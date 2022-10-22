Latest News
Hanafi says higher education curriculum fails to meet ‘today’s needs’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) second deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said Saturday that the country’s higher education curriculum does not meet today’s needs and cannot be used to solve the country’s problems.
Speaking at an event, to introduce the new minister of higher education, Hanafi said that nothing has been done in terms of improving the higher education curriculum in the last twenty years.
“The higher education curriculum is not reflective of today’s needs and we cannot use it to solve the problems in the country; the Ministry of Higher Education must pay serious attention [to it],” said Hanafi.
Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the former minister of higher education, said at the meeting that Islamic subjects taught at educational institutions were not comprehensive.
The newly appointed minister, Neda Mohammad Nadim, meanwhile said that he would try to improve the education curriculum in the country and emphasized the need to prevent “disturbances” and improve the capacity of the young generation.
“I will do everything to make things better,” said Nadim.
IEA officials also said they would support the private education sector along with public institutions.
UN Special Rapporteur meets Abbas Stanikzai
Richard Bennett, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan along with his delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai Saturday.
At the meeting, Stanekzai called on the United Nations for help in solving economic problems, banking restrictions, treating drug addicts and other similar problems.
Bennett also promised to talk to foreign donors so that poverty can be eradicate in Afghanistan.
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Thomas West, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, said Friday that new printed bank notes would soon enter the market in the country, replacing AFN notes that are disintegrating.
Addressing a virtual townhall organized by a US-based Afghan diaspora group, Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, West said: “We all know the banking sector in Afghanistan is cut off from the international financial system, by and large, with the exception of one private bank.
“But there are some transactions that the ministry of finance technocrats and the central bank technocrats want to responsibly move forward with and are unable to do so unless the United States and a number of other countries in a corresponding banking chain really lean in and help to conclude.
“So I am very pleased to say that in the past 24 hours we have finally seen the conclusion of two currency transactions.
“This will mean that new printed Afghani will replace bank notes that … are virtually disintegrating in the system,” he said.
He said he did not know when exactly the new bank notes would “show up in Afghanistan” but added the US would continue to support “priority transactions”.
Discussing the new Afghan Fund, which relates to the transfer of at least $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves, West said the first board of trustees meeting is likely to take place next month in Switzerland.
He said the basic governance structure is now in place but that this “will evolve”. He noted that four trustees would be the ones making big decisions on the disbursement of funds.
Both the US and the Swiss government will have a representative and the other two trustees are former finance minister Dr Anwar ul-Haq Ahadi and US college professor Dr Shah Mirabi – both of whom live in the United States.
West said Mirabi has served in an advisory capacity to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) over the past 20 years, while Ahadi had also held the position of central bank governor and was a former commerce minister.
“These are two people we feel are exceedingly well qualified to help make responsible decisions about very limited disbursements of this money to enhance macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan,” West said.
However, there will be an additional advisory body, also made up of Afghans, who will be able to initiate their own ideas about how this money should be protected, preserved, and spent “in limited quantities”, he said.
West went on to say the majority of the $3.5 billion will remain “untouched”.
“It will be preserved for a future recapitalization of the Central Bank and of the financial system in Afghanistan.”
IEA forces raid Daesh hideout in Kabul, kill six militants
Special forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) raided a Daesh hideout in capital Kabul on Friday, killing six militants, officials said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA, said that initially two militants were arrested and then a Daesh hideout was discovered and raided in PD 8 of the city.
Six militants were killed in the operation. Weapons, hand grenades, explosives and a Corolla type car were also seized in the operation, he said.
The militants had been involved in recent attacks including Kaj educational center and the one close to Wazir Akbar Khan mosque.
One IEA security force members was killed and another wounded during the operation, Mujahid said.
