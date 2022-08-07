Latest News
Work starts on new road to ease traffic in Kabul city
Kabul municipality officials said Saturday construction work on the new Wazir Akbar Khan to Sherpur road has started in order to reduce traffic congestion in the city center.
Water culverts will also be included in the project that is being undertaken by the municipality’s Department of Work Maintenance and Monitoring of Kabul Municipality, Bakhtar reported.
The project, once completed, will cost 15 million Afghanis.
The new road will link Street 15 in Wazir Akbar Khan with Street 2 in Sherpur. Six properties along this section will be demolished to make way for the road.
IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran
Iranian officials reported that water released by Afghanistan flowed into Iran on Saturday and into the country’s Chah-Nimeh water wells in the Sistan region.
The water was released from the Kamal Khan dam on the Helmand River.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special envoy to Afghanistan, said on Saturday that this comes after concerted diplomatic efforts by Tehran.
Mehr News Agency reported that talks between Iran and Afghan officials will continue as Tehran seeks to stabilize a sustainable flow of water from Helmand River.
Two killed, 22 wounded in Kabul explosion
Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed Saturday night that two people were killed and 22 others wounded in an explosion that took place earlier in the day in Pul-e-Sokhta area of Kabul.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but a day earlier, at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in another explosion in Kabul that was claimed by ISIS (Daesh).
Balkh silo and bakery resumes operations after 25 years
Balkh provincial officials announced Saturday that the main silo and bakery in Mazar-e-Sharif has resumed operations after a 25-year hiatus.
Mohammad Javed Siddiqi, the head of Balkh Silo said bread produced in this factory will be distributed to the army corps, police, civilian hospitals and other institutions.
A number of engineers who have restarted operations at the factory said the move will provide numerous jobs for people in the area.
According to Siddiqi, eight tons of flour was processed by the bakery a day in the past but they now hope to increase this to 24 tons a day for bread which will be distributed to military and civilian institutions in Mazar-e-Sharif.
Officials said about 1,8 million AFN will also be paid to government annually in rent.
Balkh Silo and Bakery was built in 1982 with the cooperation of the former Soviet Union in the south of Mazar-e-Sharif city and was active until 1996. The silo complex also provides storage and milling facilities for wheat.
