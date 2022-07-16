US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas during Biden visit

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2022)

The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 partnership agreements in fields including energy, communications, space and healthcare during a visit by US President Joe Biden, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.

The agreements include deals with U.S. aerospace and defence firms Boeing and Raytheon, as well as healthcare companies Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, and IQVIA, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).

There were also agreements in clean energy projects, nuclear energy and uranium, it said.

Wealthy Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.

During his visit, Biden said that Saudi airspace opening to flights to and from Israel is the “first tangible step in the path of what I hope will eventually be a broader normalization of relations.”

The sides also agreed to work together to deepen and extend the Yemen ceasefire to pursue a diplomatic process to achieve a wider settlement in the country.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile will invest in new US-led technology to develop and secure reliable 5G and 6G networks in developing countries.