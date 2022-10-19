Humanitarian needs of Afghans rising: ICRC Report

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2022)

There is no end to the crisis in Afghanistan as more people are compelled to live on the streets and struggle to find food, the International Committee of the Red Cross stated, highlighting the increasing need for humanitarian aid in the country.

Millions of people have reportedly been forced to scavenge for food on the streets in the country which is also why the ICRC has appealed to the international community to ramp up assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

In the wake of an excessive surge in food insecurity in Afghanistan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has provided aid to 38 percent of Afghans to help them avoid the impact of the ongoing crisis.

The World Food Programme has meanwhile called for $1.1 billion to continue delivering monthly food and nutritional assistance for the next six months to 15 million acutely food-insecure people in Afghanistan.