France welcomes release of journalist Mortaza Behboudi in Afghanistan

Afghan citizens who cross to the other side of the Durand Line daily through Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province say they face many problems while passing over.

They say contrary to the agreement made between the two countries, most Afghans with legal documents are not allowed to enter the other side of the Durand Line.

Reportedly, thousands of Afghans most of whom are sick, including women and children cross to the other side of the Durand Line for treatment and other issues, but often these travelers are harassed by Pakistani forces and are not allowed to pass over.

Some passengers also complain about the bad behavior of Pakistani forces at the crossing.

“Our request from Pakistan is that do not harass our people while crossing,” said Azizullah, a passenger.

“I had my wife and children with me and the Pakistani forces returned us back three times,” said Fada Mohammad, another passenger.

Local officials at Spin Boldak accept the problems of Afghan travelers, saying that they have shared these problems with the Pakistani side, but so far, they have not received a positive result.

“We shared this issue with the Pakistani side several times in the meetings that the people of both sides should not be harassed while crossing by. Talks are held, but they are not implemented yet,” said Mohammad Bashir, district governor of Spin Boldak.

Afghan travelers are complaining about their problems at the Spin Boldak crossing, while Afghan immigrants living in Pakistan are also under severe pressure from the Pakistani government and are forcibly being deported from this country.