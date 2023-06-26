Latest News
Continuation of sanctions against IEA is ‘cruel and unjust’
The Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Bilal Karimi describes the continuation of sanctions on the travel of the Islamic Emirate’s senior officials by the international community as “cruel and unjust”.
Karimi called the sanctions of the international community on the caretaker government unjustified and emphasized that the continuation of pressure and sanctions will increase the distance between Afghanistan and the world.
He said that if the world wants to interact with the IEA, it should end all sanctions.
“This [continuation of sanctions] is an issue that perpetuates the gaps, and it is clear that it is not in the interest of any side if the gaps carry on continuously,” said Karimi.
“We can solve problems when we have communication, dialogue, and exchange of ideas,” he stressed.
After the end of the travel exemption for the senior officials of IEA, the UN Security Council held several meetings to decide on whether to extend travel ban exemptions. But members of UNSC did not reach an agreement on the matter, and so far the travel restrictions have remained in place.
Since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, the international community has always declared the formation of an inclusive government, the provision of human rights and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan as its basic conditions for the recognition of IEA and the end of sanctions against the new government.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile emphasizes it has met all the conditions for recognition.
Iranian official claims most foreigners in Iranian prisons are Afghans
Askar Jalalian, a senior official from Iran’s interior ministry, has said the majority of foreign prisoners in his country’s jails are Afghans.
According to Jalalian, there are about 6,900 foreigners in Iran’s prisons. He told Iranian media that after Afghans, citizens from Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, India and Azerbaijan number the most.
Jalalian also said that in accordance with an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the IEA will hand over 50% of Iranian prisoners currently in Afghan prisons.
He said these prisoners were mostly incarcerated for drug trafficking and conflict and had not committed “political crimes”.
Widespread fire rages through Nuristan and Kunar forests
More than 180 hectares of forest in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar and Nuristan provinces is on fire, officials said on Sunday.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the State Ministry for Disaster Management, said that the fire first started in Dara-i-Pech district of Kunar and Kamdesh district of Nuristan province.
He said that army forces and voluntary firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, which they hoped to put out before the end of the day.
He added that fires were also reported in Herat, Laghman and Kapisa provinces, affecting 20 homes and five acres of agricultural land.
The fires come as Afghanistan is experiencing rising temperatures. Currently temperatures in many parts of the country are in the high 30s and are expected to move into the 40s in the next few days.
Private companies start extracting marble at newly regulated Baghlan mine
Two private companies have started extracting marble from a mine in Baghlan province that was mined illegally in the past, officials confirmed.
The companies have a five-year contract to mine marble for 900 afghanis per ton, ministry of mines and petroleum officials said.
The marble mine is located in Khowaja Zayed Valley, Doshi District, in Baghlan province, and has a history of having been mined illegally.
However, operations have now been regulated and according to a Baghlan mining directorate official, Adel: “With small-scale companies, each of them has a contract for five years, and these companies start their work according to the plan and contract that was concluded.”
The governor of Baghlan said in turn that revenue generated from mines in the province will go towards infrastructure projects such as building and repairing roads, bridges and culverts.
“We assure the people that the work will be done in a safe and proper manner in this mine and we assure the people that public services will be provided to them,” said Mawlawi Abdul Rahman Haqqani, governor of Baghlan province.
“Our request is that the damaged condition of our roads and culverts should be addressed because it is a necessity,” said Mohammad Yousuf, the district governor of Doshi district of Baghlan.
According to officials from the two companies, the marble they mine will be sold locally and exported.
“The materials that are extracted, we are trying to cover domestic needs first, and in the next step, we will have talks with countries like Turkey, Uzbekistan, and China, with whom we will sign contracts for business,” said Mohammad Nabi, the manager of one contracting company.
