian Defense Ministry flights, Moscow said on Monday, adding that Afghanistan has received over 65 tons of essential goods.
“On October 16, special flights of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered to Kabul humanitarian aid [amounting to] over 65 tons of essential goods. The Afghan side expressed gratitude for the friendly support,” the foreign ministry wrote in a statement on Monday.
Russia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, the statement read.
This comes just days after Russian President Vladimiir Putin called for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets and for compensation to be paid for the damage caused to it by “the years of occupation”.
Speaking at the 6th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Astana last Thursday, Putin said: “Naturally, in order to normalize the situation on the territory of Afghanistan it is necessary to jointly help its economic recovery.”
