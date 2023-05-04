US special envoy says dialogue is key to finding solution to Afghanistan crisis

(Last Updated On: May 4, 2023)

US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said Thursday that political dialogue among Afghans is a central part of the solution to all challenges.

In a series of tweets West hailed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ initiative to bring together special envoys earlier this week in Doha to discuss approaches to Afghanistan.

He said the UN has made it clear that the meeting was not about recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government but that the focus was on identifying shared interests and “how we collectively advance them.”

He said the “shared interests” included terrorism, repression of women and girls, the devastating humanitarian crisis, and the flow of narcotics from the country, among others.

“Countries assigned different priorities to these interests, but among points of consensus: political dialogue among Afghans is a central part of solution to all challenges,” he said.

He noted that the UN in Afghanistan’s leadership had also participated and that they “continue their vital humanitarian work and engagement with Taliban (IEA).”

He added that the UN had “also received critical advice beforehand from diverse group of Afghan women living across country.”

The Doha meeting, which was held on Monday and Tuesday, brought together special envoys from over 20 countries and was hosted by Guterres.

Speaking at a press on Tuesday, the UN chief said the organization would remain in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the IEA’s restrictions on its female staff. But he warned funding is drying up.

Guterres also said concerns over Afghanistan’s stability were growing.

“Throughout the past decades, we stayed and we delivered, and we are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering. Humanitarian aid is a fragile lifeline for millions of Afghans. The United Nations will not waiver in our commitment to support the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres said.