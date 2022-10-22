Latest News
UN Special Rapporteur meets Abbas Stanikzai
Richard Bennett, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan along with his delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai Saturday.
At the meeting, Stanekzai called on the United Nations for help in solving economic problems, banking restrictions, treating drug addicts and other similar problems.
Bennett also promised to talk to foreign donors so that poverty can be eradicate in Afghanistan.
Business
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Thomas West, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, said Friday that new printed bank notes would soon enter the market in the country, replacing AFN notes that are disintegrating.
Addressing a virtual townhall organized by a US-based Afghan diaspora group, Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, West said: “We all know the banking sector in Afghanistan is cut off from the international financial system, by and large, with the exception of one private bank.
“But there are some transactions that the ministry of finance technocrats and the central bank technocrats want to responsibly move forward with and are unable to do so unless the United States and a number of other countries in a corresponding banking chain really lean in and help to conclude.
“So I am very pleased to say that in the past 24 hours we have finally seen the conclusion of two currency transactions.
“This will mean that new printed Afghani will replace bank notes that … are virtually disintegrating in the system,” he said.
He said he did not know when exactly the new bank notes would “show up in Afghanistan” but added the US would continue to support “priority transactions”.
Discussing the new Afghan Fund, which relates to the transfer of at least $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves, West said the first board of trustees meeting is likely to take place next month in Switzerland.
He said the basic governance structure is now in place but that this “will evolve”. He noted that four trustees would be the ones making big decisions on the disbursement of funds.
Both the US and the Swiss government will have a representative and the other two trustees are former finance minister Dr Anwar ul-Haq Ahadi and US college professor Dr Shah Mirabi – both of whom live in the United States.
West said Mirabi has served in an advisory capacity to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) over the past 20 years, while Ahadi had also held the position of central bank governor and was a former commerce minister.
“These are two people we feel are exceedingly well qualified to help make responsible decisions about very limited disbursements of this money to enhance macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan,” West said.
However, there will be an additional advisory body, also made up of Afghans, who will be able to initiate their own ideas about how this money should be protected, preserved, and spent “in limited quantities”, he said.
West went on to say the majority of the $3.5 billion will remain “untouched”.
“It will be preserved for a future recapitalization of the Central Bank and of the financial system in Afghanistan.”
Latest News
IEA forces raid Daesh hideout in Kabul, kill six militants
Special forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) raided a Daesh hideout in capital Kabul on Friday, killing six militants, officials said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA, said that initially two militants were arrested and then a Daesh hideout was discovered and raided in PD 8 of the city.
Six militants were killed in the operation. Weapons, hand grenades, explosives and a Corolla type car were also seized in the operation, he said.
The militants had been involved in recent attacks including Kaj educational center and the one close to Wazir Akbar Khan mosque.
One IEA security force members was killed and another wounded during the operation, Mujahid said.
Latest News
MoIC working to reduce fuel price for coming winter
The officials at Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say that they are trying to give a share to the private sector in the transfer and purchase of fuel contracted with Russia so that these goods reach the country’s markets on time and to prevent the increase in the price of fuel products in the upcoming winter.
“We want to include the private sector in the government’s contract so that fuel prices do not rise in the coming winter,” said Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce.
The members of the private sector meanwhile have called on the MoIC to provide the required fuel to the country’s markets before the winter season arrives in order to prevent the increase in prices.
“If the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce works on these projects earlier, I think that we will not face any problem and it is good to pursue and implement the previous contracts,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, Afghanistan Industrialists’ Association Chief.
“The unemployment rate is high and the only solution that can solve this problem is for the government to undertake a series of measures,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, a member of private sector.
These statements are made while every year with the arrival of winter, the price of fuel, especially oil and gas, increases in the country and causes many problems for the citizens.
