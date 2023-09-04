Latest News
IEA ‘behaving better’ than Ashraf Ghani over water rights: Iran’s FM
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is dealing with the water rights issue a lot better than former president Ashraf Ghani did.
“We will not forget what statement the then president of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani used while inaugurating the Kajaki Dam, but the ruling body of Afghanistan clearly stated many times that it adheres to the treaty,” Amir Abdullahian said in an interview with Iran’s Ettela’at newspaper.
Ghani once said that Afghanistan would give water to Iran in exchange for fuel.
Iran’s foreign minister said that the visit of Iran’s technical delegation to Afghanistan was a good step on Afghanistan’s part, “but it was too late.”
He said that Tehran expects the IEA to give Iran its share of water when there is no drought.
He said that Tehran’s expectation from the IEA is that cooperation will continue with the presence of the technical delegation “to a level where there is a common understanding between us and our public opinion should be such that if the water does not come this year, it is not rooted in bad promises and non-implementation of the treaty.”
In the interview, Amir Abdollahian also reiterated the call for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnic groups.
Violators of amnesty decree will be prosecuted: Hanafi
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy to the prime minister, warned on Sunday that no one has the right to take revenge on former government officials and security forces.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the end of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s annual accountability program, Hanafi said any act of revenge is considered a crime and the perpetrators will be prosecuted.
“No one has the right to take revenge on anyone. If, God forbid, any accident happens anywhere, we consider it a criminal act and not the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The person who commits such a crime, whoever, minor or major, will be brought to court and will be held accountable according to Islamic principles,” Hanafi said.
He also said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting freedom of speech, but this freedom must be ensured within the framework of Islamic values and national interests.
The remarks come amid claims that the general amnesty called by the IEA in August 2021 is being violated, especially by local authorities.
Last month, UNAMA stated in a report that 800 instances of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment and enforced disappearances have been carried out against individuals previously affiliated with the former government and its security forces.
IEA, however, rejected the report.
Will cooperate with IEA in the field of education: OIC delegation
The head of a delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said in a meeting with the acting minister of hajj and religious affairs that the organization will cooperate with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in various areas including education and development as needed.
According to a statement released by the ministry on Sunday, Qutb Muhammad Sanu congratulated the Islamic Emirate on its victory and appreciated the achievements made during its rule in various fields. He added that the Islamic world is with the Islamic Emirate.
In the meeting, other members of the delegation expressed their views on security and establishing a strong Islamic government and on other developments in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqib said that representatives of IEA and OIC should hold conferences and meetings and share their experiences and ideas with each other.
He added that consultation and exchange of opinions is a principle in Islam and exchange of views, offering suggestions and advice is very important.
Personal vehicles operating as taxi should have taxi permit: Traffic Directorate
The General Directorate of Traffic says all citizens who use private vehicles as taxis in the suburbs and urban routes should get a taxi permit.
Abdul Wadud Khairkhah, head of planning for the traffic directorate, said those vehicles whose model is lower than 1995 should be given a suburb taxi permit and those whose model is 1995 or higher should be given an urban taxi permit.
This directorate added that vehicles of model 2000 and above are given taxi permits in the green area of Kabul province.
Khairkhah also said the process of changing the color of city and provincial taxis will start in a few weeks.
In the past, the color of taxis was neither standard nor had a specific code, but now this process is carried out in a standard way by a reliable company at a low price, he said.
However, those who use private cars as taxis say they cannot afford to pay for this process due to economic problems.
Meanwhile, according to the officials of the traffic department, after the completion of this process, if anyone does taxi activity in the suburbs and urban routes through a private intermediary, she will face serious action.
The traffic department also said after the completion of this process, if someone does taxi activity in the suburbs and urban routes using a private intermediary, they will face serious consequences.
According to the statistics of the Directorate of Traffic, since the beginning of this year, 174 traffic accidents have occurred in Kabul city, as a result of which 103 people have died and 71 others injured.
