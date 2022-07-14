World
US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort’: President Biden
The US would use force “as a last resort” to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, US President Joe Biden said this week.
In an interview with Channel 12 News that aired soon after he arrived in Israel on Wednesday, Biden said: “The only thing worse than Iran now is Iran with nuclear weapons.”
Biden said, in an explanation of why the US continues to support the revival of the 2015 Iran deal that he thinks “it was a giant mistake for the previous president to get out of the deal. They are closer to a nuclear weapon than ever before.”
“We can act against [the Quds Force] and still have a deal that can curtail the nuclear program. I still think it makes sense,” he added.
Asked if the use of force against Iran was on the table, Biden responded: “As a last resort, yes.”
When the interviewer Yonit Levy pressed Biden for details, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on that, but Iran can’t get a nuclear weapon.”
The president also said that he will keep the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the State Department list of Foreign Terror Organizations even if it means Iran will not sign back on to the agreement.
World
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down after widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis.
Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, the air force said in a statement.
A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the government source said, Reuters reported.
The president’s flight brings an end to the rule of the powerful Rajapaksa clan that has dominated politics in the South Asian nation for the last two decades.
Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicines.
Rajapaksa was due to step down as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government after protesters stormed his and the prime minister’s official residences.
The president has not been seen in public since Friday.
Sri Lanka has been run by the powerful Rajapaksa family for the better part of the last two decades. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected as the country’s president in November 2019.
That would make Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president, although he has also offered to resign. If he does, the speaker will be the acting president until a new president is elected, as per the constitution.
World
Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month, AP reported.
“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday.
Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”
Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion.
The U.S. decision to publicly reveal that the two countries’ chief regional rival was helping to rearm Russia comes as both Israel and Saudi Arabia have resisted joining global efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine due to their domestic interests.
World
Sri Lanka parliament preparing for July 20 presidential election
Sri Lanka announced plans Tuesday to elect new government leaders as protesters have pledged to occupy the homes of its president and prime minister until they officially resign.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in a statement that parliament will be called into session on Friday with nominees selected by July 19 in advance of a vote for a new president on July 20, UPI reported.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced on Saturday that he and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe planned to step down amid protests over their handling of an economic crisis that left millions of residents struggling to afford essentials including food, medicine and fuel.
Rajapaksa is expected to resign on Wednesday and officially informed Wickremesinghe that he “will be resigning as previously announced” Monday morning. Wickremesinghe has not announced his departure date.
Opposition leaders met Sunday to discuss forming an all-party government after Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe resign with Abeywardena set to serve as president in the interim per Sri Lanka’s Constitution.
Wickremesinghe’s office announced Monday that he held a discussion with the cabinet in which all the ministers agreed to step down when the all-party government is formed, UPI reported.
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside of Rajapaksa’s office and residence before breaking past security with photos showing demonstrators swimming in the president’s private pool and setting up barbecue pits to grill and cook food over the weekend.
Sri Lankan Armed Forces placed Rajapaksa on a naval vessel, currently located at sea near Colombo in the nation’s territorial waters, before protesters made their way inside, CNN reported.
Wickremesinghe’s office also said that the prime minister was safe, without providing further details Monday.
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort’: President Biden
Amnesty International calls for urgent probe into alleged war crimes by UK’s SAS
Over 150 people injured in traffic accidents in Kandahar over Eid
Social media users launch campaign urging IEA to reopen girls’ schools
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
Flash floods in Badakhshan destroy farms, houses and irrigation canals
Honey production doubles in Herat this year
Spinners lead Afghanistan to T20I series sweep
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar looking to sign security deal with Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Anas says Haqqani Network never existed, that it was pure ‘propaganda’
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA acting PM on sanctions: US still doesn’t want Afghans to be at ease
-
World5 days ago
Millions of Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Adha despite high prices
-
COVID-194 days ago
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
-
COVID-193 days ago
Shanghai identifies new COVID Omicron subvariant
-
Featured5 days ago
IEA leader tells officials not to create gap between govt and people
-
COVID-195 days ago
Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths