World
Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive
Palestinians in Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that prompted more international calls for civilians to be protected.
Israel’s military said it had struck over 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the conflict enters its fourth week, Reuters reported.
“IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” the military said in a statement.
Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, and Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south, Palestinian media said.
Medical officials in Gaza said at least 20 Palestinians had been killed and dozens wounded overnight as Israeli ground forces pushed into the coastal enclave from multiple directions.
Residents said they could hear shooting and explosions all night.Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their members were engaged in fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza as well as the West Bank city of Jenin.
Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of the enclave, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions. Some pictures posted online also appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. Reuters could not verify the images.
Israel’s self-declared “second phase” of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants has been largely kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians.
The phone and internet cuts appeared to ease on Sunday, but telecoms provider Paltel said Israeli air strikes had again knocked out internet and phone service in parts of Gaza’s northern sections, where Hamas has command centres.
The outages have severely hampered rescue operations for casualties of the Israeli barrages.
The reported strikes near hospitals came after the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds hospital, where some 14,000 people have sought shelter.
Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, which the group denies.
Palestinian officials said about 50,000 people had also taken shelter in Al-Shifa Hospital, adding that they were concerned about Israeli threats to the facility.
Israel has tightened its blockade and bombardment of Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. Israeli authorities say the militants killed some 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages.
The military has also stepped up operations against Islamist groups in the West Bank, killing scores of Palestinians and arresting hundreds.
World
Egypt’s Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a “ticking time bomb”.
He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday, Reuters reported.
Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones which it blamed on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. It did not say who launched the drones.
“Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will becoming a ticking time bomb that impacts us all,” Sisi said, speaking at a conference.
“Egypt is a sovereign country and its sovereignty and position should be respected … Egypt is a strong country and it is untouchable,” he added.
Sisi held a peace summit last Saturday and has called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, the release of hostages, and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
World
US not drawing red lines for Israel, White House says
The United States is not trying to dictate limits for Israel, the White House said on Friday, as the Israelis expanded their military operation in Gaza.
The fresh military onslaught by Israel comes as the United States scrambles to arrange a humanitarian pause for deliveries of fuel and relief aid to Gaza civilians. How the expanded ground operation will impact efforts toward a pause was unclear, Reuters reported.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, at a news briefing, would not comment on the Israeli expanded ground operation. But he said Washington supported Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas militants killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
“We’re not drawing red lines for Israel,” he said.
He said the United States continued to discuss with Israel about the aims of its operation, the need to protect civilians in Gaza, the effort to gain the safe return of Israeli hostages and the need to consider what comes after ground operations in Gaza.
“Since the very beginning, we have had and will continue to have conversations with them about the manner in which they’re doing this. And we have not been shy about expressing our concerns over civilian casualties, collateral damage, and the approach that they might choose to take. That’s what friends can do, and we’re friends,” he said.
World
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East
President Joe Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting U.S. personnel in the Middle East, the White House said on Thursday after a spate of attacks on American forces in the region, Reuters reported.
“There was a direct message relayed,” White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, declining to elaborate.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. officials want to avoid a wider conflict in the Middle East following the Oct. 7 attack by the militant Hamas group on Israel that killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
About 900 additional U.S. troops are headed to the region or have recently arrived there to bolster air defenses to protect U.S. personnel amid a surge in attacks in the region by Iran-affiliated groups, the Pentagon said.
U.S. troops have been attacked at least 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria in the past week, it added.
On Wednesday, Biden said he had warned the ayatollah the United States would respond if U.S. forces continued to be targeted but did not say how the message was communicated, read the report.
“My warning to the ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel,” he told reporters.
In a comment posted on social media before Kirby spoke, an aide to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi disputed Biden’s account.
“The US messages were neither directed to the leader of the Islamic Revolution nor were they anything but requests from the Iranian side. If Biden thinks he has warned Iran, he should ask his team to show him the text of the messages,” Mohammad Jamshidi, a Raisi aide, wrote.
Separately, Iran’s state news agency IRNA cited an unnamed source as saying the United States had sent Iran, as well some Iranian allies like Lebanese Hezbollah, messages that it was not seeking to expand the war and urging them to exercise restraint, Reuters reported.
“The United States cannot both send military equipment to the Israeli regime and take charge of managing the war with one hand, while issuing political messages with the other hand, and speak about its opposition to the expansion of the war,” IRNA cited the unnamed source as saying, adding Iran’s allies “act independently and are not subject to Tehran’s orders.”
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack in which the militant group also took about 200 people hostage. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and is preparing a ground invasion.
Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed, though Biden has voiced skepticism about such numbers. Reuters has been unable to independently verify the death toll.
On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end, then the United States will “not be spared from this fire.”
One way Iran projects power is by arming and funding militant groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen and Shi’ite militias in Iraq, Reuters reported.
In the last such known U.S. retaliation, the U.S. military carried out multiple air strikes in Syria on March 23 against Iran-aligned groups it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor, wounded another and hurt five U.S. troops.
IEA tells Uzbekistan it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal
Muttaqi in Istanbul: Spirit of unity and brotherhood prevails throughout Afghanistan
Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive
COP28 chief, groups, urge tripling renewable capacity by 2030
Familiar foes Afghanistan and Sri Lanka meet with semi-finals still within reach
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Exclusive interview with Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of ACB
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for ending Israel-Hamas war discussed
Saar: Pakistan arrests nearly 100,000 Afghan refugees discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Earthquake victims in Herat complain of slow aid delivery
-
Health5 days ago
EU contributes 10 million euros to improve mental health, drug use disorder services in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup State of Play: England and Sri Lanka campaigns on brink of collapse
-
World4 days ago
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
EU lawmakers make progress in crucial talks on new AI rules
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sullivan: War in Afghanistan ‘was necessary’ to prepare US military for future challenges
-
World4 days ago
Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian navy officers to death
-
World3 days ago
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East