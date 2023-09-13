West says IEA needs to change policies in order to ‘normalize relations’
Washington’s special representative for Afghanistan said on Tuesday night that the Islamic Emirate’s quest for normalization of relations with the international community faces significant obstacles due to their policies.
Speaking at the Stimson Center, a nonpartisan think-tank in Washington, Thomas West said: “Steps toward normalization, I think, are not going to be possible. And I think there will remain remarkable unity among the international community until and unless we see a significant change in their (IEA) treatment of the population.”
West said the United States was not leading the global consensus for nonrecognition but has a set of conditions that are unfulfilled by the IEA.
“First, the Taliban (IEA) need to fundamentally fulfill their security obligations,” West said, adding that while al-Qaeda had been reduced to a “historic nadir” since it moved to Afghanistan from Sudan in 1996, concerns persist about other terror groups still operating in the country.
West also highlighted the necessity for the IEA to establish a more inclusive political system and guarantee women’s rights to education and work.
He also said meaningful reforms and changes in the country should originate from within Afghanistan rather than being imposed through external pressure.
“If a change has to occur on allowing women to return to secondary schools, girls’ secondary schools, and then to university, it’s going to come from inside the country. It is not going to come because I asked for it. … It will be an internal matter,” he said.
West meanwhile acknowledged the active role played by several majority Muslim countries, such as Qatar and Indonesia, as well as the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in engaging the IEA on women’s rights issues.
Last month, an OIC delegation of Islamic scholars from some Muslim-majority countries visited Afghanistan to try to persuade Islamic Emirate officials to lift the ban on women’s secondary education and work.
Latest News
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Pakistan special envoy to discuss Afghanistan situation
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Ali Khan Durrani on Wednesday in Tehran to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
Amir-Abdollahian stated at the meeting that Iran and Pakistan play an influential role in the developments of the region and Afghanistan and expressed hope that the continuation of consultations will contribute to greater peace and tranquility in the region, especially in Afghanistan.
He also emphasized the need to support regional initiatives within the framework of neighbors in order to help solve Afghanistan’s problems.
Durrani in turn also expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to exchange views and dialogue between the parties. He expressed Pakistan’s willingness to cooperate with Iran in order to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.
This was Durrani’s first official visit to Iran since his appointment as Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs.
Latest News
WFP warns of looming global food crisis amid massive funding shortfalls
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that every one percent cut in food assistance risks pushing more than 400,000 people towards the brink of starvation.
This comes as WFP is being forced to cut rations amid donor funding shortfalls.
WFP experts have warned that in the next 12 months, an additional 24 million people around the world could slip into emergency hunger – a 50 percent increase on the current level.
“With the number of people around the world facing starvation at record levels, we need to be scaling up life-saving assistance – not cutting it,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “If we don’t receive the support we need to avert further catastrophe, the world will undoubtedly see more conflict, more unrest, and more hunger. Either we fan the flames of global instability, or we work quickly to put out the fire.”
According to a statement issued by WFP, there are currently 345 million people facing acute food insecurity worldwide, with 40 million of these in emergency levels of hunger. These are people forced to take desperate measures to survive and are at risk of dying from malnutrition. WFP’s food assistance is a vital lifeline, often the only thing separating them from starvation.
WFP has been struggling to meet the global need for food assistance while facing a funding shortfall of over 60 percent this year – the highest in WFP’s 60-year history. And for the first time ever, WFP has seen contributions decreasing while needs steadily increase.
“There’s only one way out of this,” the WFP chief said. “We need to fund emergency operations to feed the hungry today while simultaneously investing in long-term solutions that address the root causes of hunger. Our shared goal must be ending the vicious, unsustainable, and costly cycle of crisis and response.”
Afghanistan is one of numerous countries that relies on significant food assistance from the WFP.
Earlier this month WFP said 21 million people in Afghanistan need life-saving food aid and nutrition, and livelihood support; but that it only has the ability to help one out of five people who go to bed hungry at night. This came after the organization was forced to cut aid to two million people in Afghanistan.
Science & Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Apple launched a new series of iPhones that included a new titanium shell, a faster chip and improved video game playing abilities, Reuters reported.
The biggest surprise with the iPhone 15 that will come out Sept. 22: It did not raise prices, reflecting the global smartphone slump.
The event at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters comes amid lingering economic uncertainty, especially in China, Apple’s third-largest market where it faces challenges from expanded restrictions on using its iPhones in government offices and the first new flagship phone in several years from Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL).
Huawei raised its second-half shipment target for the new Mate 60 series smartphone, which has satellite capability, by 20%, the country’s official Securities Times reported on Tuesday shortly before the Apple event.
Apple did not deliver any blockbuster surprises, and shares closed down 1.7% after event.
While Apple avoids the terms artificial intelligence, or AI, the technology was the driver of several new features.
An Apple executive said the company used machine learning to detect a person in the frame, allowing users to turn a picture into a portrait immediately or later in the Photos app.
Apple also showed off new watches, including a Series 9 Watch with a feature called “double tap” where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.
It uses machine learning to detect tiny changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together, freeing up the other hand for other tasks like walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.
Both the Pro and other iPhone 15 models will have a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100% recycled cobalt in their batteries, Reuters reported.
Apple said the iPhone 15’s satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance. It is rolling out the feature out with the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States.
Apple said that USB-C charging cables are coming to both its iPhone 15 and the charging case of its AirPods Pro devices. The move reflects requirements from European regulators to use USB-C and allows the use of the same charging cables already used for iPads and Macs.
“I was expecting Apple to try and spin the all USB-C decision in certain way but they didn’t they were very matter of fact in the way they talked about it,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies. She said the shift “brought some differentiation to the iPhone Pro, because there’s faster throughput for data transfer. That is going to be valuable for people” who use the device for professional photography, Milanesi said.
Apple also said the iPhone 15 Pro can capture what it calls “spatial videos” by using two of the device’s cameras to capture a three-dimensional video. Those videos will be viewable on Apple’s Vision Pro headset that is due out early next year, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said.
The Pro’s use of titanium makes it lighter and stronger than previous models of other metals, read the report.
Bob O’Donnell, head of TECHnalysis Research said the steady prices were a surprise.
“I think both Apple and the carriers recognize that with consumers feeling pressure on their budget and the lack of dramatic changes it’s getting harder to convince people to upgrade. Keeping prices stable should help with that,” he said.
The iPhone 15 costs $799, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 and the Pro series starts at $999. The Pro Max starts at $1,199, the same prices as last year for the same levels of storage. Last year, Apple offered a $1,099 iPhone Pro Max model with less memory.
Apple still relies on iPhone for more than half of its sales, but the global smartphone market has slumped from shipping 294.5 million total phones to 268 million in the second quarter. Apple’s shipments declined the least of any major smartphone maker, dropping from 46.5 million phones to 45.3 million, according to data from Counterpoint Research.
The outdoor sports-focused Apple Watch Ultra 2 has new features for cycling and diving and what Apple said is the brightest screen it has ever made. The Series 9 will start at $399 and the Ultra 2 watch will start at $799 and be available Sept. 22.
Apple will no longer use leather in any of its products, said Lisa Jackson, the company’s environmental chief. The company is replacing some of those products with a textile called “FineWoven” that it says feel like suede, Reuters reported.
