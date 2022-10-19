Latest News
Humanitarian needs of Afghans rising: ICRC Report
There is no end to the crisis in Afghanistan as more people are compelled to live on the streets and struggle to find food, the International Committee of the Red Cross stated, highlighting the increasing need for humanitarian aid in the country.
Millions of people have reportedly been forced to scavenge for food on the streets in the country which is also why the ICRC has appealed to the international community to ramp up assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.
In the wake of an excessive surge in food insecurity in Afghanistan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has provided aid to 38 percent of Afghans to help them avoid the impact of the ongoing crisis.
The World Food Programme has meanwhile called for $1.1 billion to continue delivering monthly food and nutritional assistance for the next six months to 15 million acutely food-insecure people in Afghanistan.
Iran ready to host extraordinary ministerial meeting on Afghanistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said this week Tehran was ready to host an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring states in order to help ensure regional security.
Speaking at a meeting in Tehran with Mohammad Sadiq Khan, the Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Amirabdollahian described the relations between Tehran and Islamabad as excellent and underlined the need to expand cooperation between the two neighbors in all areas, especially regional security.
He then noted that Iran considers Pakistan’s security as its own security, saying Tehran is ready for any cooperation that would strengthen security in the region, Tasnim News reported.
Amirabdollahian referred to the presence of over 4.5 million Afghan nationals in Iran, including 1.5 million people who entered the country following the collapse of the former government in Afghanistan last year.
He reaffirmed Iran’s support for peace and stability in Afghanistan that would pave the way for the return of refugees to their own country.
For his part, the Pakistani envoy outlined his country’s views about the ongoing developments in Afghanistan.
He added that cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad can guarantee help to the Afghan people and considerably reduce the destructive impact of the situation for them and the entire region.
ICRC doubles its activities in Afghanistan this year
Eloi Fillion, ICRC’s head of delegation in Afghanistan in a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday said that they have doubled their activities in Afghanistan this year and plan to keep it at the same level in 2023.
According to the foreign ministry during the meeting Fillion elaborated on ICRC activities in Afghanistan, saying that the organization conducts its second-largest operation in Afghanistan after Ukraine.
Fillion said that in addition to providing services related to hospitals, medical institutes and detention centers, they are also looking into expanding their activities to water and energy, agriculture and humanitarian assistance.
In return Stanekzai thanked ICRC for its assistance, calling for continued aid to the Afghan people until economic challenges in the country are addressed.
Stanekzai also said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to providing a suitable environment for the ICRC to operate in.
Steel factories need to meet international standards: Baradar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, has called on investors and manufacturing companies to make sure their products meet international standards, especially as one of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) priorities is to grow the industrial sector in the country.
In a meeting at the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) on Tuesday, titled “supporting the steel sector of Afghanistan for growth of the national economy”, Baradar said that industrialists can play an important role in strengthening the national economy.
Therefore, the Islamic Emirate has stopped the export and smuggling of scrap metal in order to provide metal needed by domestic manufacturing companies, he said.
“As a responsible person, I call on industrialists and traders to manufacture their products in accordance with global standards,” said Baradar.
“The Islamic Emirate prefers industry for the prosperity of the country and its citizens, quality and standards are most important.”
He also added that the Islamic Emirate will not hesitate to make every effort to grow industry in the country, stating this was a foundation to strengthening the country’s economy.
According to him, the IEA plans to call for bids for tenders to mine iron ore in the near future in order to assist factories.
Ministry of Urban Development and National Standards Authority officials have asked the iron smelting companies to share their views on standardizing production.
The Iron Smelting Union, however, has called on the IEA to work more closely with them. Union officials said there are 50 iron smelting companies in the country with a combined investment of $500 million. They said these 50 companies provide work for 20,000 people.
Campher the hero as Ireland chase down Scotland in Hobart
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker sends Gurbaz to nearby hospital
Houses rented to kidnappers, Daesh militants ‘will be seized’
New road, rail link sees Chinese cargo arrive in Hairatan after only 11 days
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 qualifiers continue
China lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan
Afghan cricket team heads to UAE for training camp ahead of World Cup
