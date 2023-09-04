Will cooperate with IEA in the field of education: OIC delegation

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2023)

The head of a delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said in a meeting with the acting minister of hajj and religious affairs that the organization will cooperate with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in various areas including education and development as needed.

According to a statement released by the ministry on Sunday, Qutb Muhammad Sanu congratulated the Islamic Emirate on its victory and appreciated the achievements made during its rule in various fields. He added that the Islamic world is with the Islamic Emirate.

In the meeting, other members of the delegation expressed their views on security and establishing a strong Islamic government and on other developments in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqib said that representatives of IEA and OIC should hold conferences and meetings and share their experiences and ideas with each other.

He added that consultation and exchange of opinions is a principle in Islam and exchange of views, offering suggestions and advice is very important.