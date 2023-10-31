World
US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he intends to end the participation of Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program.
Biden said he was taking the step because of “gross violations” of internationally recognized human rights by the Central African Republic and Uganda, Reuters reported.
He also cited Niger and Gabon’s failure to establish or make continual progress toward the protection of political pluralism and the rule of law.
“Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Central African Republic, Gabon, Niger, and Uganda, these countries have failed to address United States concerns about their non-compliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria,” Biden said in a letter to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Biden said he intends to terminate the designation of these countries as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the AGOA, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
He said he will continue to assess whether they meet the program’s eligibility requirements.
Launched in 2000, AGOA grants exports from qualifying countries duty-free access to the U.S. market. It is set to expire in September 2025, but discussions are already under way over whether to extend it and for how long.
African governments and industry groups are pushing for an early 10-year extension without changes in order to reassure business and new investors who might have concerns over AGOA’s future.
World
Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive
Palestinians in Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that prompted more international calls for civilians to be protected.
Israel’s military said it had struck over 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the conflict enters its fourth week, Reuters reported.
“IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” the military said in a statement.
Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, and Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south, Palestinian media said.
Medical officials in Gaza said at least 20 Palestinians had been killed and dozens wounded overnight as Israeli ground forces pushed into the coastal enclave from multiple directions.
Residents said they could hear shooting and explosions all night.Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their members were engaged in fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza as well as the West Bank city of Jenin.
Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of the enclave, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions. Some pictures posted online also appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. Reuters could not verify the images.
Israel’s self-declared “second phase” of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants has been largely kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians.
The phone and internet cuts appeared to ease on Sunday, but telecoms provider Paltel said Israeli air strikes had again knocked out internet and phone service in parts of Gaza’s northern sections, where Hamas has command centres.
The outages have severely hampered rescue operations for casualties of the Israeli barrages.
The reported strikes near hospitals came after the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds hospital, where some 14,000 people have sought shelter.
Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, which the group denies.
Palestinian officials said about 50,000 people had also taken shelter in Al-Shifa Hospital, adding that they were concerned about Israeli threats to the facility.
Israel has tightened its blockade and bombardment of Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. Israeli authorities say the militants killed some 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages.
The military has also stepped up operations against Islamist groups in the West Bank, killing scores of Palestinians and arresting hundreds.
World
Egypt’s Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a “ticking time bomb”.
He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday, Reuters reported.
Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones which it blamed on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. It did not say who launched the drones.
“Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will becoming a ticking time bomb that impacts us all,” Sisi said, speaking at a conference.
“Egypt is a sovereign country and its sovereignty and position should be respected … Egypt is a strong country and it is untouchable,” he added.
Sisi held a peace summit last Saturday and has called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, the release of hostages, and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
World
US not drawing red lines for Israel, White House says
The United States is not trying to dictate limits for Israel, the White House said on Friday, as the Israelis expanded their military operation in Gaza.
The fresh military onslaught by Israel comes as the United States scrambles to arrange a humanitarian pause for deliveries of fuel and relief aid to Gaza civilians. How the expanded ground operation will impact efforts toward a pause was unclear, Reuters reported.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, at a news briefing, would not comment on the Israeli expanded ground operation. But he said Washington supported Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas militants killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
“We’re not drawing red lines for Israel,” he said.
He said the United States continued to discuss with Israel about the aims of its operation, the need to protect civilians in Gaza, the effort to gain the safe return of Israeli hostages and the need to consider what comes after ground operations in Gaza.
“Since the very beginning, we have had and will continue to have conversations with them about the manner in which they’re doing this. And we have not been shy about expressing our concerns over civilian casualties, collateral damage, and the approach that they might choose to take. That’s what friends can do, and we’re friends,” he said.
No Islamic country would be invaded if Muslims were united: Stanikzai
US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
End coercion, abuse, forced return of Afghan refugees, HRW tells Pakistan
Camps being set up in Nangarhar, Kandahar for returning refugees
EU’s humanitarian aid arrives in Herat for quake victims
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Tahawol: Israel’s fierce attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of ACB
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sullivan: War in Afghanistan ‘was necessary’ to prepare US military for future challenges
-
World5 days ago
Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian navy officers to death
-
Regional4 days ago
US strikes Iranian targets in Syria: Pentagon
-
World4 days ago
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan gives last warning to undocumented immigrants, many Afghan refugees, to leave
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 5,000 Afghans return home in one day from Iran and Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
2 killed, 9 injured in Kabul explosion
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
TikTok rejects Malaysian accusation it blocks pro-Palestinian content