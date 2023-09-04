Violators of amnesty decree will be prosecuted: Hanafi

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2023)

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy to the prime minister, warned on Sunday that no one has the right to take revenge on former government officials and security forces.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the end of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s annual accountability program, Hanafi said any act of revenge is considered a crime and the perpetrators will be prosecuted.

“No one has the right to take revenge on anyone. If, God forbid, any accident happens anywhere, we consider it a criminal act and not the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The person who commits such a crime, whoever, minor or major, will be brought to court and will be held accountable according to Islamic principles,” Hanafi said.

He also said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting freedom of speech, but this freedom must be ensured within the framework of Islamic values and national interests.

The remarks come amid claims that the general amnesty called by the IEA in August 2021 is being violated, especially by local authorities.

Last month, UNAMA stated in a report that 800 instances of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment and enforced disappearances have been carried out against individuals previously affiliated with the former government and its security forces.

IEA, however, rejected the report.