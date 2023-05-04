Latest News
US special envoy says dialogue is key to finding solution to Afghanistan crisis
US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said Thursday that political dialogue among Afghans is a central part of the solution to all challenges.
In a series of tweets West hailed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ initiative to bring together special envoys earlier this week in Doha to discuss approaches to Afghanistan.
He said the UN has made it clear that the meeting was not about recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government but that the focus was on identifying shared interests and “how we collectively advance them.”
He said the “shared interests” included terrorism, repression of women and girls, the devastating humanitarian crisis, and the flow of narcotics from the country, among others.
“Countries assigned different priorities to these interests, but among points of consensus: political dialogue among Afghans is a central part of solution to all challenges,” he said.
He noted that the UN in Afghanistan’s leadership had also participated and that they “continue their vital humanitarian work and engagement with Taliban (IEA).”
He added that the UN had “also received critical advice beforehand from diverse group of Afghan women living across country.”
The Doha meeting, which was held on Monday and Tuesday, brought together special envoys from over 20 countries and was hosted by Guterres.
Speaking at a press on Tuesday, the UN chief said the organization would remain in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the IEA’s restrictions on its female staff. But he warned funding is drying up.
Guterres also said concerns over Afghanistan’s stability were growing.
“Throughout the past decades, we stayed and we delivered, and we are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering. Humanitarian aid is a fragile lifeline for millions of Afghans. The United Nations will not waiver in our commitment to support the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres said.
Latest News
Importers of low-quality goods will be introduced as national traitors: Hanafi
In a trip to Kandahar province, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister, has warned traders that if they import low-quality goods, their trade licenses will be revoked and they will be identified as national traitors.
During his visit, Hanafi inaugurated a food and medicine quality control laboratory.
“We pay full attention to this issue. We do not allow anyone to import low-quality food or medicines into Afghanistan. If someone does this, we will revoke his license and declare him a national traitor,” Hanafi said.
Abdul Bari Omar, the head of Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority, also emphasized on preventing low-quality goods in the country.
He said that in the near future, another medicine quality control laboratory will be established in Kandahar province at a cost of $3 million.
Meanwhile, the officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment emphasized that in the near future, the government will provide tax and valuation facilities for businessmen.
The new laboratory was built in Kandahar at a cost of $250,000. It has the capacity to test dozens of types of food at the same time.
Latest News
IEA marks Press Freedom Day, says it supports the media
Marking World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said it supports the media and said the day was an auspicious one for the media.
“The media can enlighten the public mind in the light of national interests and Islamic principles and mediate between the people and the system,” said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi.
He also called on all media outlets for “more commitment and good performance in the media field.”
The UN meanwhile said on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s media hangs “in the balance”.
According to a statement issued by the UN, the organization was concerned about the future of the media in the country. The UN said “journalists forced to work in climate of intimidation and fear amid increased restrictions by the Taliban (IEA) de facto authorities.”
The UN in Afghanistan said since August 2021, large numbers of media professionals have fled Afghanistan, that large numbers of media outlets have closed, “and female journalists have been disproportionately affected with additional restrictions effectively rendering them almost unable to do their job.”
UNAMA also said it had documents numerous instances of human rights violations against journalists and media workers over the past 18 months.
The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, said World Press Freedom Day was a moment to show solidarity with the Afghan journalists still attempting to maintain independent reporting in the country.
“Journalists are being forced to make editorial decisions based on fear, not public interest. It’s sadly part of a wider trend of declining freedom of expression and access to information,” Otunbayeva said.
This year’s celebration takes place under the theme “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”, as the right to freedom of expression, enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is a prerequisite and a driver for a flourishing society and the enjoyment of all other human rights.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Culture officials said at a World Press Freedom Day event in Kabul that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the media and that efforts are being made to deal with the problems faced by the media and journalists.
At the same time, officials of the National Union of Free Journalists of Afghanistan say that in the past year, 123 cases of violence against journalists have been registered by security officials.
Officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture say that the Media Violation Commission is up-and-running but that efforts are being made to strengthen its capacity.
May 3 is marked globally as World Press Freedom Day, which was inaugurated by UNESCO in 1993.
In the past year and a half, about 225 media outlets have closed down and of 12,000 media workers in the country, over 1,000 have left Afghanistan, over 7,000 have lost their jobs, of which 2,800 were women.
Currently there are only about 500 women still working in the media industry in the country.
Latest News
Over 300 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) on Tuesday announced that 343 Afghan migrants returned to the country from Pakistan through the Spin Boldak crossing in southern Kandahar province and were referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
On Monday, 211 Afghan refugees also returned to the country from Pakistan through the Spin Boldak crossing while another 120 returned a few days ago.
Recently, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had announced that the continuous return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries is closely linked to the rising inflation and lack of employment opportunities in the host countries.
MoRR has repeatedly reported on the return of Afghan citizens from Pakistan and Iran. However, some of these refugees have been forcefully deported.
Currently, more than six million Afghan nationals reside in Iran and Pakistan, making this the highest number of refugees the two countries have hosted for decades.
