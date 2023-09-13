Latest News
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Pakistan special envoy to discuss Afghanistan situation
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Ali Khan Durrani on Wednesday in Tehran to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
Amir-Abdollahian stated at the meeting that Iran and Pakistan play an influential role in the developments of the region and Afghanistan and expressed hope that the continuation of consultations will contribute to greater peace and tranquility in the region, especially in Afghanistan.
He also emphasized the need to support regional initiatives within the framework of neighbors in order to help solve Afghanistan’s problems.
Durrani in turn also expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to exchange views and dialogue between the parties. He expressed Pakistan’s willingness to cooperate with Iran in order to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.
This was Durrani’s first official visit to Iran since his appointment as Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs.
WFP warns of looming global food crisis amid massive funding shortfalls
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that every one percent cut in food assistance risks pushing more than 400,000 people towards the brink of starvation.
This comes as WFP is being forced to cut rations amid donor funding shortfalls.
WFP experts have warned that in the next 12 months, an additional 24 million people around the world could slip into emergency hunger – a 50 percent increase on the current level.
“With the number of people around the world facing starvation at record levels, we need to be scaling up life-saving assistance – not cutting it,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “If we don’t receive the support we need to avert further catastrophe, the world will undoubtedly see more conflict, more unrest, and more hunger. Either we fan the flames of global instability, or we work quickly to put out the fire.”
According to a statement issued by WFP, there are currently 345 million people facing acute food insecurity worldwide, with 40 million of these in emergency levels of hunger. These are people forced to take desperate measures to survive and are at risk of dying from malnutrition. WFP’s food assistance is a vital lifeline, often the only thing separating them from starvation.
WFP has been struggling to meet the global need for food assistance while facing a funding shortfall of over 60 percent this year – the highest in WFP’s 60-year history. And for the first time ever, WFP has seen contributions decreasing while needs steadily increase.
“There’s only one way out of this,” the WFP chief said. “We need to fund emergency operations to feed the hungry today while simultaneously investing in long-term solutions that address the root causes of hunger. Our shared goal must be ending the vicious, unsustainable, and costly cycle of crisis and response.”
Afghanistan is one of numerous countries that relies on significant food assistance from the WFP.
Earlier this month WFP said 21 million people in Afghanistan need life-saving food aid and nutrition, and livelihood support; but that it only has the ability to help one out of five people who go to bed hungry at night. This came after the organization was forced to cut aid to two million people in Afghanistan.
Ministry to refund balance of payment to pilgrims who performed Hajj
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs announced Tuesday it will return $108 in excess fees to each pilgrim who performed this year’s Hajj.
Officials said that more than $115 million was collected from pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, of which just over $112 million was spent.
Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqib said that the refund process will start tomorrow in all provinces of the country.
“Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) pilgrims should visit the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the capital and to the Directorates of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the provinces, get a letter from the directorate and get their money from the banks,” Saqib said.
Meanwhile, some pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the transparency in the Hajj process.
“We were called to collect our excess money…We are very grateful,” Ajmal, a pilgrim, said.
Around 30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan performed Hajj this year.
IEA and Uzbek ambassador discuss ways to counter narcotics in Kabul
Yadgar Khwaja Shadmanov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, met on Tuesday with Abdurrahman Qasemi, civil deputy of the counter-narcotics department of the interior ministry, where both sides discussed ways to fight against narcotics, the ministry said in a statement.
At the meeting, the head of the counter-narcotics department Hasibullah Ahmadi also emphasized the commitment of the Islamic Emirate in the fight against narcotics and asked the ambassador to cooperate with the caretaker government in this regard.
Islamic Emirate counter-narcotics’ officials also called on the ambassador of Uzbekistan to cooperate in the upcoming conference in the capacity building of interior ministry’s officials in the fight against drugs.
