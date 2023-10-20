Uzbek delegation to hold talks with IEA over Qosh Tepa canal

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2023)

A delegation from Uzbekistan is expected to travel to Afghanistan in the upcoming months in order to discuss Qosh Tepa canal with the Islamic Emirate’s officials, Uzbek media reported.

The country’s media quoting Ulugbek Kosimov, the governor of the Surkhandarya region in Uzbekistan, which borders Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh, saying that the negotiations are expected to be held by the end of this year.

Kosimov said that although the Qosh Tepa canal is being built from the border with Tajikistan, it will affect all the countries in this area and the volume of water will decrease.

He stated that letters have been sent to Afghanistan regarding the trip of the Uzbekistan delegation.

Qosh Tepa canal construction in northern Afghanistan is one of the largest water canals, which began in the first month of 1401 solar year.

This canal with a length of 285 km starts from the Amu River and passes through the deserts of Hairatan and districts of Dawlat Abad in Balkh, Aqcha Jawzjan and ends in Andkhoi Faryab district.

Last month, Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal in Afghanistan at the meeting of the heads of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.