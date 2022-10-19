ICRC doubles its activities in Afghanistan this year

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) calls on the United States to stop putting economic pressure on Afghanistan and to change its policy towards the country.

Speaking in an interview with a Turkish TV channel Monday, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid said that the method and policy that the US has adopted towards Afghanistan is not a successful policy and warned that America and other countries of the world will not benefit from insecurity and instability in Afghanistan.

“The solution is that America should remove its economic pressures towards Afghanistan and should change its policy for it’s not a successful policy,” said Mujahid.

“People of Afghanistan want to be independent and they don’t want to be in conflict with any nation and they should be left to live the way they want and it would be for the interests of all nations.”

Mujahid has also said that the security, stability and economic prosperity of Afghanistan is for the benefit of all countries, including the United States, and in the same way, the insecurity, instability and weakening of the current government will have negative effects on the security and stability of all countries in the world.

He also noted that the new government of Afghanistan wants to be a reliable and positive member of the international community and live peacefully with other countries of the world.

According to him, the interaction of many countries in the region, including Arab countries, with the Islamic Emirate is official, but no announcement has yet been made.

He added that the Islamic Emirate stands by the commitments it has made to the world and implements all its commitments step by step and does not allow the security of any country to be threatened from Afghanistan.

Mujahid once again urged the Islamic countries to stand by the people of Afghanistan and establish diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and help the country develop economically.

The IEA’s spokesman has assured that the Islamic Emirate will create a responsive and responsible system, a system that will act responsibly towards the laws and accepted norms of the world.