Massive forest fires cause deaths, force evacuations in scorching southwest Europe

Published

1 hour ago

 on
July 17, 2022

A summer heatwave that has triggered devastating forest fires across southwest Europe showed no signs of abating Sunday, as parts of the continent readied for new temperature records over the next few days.

Firefighters in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece are battling forest blazes that have ravaged thousands of acres of land and killed several people over the past week, AFP reported.

It is the second heatwave engulfing parts of southwest Europe in weeks as scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather.

Firefighters in the coastal town of Arcachon in France’s southwestern Gironde region were fighting to control two forest blazes that have devoured more than 24,700 acres since Tuesday.

“It’s a Herculean job,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Olivier Chavatte from the fire and rescue service, which has 1,200 firefighters and five planes in action.

Further evacuation orders were given on Saturday for a few hundred residents, firefighter spokesman Arnaud Mendousse told AFP.

“Several fires are still active in France,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet. “Our firefighters are fighting the flames with remarkable courage.”

Since Tuesday, more than 14,000 people — residents and tourists combined — have been forced to leave their homes with seven emergency shelters set up in order to receive evacuees.

Meteo France forecast temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius in parts of southern France on Sunday, as well as up to 35 in the northwest, with new heat records expected on Monday.

France late on Saturday placed 22 more departments, mainly down its Atlantic seaboard, on high orange alert, taking the current total to 38.

Central Bank threatens to prosecute Afghans who continue to trade online

Published

3 days ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

July 14, 2022

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Thursday said they will prosecute Afghans who fail to abide by the ban on online forex trading.

In June, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) banned online trading, declaring it against Sharia.

On Thursday, DAB issued a statement reinforcing this order, adding that Afghans, specifically in Kabul, are still trading.

The central bank said it has not granted a license to any person or company to trade online and those who continue to do so are breaking the law.

Last month, a central bank spokesman said: “Da Afghanistan Bank considers online forex trading illegal and fraudulent, and there is no instruction in Islamic law to approve it.”

Reports at the time indicated that the precarious economic climate in the country had pushed many Afghans to turn to online forex, commodity or cryptocurrency trading.

While there is no specific data on how many people trade forex online, the central bank official told Bloomberg last month that “millions of dollars” are traded daily, mainly by the currency traders in Sara-e Shahzada, the largest foreign exchange market in Kabul.

IEA leader tells officials not to create gap between govt and people

Published

1 week ago

on

July 9, 2022

By

July 9, 2022

Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Saturday in his Eid speech, warned officials not to create a gap between the government and people.

“Governments have collapsed through the creation of gaps between people and government and I instruct IEA officials to stand with the people and not to create a gap between people and government. They should not repeat past experiences,” Akhundzada said in his speech at Eidgah mosque in southern Kandahar province.

Akhundzada highlighted the importance of the role of religious scholars in leading the country and said that the government and people should not ignore their national and religious duties.

He said that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans and people should share their advice with the current rulers.

“Whether you are a doctor or a teacher, Afghanistan is the shared home of all. No citizen should feel detached from the state. You advise IEA in order to improve the current situation,” Akhundzada said.

He also said that security now prevails in Afghanistan and the way for enforcement of Sharia is paved.

Saudi welcomes biggest Hajj pilgrimage since start of pandemic

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

July 5, 2022

Saudi Arabia welcomed tens of thousands of worshippers from around the world as they packed the streets of Islam’s holiest city.

This year’s Hajj pilgrimage is the largest since the coronavirus pandemic began, AFP reported.

Banners welcoming the faithful, including the first international visitors since 2019, adorned squares and alleys, while armed security forces patrolled the ancient city, birthplace of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“This is pure joy,” Sudanese pilgrim Abdel Qader Kheder told AFP in Mecca, before the event which officially starts Wednesday.

“I almost can’t believe I am here. I am enjoying every moment.”

One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year’s Hajj after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic. The pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once.

