France welcomes release of journalist Mortaza Behboudi in Afghanistan
The government of France on Friday welcomed the release of Afghan-French journalist Mortaza Behboudi, who had been detained in Afghanistan since January 7.
French Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) held Behboudi in custody for 284 days.
“From day one of his imprisonment, France monitored Mortaza Behboudi’s situation very closely. Through our delegation in Doha, the French authorities continuously lobbied the Taliban (IEA) to release him. Working with our partners in Kabul, including the EU and the UN, which have delegations in Afghanistan, France made repeated efforts to gain the release of our fellow citizen,” the statement said.
“Our compatriot’s release is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to press freedom and unhampered reporting worldwide,” it added.
1,700 illegal Afghan immigrants in Pakistan’s Sindh deported so far: official
A total of 2,371 illegal immigrants, including 1,700 Afghans, in Pakistan’s Sindh province have been deported so far, local authorities have announced.
Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prison Haris Nawaz in a press conference said that the action of deporting illegal immigrants was being taken indiscriminately. He clarified the perception that the action was not being taken only against illegal Afghani immigrants, The Nation reported on Friday.
Nawaz said that the crackdowns were being carried out across the country against illegal immigrants, and it was a unanimous policy, which the Sindh province was also adhering to.
He said that 1,218 cases of illegal immigrants were pending in jails in the province. The Home Minister said that illegal immigrants lived more in KhyberPakhtoon Khawa and Balochistan than in Sindh province.
The Home Minister linked the peace in the city to the deportation of illegal immigrants. He said that they were trying to make Karachi a crime-free city.
This comes as Pakistan has set November 1 as deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country.
Afghan passengers express concern over problems at Spin Boldak crossing
Afghan citizens who cross to the other side of the Durand Line daily through Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province say they face many problems while passing over.
They say contrary to the agreement made between the two countries, most Afghans with legal documents are not allowed to enter the other side of the Durand Line.
Reportedly, thousands of Afghans most of whom are sick, including women and children cross to the other side of the Durand Line for treatment and other issues, but often these travelers are harassed by Pakistani forces and are not allowed to pass over.
Some passengers also complain about the bad behavior of Pakistani forces at the crossing.
“Our request from Pakistan is that do not harass our people while crossing,” said Azizullah, a passenger.
“I had my wife and children with me and the Pakistani forces returned us back three times,” said Fada Mohammad, another passenger.
Local officials at Spin Boldak accept the problems of Afghan travelers, saying that they have shared these problems with the Pakistani side, but so far, they have not received a positive result.
“We shared this issue with the Pakistani side several times in the meetings that the people of both sides should not be harassed while crossing by. Talks are held, but they are not implemented yet,” said Mohammad Bashir, district governor of Spin Boldak.
Afghan travelers are complaining about their problems at the Spin Boldak crossing, while Afghan immigrants living in Pakistan are also under severe pressure from the Pakistani government and are forcibly being deported from this country.
Uzbek delegation to hold talks with IEA over Qosh Tepa canal
A delegation from Uzbekistan is expected to travel to Afghanistan in the upcoming months in order to discuss Qosh Tepa canal with the Islamic Emirate’s officials, Uzbek media reported.
The country’s media quoting Ulugbek Kosimov, the governor of the Surkhandarya region in Uzbekistan, which borders Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh, saying that the negotiations are expected to be held by the end of this year.
Kosimov said that although the Qosh Tepa canal is being built from the border with Tajikistan, it will affect all the countries in this area and the volume of water will decrease.
He stated that letters have been sent to Afghanistan regarding the trip of the Uzbekistan delegation.
Qosh Tepa canal construction in northern Afghanistan is one of the largest water canals, which began in the first month of 1401 solar year.
This canal with a length of 285 km starts from the Amu River and passes through the deserts of Hairatan and districts of Dawlat Abad in Balkh, Aqcha Jawzjan and ends in Andkhoi Faryab district.
Last month, Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal in Afghanistan at the meeting of the heads of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
