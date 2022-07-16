World
US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas during Biden visit
The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 partnership agreements in fields including energy, communications, space and healthcare during a visit by US President Joe Biden, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
The agreements include deals with U.S. aerospace and defence firms Boeing and Raytheon, as well as healthcare companies Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, and IQVIA, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).
There were also agreements in clean energy projects, nuclear energy and uranium, it said.
Wealthy Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.
During his visit, Biden said that Saudi airspace opening to flights to and from Israel is the “first tangible step in the path of what I hope will eventually be a broader normalization of relations.”
The sides also agreed to work together to deepen and extend the Yemen ceasefire to pursue a diplomatic process to achieve a wider settlement in the country.
Saudi Arabia meanwhile will invest in new US-led technology to develop and secure reliable 5G and 6G networks in developing countries.
US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort’: President Biden
The US would use force “as a last resort” to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, US President Joe Biden said this week.
In an interview with Channel 12 News that aired soon after he arrived in Israel on Wednesday, Biden said: “The only thing worse than Iran now is Iran with nuclear weapons.”
Biden said, in an explanation of why the US continues to support the revival of the 2015 Iran deal that he thinks “it was a giant mistake for the previous president to get out of the deal. They are closer to a nuclear weapon than ever before.”
“We can act against [the Quds Force] and still have a deal that can curtail the nuclear program. I still think it makes sense,” he added.
Asked if the use of force against Iran was on the table, Biden responded: “As a last resort, yes.”
When the interviewer Yonit Levy pressed Biden for details, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on that, but Iran can’t get a nuclear weapon.”
The president also said that he will keep the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the State Department list of Foreign Terror Organizations even if it means Iran will not sign back on to the agreement.
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down after widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis.
Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, the air force said in a statement.
A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the government source said, Reuters reported.
The president’s flight brings an end to the rule of the powerful Rajapaksa clan that has dominated politics in the South Asian nation for the last two decades.
Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicines.
Rajapaksa was due to step down as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government after protesters stormed his and the prime minister’s official residences.
The president has not been seen in public since Friday.
Sri Lanka has been run by the powerful Rajapaksa family for the better part of the last two decades. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected as the country’s president in November 2019.
That would make Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president, although he has also offered to resign. If he does, the speaker will be the acting president until a new president is elected, as per the constitution.
Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month, AP reported.
“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday.
Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”
Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion.
The U.S. decision to publicly reveal that the two countries’ chief regional rival was helping to rearm Russia comes as both Israel and Saudi Arabia have resisted joining global efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine due to their domestic interests.
