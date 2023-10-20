Latest News
Afghan passengers express concern over problems at Spin Boldak crossing
Afghan citizens who cross to the other side of the Durand Line daily through Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province say they face many problems while passing over.
They say contrary to the agreement made between the two countries, most Afghans with legal documents are not allowed to enter the other side of the Durand Line.
Reportedly, thousands of Afghans most of whom are sick, including women and children cross to the other side of the Durand Line for treatment and other issues, but often these travelers are harassed by Pakistani forces and are not allowed to pass over.
Some passengers also complain about the bad behavior of Pakistani forces at the crossing.
“Our request from Pakistan is that do not harass our people while crossing,” said Azizullah, a passenger.
“I had my wife and children with me and the Pakistani forces returned us back three times,” said Fada Mohammad, another passenger.
Local officials at Spin Boldak accept the problems of Afghan travelers, saying that they have shared these problems with the Pakistani side, but so far, they have not received a positive result.
“We shared this issue with the Pakistani side several times in the meetings that the people of both sides should not be harassed while crossing by. Talks are held, but they are not implemented yet,” said Mohammad Bashir, district governor of Spin Boldak.
Afghan travelers are complaining about their problems at the Spin Boldak crossing, while Afghan immigrants living in Pakistan are also under severe pressure from the Pakistani government and are forcibly being deported from this country.
Uzbek delegation to hold talks with IEA over Qosh Tepa canal
A delegation from Uzbekistan is expected to travel to Afghanistan in the upcoming months in order to discuss Qosh Tepa canal with the Islamic Emirate’s officials, Uzbek media reported.
The country’s media quoting Ulugbek Kosimov, the governor of the Surkhandarya region in Uzbekistan, which borders Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh, saying that the negotiations are expected to be held by the end of this year.
Kosimov said that although the Qosh Tepa canal is being built from the border with Tajikistan, it will affect all the countries in this area and the volume of water will decrease.
He stated that letters have been sent to Afghanistan regarding the trip of the Uzbekistan delegation.
Qosh Tepa canal construction in northern Afghanistan is one of the largest water canals, which began in the first month of 1401 solar year.
This canal with a length of 285 km starts from the Amu River and passes through the deserts of Hairatan and districts of Dawlat Abad in Balkh, Aqcha Jawzjan and ends in Andkhoi Faryab district.
Last month, Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal in Afghanistan at the meeting of the heads of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
Afghan saffron yield to surpass 23 tons this year: ministry
Officials in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock say that Afghanistan’s saffron yield will exceed 23 tons this year.
“The Ministry of Agriculture pays attention to all agricultural products throughout the country, but saffron, which has the best quality in the world, has received serious attention. I can say that this year the yield of saffron will exceed 23 tons,” Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that it has stepped up efforts to market saffron and has directed commercial attaches to increase efforts to market saffron.
According to officials in the ministry, China, India and Turkey are the countries where Afghan saffron has been well marketed.
“We have expanded the marketing process for all domestic products and we are trying to get the country’s saffron to the European markets in addition to the countries in the region,” Akhundzada Abdulsalam Javad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
Economic experts also consider the growth of saffron in Afghanistan important and say that the Ministry of Agriculture should increase efforts in this area.
“Afghanistan’s saffron is one of the most important and international popular agricultural products of the country. It is hoped that the government will focus on it because it can be a good alternative to poppy,” Lal Zazi, an economic expert, said.
Members of the Afghanistan National Saffron Production Union say that although there has been a decrease in saffron cultivation compared to 2019, the cultivation and export of saffron has been moving in a positive direction since two years ago.
IEA’s deputy PM urges Pakistan to reconsider its decision to expel Afghan refugees
Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdulsalam Hanafi on Thursday called on the Pakistani government to reconsider its decision to expel Afghan refugees, saying the decision would create gap between peoples of the two countries.
Hanafi, in meeting with Pakistan’s charge d’affaires, said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring Muslim countries, and maintaining good relations between them benefits both the countries, according to a statement released by Arg.
Pointing out that both countries have a lot in common, he said that the Islamic Emirate wants good relations and positive engagement with all neighboring countries, especially Pakistan.
Hanafi said that Pakistan’s decision to expel refugees has a negative impact on public opinion and creates a gap between the peoples of the two countries, which is not in the interest of neither side.
He said that there should be ease in the movement of Afghans in Torkham and Spin Boldak and they should be treated well on the basis of Islamic brotherhood and good neighborliness. He added that children, women and innocent people who went to Pakistan for treatment but are currently in prisons, must be released.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in Kabul Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani expressed his condolences over loss of lives caused by the recent earthquakes in Herat and said that he will convey the message and requests of the Islamic Emirate to the officials in Islamabad.
He said that Pakistan wants comprehensive improvement of the situation in Afghanistan and positive movement in the economic, political and trade fields in this country. He added that Pakistan seeks to solve issues between the two countries through mutual understanding.
