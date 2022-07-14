US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort’: President Biden

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2022)

The US would use force “as a last resort” to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, US President Joe Biden said this week.

In an interview with Channel 12 News that aired soon after he arrived in Israel on Wednesday, Biden said: “The only thing worse than Iran now is Iran with nuclear weapons.”

Biden said, in an explanation of why the US continues to support the revival of the 2015 Iran deal that he thinks “it was a giant mistake for the previous president to get out of the deal. They are closer to a nuclear weapon than ever before.”

“We can act against [the Quds Force] and still have a deal that can curtail the nuclear program. I still think it makes sense,” he added.

Asked if the use of force against Iran was on the table, Biden responded: “As a last resort, yes.”

When the interviewer Yonit Levy pressed Biden for details, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on that, but Iran can’t get a nuclear weapon.”

The president also said that he will keep the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the State Department list of Foreign Terror Organizations even if it means Iran will not sign back on to the agreement.