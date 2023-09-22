Latest News
West discusses Afghanistan in meetings on sidelines of UNGA
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has met with officials of a number of countries and organizations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Following meeting with Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Kansuke Nagaoka, West said on Twitter that Japan is a “stalwart supporter of the Afghan people, active diplomatically, and generous in its contributions to address Afghans’ humanitarian and basic needs.”
West also met with Tariq Ali Bakheet, special envoy of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to discuss OIC’s work in Afghanistan.
“Appreciate the OIC’s focus on promoting moderation, tolerance, women and girls’ access to education, and women’s right to work,” West said.
Following his meeting with Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, the envoy said that they discussed “shared interests” in Afghanistan.
“Norway is a critical partner as we seek to continue principled support of the Afghan people,” he said.
West also met with head of International Rescue Committee (IRC), David Miliband, and said the organization is a “tremendous partner at the forefront of delivering principled assistance across Afghanistan.”
On his meeting with Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, the envoy said that they discussed “shared security interests, the imperative to support Afghan women and girls’ rights, and the status of humanitarian support in Afghanistan.”
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry in a statement that the country’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with the United States’ Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, United States’ Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, and Special Representative of US President for Afghanistan Thomas West, on the margin of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), held in New York.
“The meetings discussed Qatar-US bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them as well as regional and international issues of common concern in addition to the latest developments in Afghanistan,” the statement said.
Nearly 7,000 poultry farms operating in Afghanistan: ministry
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) officials say they are trying to provide the ground for the expansion of investment in the production of eggs and chicken meat in the country.
The ministry officials say there are currently about 7,000 poultry farms in the country and the number of these farms is increasing every day.
Meanwhile, egg and chicken meat importers union said that domestic producers only supply five percent of eggs and chicken meat in the country’s markets and cannot meet the market’s needs.
They ask the agriculture ministry to provide the necessary facilities in the field of importing eggs to the country.
“It was 10 percent of the product, which has increased by 16 percent. We don’t even have 5 percent of production, if there is production, they should supply our market, we will stop importing at all,” said Sayed Ahmad Kohdamani, head of egg and chicken meat importers union.
A number of egg sellers also say the domestic production is small and most of the eggs are imported from Iran, Uzbekistan and Pakistan and sold in the markets of the country, and their prices have also increased.
“It’s not a problem for us, because we import, we pay our taxes, but raising an egg from six rupees to nine rupees with the lie and conspiracy that we have domestic products, nothing is available at all, said an egg seller with concern.
“Previously, we used to bring the goods and pay ten percent, which we offered to the people for seven and six and a half afghanis, while we sell one egg for approximately eight to eight and a half rupees,” the seller added.
Finance ministry officials meanwhile speak of serious measures that they will control the price of food items in the domestic markets and emphasize that the seasonal tariffs of some items, including eggs, have increased and may be reduced if necessary.
Sixty tons of expired food items and medicines destroyed in Balkh
The Directorate of Public Health in Balkh province has burnt nearly 60 tons of poor quality and expired food items and medicines collected over the past four months.
The materials, which include 35 tons of medicines and 24 tons of food items, were collected from the provincial capital Mazar-e-Sharif city and districts.
Officials in Balkh Public Health Directorate said that the burned materials were valued 8 million afghanis.
Government institutions speak of serious fight against the buying and selling of poor quality and expired items.
“God willing, we intend to designate an area for the Public Health Department of Balkh province, and then, God willing, we will set fire in that specific place,” Mohammad Mohammadi, the head of Balkh Environment Protection Department, said.
Officials in the Pharmaceutical Services Union in North Zone said that they are taking serious measures to prevent imports of expired medicines.
“We pledge to the people that we will produce quality medicines according to the people’s demand and sell it to the people under the supervision of the food and drug authority and the Department of Public Health,” Shoaib Safi, the head of the Pharmaceutical Services Union in North Zone, said.
According to official data, nearly 120 tons of expired and poor quality medicines and food items have been collected and destroyed in Balkh in the past one year.
Kabul police rescue woman imprisoned in room for 25 years
A woman who was imprisoned in a dark room for 25 years in the Afghan capital has been rescued by police, the Interior Ministry confirmed Thursday.
The woman was held in appalling conditions, in a filthy room, as depicted in images released by the ministry.
The ministry’s spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said the elderly woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized after being rescued.
“She feels unsafe and afraid whenever she sees other people,” Qani said as he described the woman’s ordeal.
The woman is being treated in a Kabul hospital. Doctors have said she is severely malnourished and very anemic. She was also subjected to mental and physical “harm”.
Doctors confirmed she is very malnourished and has problems with her bones and joints.
Police say she was subjected to years of abuse after separating from her husband. Other problems that plagued her included infertility, having a brother who was allegedly a criminal and a dispute over inheritance.
Kabul police have arrested four of her relatives, including her brother and nephews. Police said the case is being investigated further.
