Uzbek president warns UN General Assembly against ‘leaving Afghanistan alone’
Leaving Afghanistan alone with its own problems would be a “grave mistake”, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev warned at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
Mirziyoyev said that the situation in Afghanistan directly impacts international security and the new developments in the country demands a unique approach to resolving the Afghan crisis.
“Ignoring, isolating, and imposing sanctions only exacerbates the hardships faced by the ordinary Afghan people.” Mirziyouyev said. “We believe that humanitarian aid to the Afghan people should not be reduced. We call for the development of appropriate mechanisms to utilize Afghanistan’s frozen international assets to address the acute social problems in that country.”
He said: “We need an open, peaceful and sustainable Afghanistan that is actively engaged in regional cooperation initiatives and is ready for mutually beneficial partnerships with its neighbors and other countries.”
“I urge the international community to come together in resolving the issue of Afghanistan. I believe it is essential that under the leadership of the United Nations, we jointly develop a flexible and constructive approach to the Afghan issue,” Mirziyouyev said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Afghan people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance and support.
“Regardless of political motives, the transformation of the interim government into an inclusive administration in which all segments of society are fairly represented will pave the way for Afghanistan and will be positively received in the international arena,” Erdogan said.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meanwhile said in his opening speech: “In Afghanistan, a staggering 70% of the population needs humanitarian assistance with the rights of women and girls systematically denied.”
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also raised the issue of Afghanistan and said his country continues to “coordinate international efforts and facilitate dialogue between the United Nations, the countries concerned, and the caretaker government of Afghanistan (IEA) to ensure compliance with the Doha Agreement, in a way that ensures non-recurrence of past mistakes, in order to prevent Afghanistan from sliding into a difficult-to-manage humanitarian crisis or becoming a haven for terrorist individuals and groups and to ensure that the Afghan people receive the international support and assistance they need, and enjoy human rights, particularly minority rights and women’s rights in education and work.”
Afghanistan’s seat at the UN General Assembly remained empty this year due to the Islamic Emirate not yet having been recognized globally as the legitimate government.
IEA responds to UNAMA report on torture, says review is false and ‘propaganda’
Responding to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s (UNAMA) report on torture of detainees, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday the assessment was not true and that it was “propaganda”.
In a post on X, the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, said the Islamic Emirate strongly rejects the claims.
UNAMA said in the report, issued early Wednesday that it had documented more than 1,600 cases of human rights violations committed by authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions of people. The report stated nearly 50% of the violations consisted of “torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”
In his post on X, Mujahid said: “In any military or civil institution of the Islamic Emirate, including detention rooms and prisons, it is not allowed to beat or torture anyone.”
He stated that the IEA’s supreme leader has prohibited beating and harassment in all areas of the system without a court order, and all institutions are obliged to comply with this order.
“In the prisons of the Islamic Emirate, there are all services for the prisoners, they are given training, they are given vocational education, they are provided with good facilities and no prisoners [are] facing violence,” Mujahid added.
According to Mujahid, thousands of Afghans had been imprisoned in Bagram, Pul-e-Charkhi and other provincial prisons under the supervision of UNAMA, during the former government’s tenure, without having committed any crimes. He said these prisoners had been deprived of all human rights, and they were severely tortured.
“They were deprived of all human rights, and faced severe tortures and beatings. Now that the situation has changed supernaturally, there is no beating or harassment of the prisoners, all possibilities are available to them, and they are able to see their relatives,” Mujahid said.
He said that spreading bad propaganda on this matter – against the Islamic system – “is a bad behavior that should be stopped.”
UNAMA calls for urgent action by IEA to stop torture of detainees
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to urgently take steps to establish a stronger legal aid framework, and to stop torture of detainees.
In a report issued on Wednesday, UNAMA said it has documented more than 1,600 cases of human rights violations committed by authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions of people, and urged the IEA to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees.
Nearly 50% of the violations consisted of “torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” the report stated.
The report by the mission’s Human Rights Service covered 19 months — from January 2022 until the end of July 2023 — with cases documented across 29 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. It said 11% of the cases involved women.
UNAMA said the torture aimed at extracting confessions and other information included beatings, suffocation, suspension from the ceiling and electric shocks.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement issued with the report that “the personal accounts of beatings, electric shocks, water torture, and numerous other forms of cruel and degrading treatment, along with threats made against individuals and their families, are harrowing.”
“This report suggests that torture is also used as a tool — in lieu of effective investigations. I urge all concerned de facto authorities to put in place concrete measures to halt these abuses and hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.
UNAMA did however acknowledge some steps taken by the IEA to monitor places of detention and investigate allegations of abuse.
“Although there have been some encouraging signs in terms of leadership directives as well as an openness among many de facto officials to engage constructively with UNAMA, and allow visits to prisons, these documented cases highlight the need for urgent, accelerated action by all,” Roza Otunbayeva, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and head of the mission, said in a statement.
The report said of the torture and other degrading treatment that 259 instances involved physical suffering and 207 involved mental suffering.
UNAMA said it believes that ill-treatment of individuals in custody is widely underreported and that the figures in the report represent only a snapshot of violations of people in detention across Afghanistan.
The report said 44% of the interviewees were civilians with no particular affiliation, 21% were former government or security personnel, 16% were members of civic organizations or human rights groups, 9% were members of armed groups and 8% were journalists and media workers. The remainder were “family members of persons of interest.”
In a response included in the report, the IEA’s Foreign Ministry said government agencies have taken steps to improve the human rights situation of detainees, and that Islamic law, or Shariah, prohibits torture.
The ministry however questioned some of the report’s data. The Ministry of Interior said it has identified only 21 cases of human rights violations.
The IEA stated that the Office of Prison Administration is an independent civil organ that has been established to keep and
protect detainees. The office is “fully aware” of the importance of “the Islamic and human rights of detainees, is focused on respecting the rights of detainees and preventing violation of their basic rights.”
“Hence, the Office of Prison Administration has no role in the persecution and torture of individuals aimed at obtaining forced confessions. It is evident that managing detention centers in most countries is a challenging task and entails dissatisfaction, protests, and riots. So, adopting disciplinary measures is sometimes inevitable. But this administration has never allowed prison officials to torture or physically deal with prisoners.”
Depression among women rising in Afghanistan: UN report
Depression among women has increased in Afghanistan, the United Nations said in a report released Tuesday.
UN Women, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) conducted quarterly consultations reaching 592 Afghan women across 22 of 34 provinces in July.
Sixty-nine per cent of the women consulted reported that feelings of anxiety, isolation, and depression have significantly worsened between April-June, a higher level compared to date gathered from January-March 2023.
About 46% of the respondents said the UN should not recognize the IEA as the government of Afghanistan “under any circumstances.”
Half of the survey respondents said that any recognition of the IEA should hinge on tangible improvements in women’s rights, including their rights to education and work.
“They [survey responders] expressed concern that recognition would only encourage the de facto authorities to continue becoming stricter in their policies and practices against women and girls,” the report said.
Many countries have demanded that the IEA must change its policies on women, form an inclusive government, and respect human rights.
However, IEA officials contend that the Islamic Emirate is inclusive and respects human rights, albeit within the framework of Islamic Sharia law.
The UN survey has also revealed remarkable setbacks in women’s health, income and social influence under the IEA rule.
“Women consulted frequently describe their lives as that of prisoners living in darkness, confined to the home without hope of a future,” the report stated.
Most of the women surveyed, 80%, reported a drop in their ability to undertake income-generating activities.
