West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Thomas West, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, said Friday that new printed bank notes would soon enter the market in the country, replacing AFN notes that are disintegrating.
Addressing a virtual townhall organized by a US-based Afghan diaspora group, Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, West said: “We all know the banking sector in Afghanistan is cut off from the international financial system, by and large, with the exception of one private bank.
“But there are some transactions that the ministry of finance technocrats and the central bank technocrats want to responsibly move forward with and are unable to do so unless the United States and a number of other countries in a corresponding banking chain really lean in and help to conclude.
“So I am very pleased to say that in the past 24 hours we have finally seen the conclusion of two currency transactions.
“This will mean that new printed Afghani will replace bank notes that … are virtually disintegrating in the system,” he said.
He said he did not know when exactly the new bank notes would “show up in Afghanistan” but added the US would continue to support “priority transactions”.
Discussing the new Afghan Fund, which relates to the transfer of at least $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves, West said the first board of trustees meeting is likely to take place next month in Switzerland.
He said the basic governance structure is now in place but that this “will evolve”. He noted that four trustees would be the ones making big decisions on the disbursement of funds.
Both the US and the Swiss government will have a representative and the other two trustees are former finance minister Dr Anwar ul-Haq Ahadi and US college professor Dr Shah Mirabi – both of whom live in the United States.
West said Mirabi has served in an advisory capacity to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) over the past 20 years, while Ahadi had also held the position of central bank governor and was a former commerce minister.
“These are two people we feel are exceedingly well qualified to help make responsible decisions about very limited disbursements of this money to enhance macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan,” West said.
However, there will be an additional advisory body, also made up of Afghans, who will be able to initiate their own ideas about how this money should be protected, preserved, and spent “in limited quantities”, he said.
West went on to say the majority of the $3.5 billion will remain “untouched”.
“It will be preserved for a future recapitalization of the Central Bank and of the financial system in Afghanistan.”
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday admitted that the government has not done any fundamental economic work that would satisfy people.
Baradar said this at the 27th autumn exhibition of agricultural products in Badam Bagh area of Kabul.
He said that the environment is conducive to investment in Afghanistan, and the government should use mines, water and agricultural lands for the benefit of people.
“During the past one year, we did not do anything that would satisfy people. People are not satisfied. We have not done any service that is exemplary. We should be so rich that we should no longer ask for foreign aid,” Baradar said.
The ceremony was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi who highlighted that the security situation has improved in Afghanistan since the IEA took over.
He also said that no one is allowed to kill a prisoner. He added that anyone killing a captive would be tried in court.
Meanwhile, the minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that Afghanistan will not achieve self-reliance without developing the agriculture sector.
“We will not get rid of international sanctions and threats if we don’t support agriculture,” Minister Ataullah Omari said.
IEA officials, at the ceremony, called on businessmen to invest in the agriculture sector of the country. They vowed to facilitate investment in this regard.
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
The World Bank said in it’s latest Afghanistan Development Update report that the country’s economy is adjusting to a “new normal” following the collapse of the former government and take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to the report, a sharp decline in public spending, lower household incomes, and reduced consumption caused aggregate demand to fall, while disruptions in the payment system and supply constraints further hampered private sector activities, initially forcing many businesses to close or scale down their operations.
The report noted that preliminary statistics on the gross domestic product (GDP) show that the economy contracted by about 20 percent in 2021.
However, the resumption of off-budget international support for humanitarian needs and basic services helped mitigate some of the negative impacts over the past year.
The report concludes that Afghanistan’s economy is now much smaller than before after contracting significantly. The economy has now reached a point where it is likely to plateau.
The World Bank stated that while inflation remains high, some indicators have improved: exports have increased, exchange-rate volatility has reduced, and domestic revenue collection is relatively healthy.
In addition, private businesses are adjusting to the new operating environment.
“While there are signs of economic stabilization and resilience of Afghan businesses, the country continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women, girls, and minorities,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“Living conditions showed slight improvements in the past few months, but deprivation remains very high across the country, and persistent inflation might further erode any welfare gains,” she added.
The report projects that the real GDP in 2022 will contract further, with an accumulated contraction of close to 30-35 percent between 2021 and 2022.
“A range of economic and political scenarios is possible for Afghanistan’s future. While all scenarios depend on continued off-budget aid from the international community, a more upside and sustainable trajectory requires actions by the interim Taliban (IEA) administration to unlock much-needed economic integration and domestic opportunities for the private sector to create jobs for the Afghan people,” added Good.
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan has increased by 66.60 percent since the takeover of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year.
Pakistan Today reported that in August 2021, trade volume totaled $128 million but has since risen to $213 million.
Pakistan exports totaled $88.30 million in September, compared to $49 million in September last year.
Afghanistan exports to Pakistan also increased substantially – by 58 percent from $79.11 million to $125.40 million in the past year.
Export of goods to Afghanistan such as rice, fresh vegetables, medicines, fresh fruits, confectionery items and dairy products increased in September 2022. However, items such as tableware, household articles, and plastics, decreased in September.
Pakistan Today reported that agricultural exports to Afghanistan increased by 67 percent from $76.69 million to $127.95 million in the 1st Quarter of this fiscal year compared to last year.
Pakistan’s main agricultural export items are vegetables, fats, food preparation products, rice, potatoes and bananas.
