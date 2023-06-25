Latest News
Widespread fire rages through Nuristan and Kunar forests
More than 180 hectares of forest in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar and Nuristan provinces is on fire, officials said on Sunday.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the State Ministry for Disaster Management, said that the fire first started in Dara-i-Pech district of Kunar and Kamdesh district of Nuristan province.
He said that army forces and voluntary firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, which they hoped to put out before the end of the day.
He added that fires were also reported in Herat, Laghman and Kapisa provinces, affecting 20 homes and five acres of agricultural land.
The fires come as Afghanistan is experiencing rising temperatures. Currently temperatures in many parts of the country are in the high 30s and are expected to move into the 40s in the next few days.
Private companies start extracting marble at newly regulated Baghlan mine
Two private companies have started extracting marble from a mine in Baghlan province that was mined illegally in the past, officials confirmed.
The companies have a five-year contract to mine marble for 900 afghanis per ton, ministry of mines and petroleum officials said.
The marble mine is located in Khowaja Zayed Valley, Doshi District, in Baghlan province, and has a history of having been mined illegally.
However, operations have now been regulated and according to a Baghlan mining directorate official, Adel: “With small-scale companies, each of them has a contract for five years, and these companies start their work according to the plan and contract that was concluded.”
The governor of Baghlan said in turn that revenue generated from mines in the province will go towards infrastructure projects such as building and repairing roads, bridges and culverts.
“We assure the people that the work will be done in a safe and proper manner in this mine and we assure the people that public services will be provided to them,” said Mawlawi Abdul Rahman Haqqani, governor of Baghlan province.
“Our request is that the damaged condition of our roads and culverts should be addressed because it is a necessity,” said Mohammad Yousuf, the district governor of Doshi district of Baghlan.
According to officials from the two companies, the marble they mine will be sold locally and exported.
“The materials that are extracted, we are trying to cover domestic needs first, and in the next step, we will have talks with countries like Turkey, Uzbekistan, and China, with whom we will sign contracts for business,” said Mohammad Nabi, the manager of one contracting company.
China’s envoy to UN calls for sanctions against IEA to be lifted
Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said the United States and the West should lift sanctions against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as soon as possible.
He has also called for Afghanistan to join regional economic and trade cooperation bodies.
Zhang stressed the need for dialogue and interaction with Kabul. He also raised the issue of funding shortfalls for Afghanistan and said the UN’s budget plan for the humanitarian crisis was $3.2 billion but only 9% of this had so far been funded.
On the issue of sanctions, he said: “In order to promote dialogue and interaction, it is necessary for the sanctions committee of the Security Council to create a package of exemption arrangements for the international trips of officials of the caretaker government of Afghanistan. Sanctions imposed on officials of the Islamic Emirate by the UN Security Council should be adjusted or canceled in a timely manner according to the development of the situation.”
He also asked for the immediate release of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves by the US.
IEA supreme leader issues Eid ul-Adha message
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada issued his Eid ul-Adha message on Sunday and wished all Muslims in the country and around the world a “very happy Eid”.
In his message he said under the IEA, an Islamic system has been established in the country, Islamic Sharia law has been implemented and concrete steps have been taken to strengthen religious centers.
“Reforms are underway in law-making, governance, judiciary, economy, culture and other related fields. These are the goals and values for which we have fought and made great sacrifices,” he said.
He also stated that “at the national level, the independence of Afghanistan has been restored once again, brotherhood and national unity have been strengthened, all kinds of prejudices such as race, language and region have been eliminated, the territorial integrity of the country has been preserved and all borders are strictly defended and protected.
“Afghanistan’s national assets, such as customs and revenues, mines, state land, forests and other common assets have been taken from powerful individuals and now being protected as state assets,” he said.
He also said: “Under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, concrete measures have been taken to save women from many traditional oppressions, including forced marriages and their Sharia rights have been protected. Moreover, necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women as half of the society in order to provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Sharia.
“The negative aspects of the past 20-year occupation related to women’s Hijab and misguidance will end soon. By issuing the six-article decree on women’s rights, the status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored and all institutions have been obliged to help women in securing marriage, inheritance and other rights,” he said.
He said “the great duty of vice and virtue is being carried out. Necessary measures have been taken according to the Islamic principles, due to which the society is improving day by day and the evildoers are about to disappear.”
Akhundzada also stated that Afghanistan “has become economically self-sufficient,” but called on investors to “play a constructive role in the development of the country”.
He called on Afghans with money to help the needy and said scholars, clerics and community elders need to take an active role in educating professional beggars and encouraging them to work.
Listing other achievements, he pointed out achievements made in eradicating poppy cultivation, and in treating drug addicts.
He said after the establishment of a special commission for the restitution of state land usurped by individuals, “hundreds of thousands of acres of state land have been identified and freed from [land] grabbers.”
According to him, the IEA wants good political and economic relations with the world, especially with Islamic countries. “Just as we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, in the same way we do not allow others to interfere in our internal affairs.”
